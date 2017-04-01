Walking Dead star, Daniel Newman, comes out!
I'm #OUTandPROUD #LGBT Love you guys. Be proud to be yourself. We need everyone just the way you are! I'll chat with you guys tonight— Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) March 30, 2017
Daniel Newman first posted the Twitter above to come out with the truth about his sexuality, and after getting such a big response from fans, he posted a video on Youtube explaining his tweet even further.
He also confirmed he is attending the GLAAD Awards today!
I’ll be at the #GLAADAWARDS tonight with @troyesivan #joshhutcherson @ParisJackson... WATCH LIVE HERE on: https://t.co/CmYYvAPdao @GLAAD pic.twitter.com/UHdNg9FdlU— Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) April 1, 2017
SOURCE 1, 2 & 3
I don't watch the Walking Dead, but yey!
(...who does he play on TWD?)
o apparently he's a soldier for the kingdom~
http://walkingdead.wikia.com/wiki/Danie
Anyway congrats to him, he looks good!
congrats to him, tho.
I watch he show and had to google who he played and i still didn't recognize him
But good for him for coming out
Edited at 2017-04-02 05:01 pm (UTC)
I heard about him being gay a few weeks back on tumblr...I wasn't aware it was a secret.
It's fascinating that he managed to make a name for himself thanks to his strange behavior online. He has, what, 1 million twitter followers, with a very limited acting experience?
Thankfully, nothing gets lost on twitter, lol.
The famous example (one of many):
https://twitter.com/myheropaul/status/3
(Afterwards, he pretended someone hacked him.)
https://twitter.com/MicikaMicka/sta
https://twitter.com/IanS_devotee/st
Edited at 2017-04-02 06:21 pm (UTC)
Commas are unnecessary in this headline. "Walking Dead star" is being used as an adjective; thus, you do not have to set it off from the thing it is describing, Daniel Newman, with commas. "Walking Dead star Daniel Newman comes out" would be correct. You only set something off with commas if it is a parenthetical element that is not necessary to the understanding of the sentence.