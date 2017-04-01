Walking Dead star, Daniel Newman, comes out!

congrats to him!



(...who does he play on TWD?) Reply

Thread

Link





o apparently he's a soldier for the kingdom~



http://walkingdead.wikia.com/wiki/Danie l_(TV_Series) lmao that's what i was thinking lawlzo apparently he's a soldier for the kingdom~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a member of the Kingdom ... but i dont remember his character's name

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he only had a minor role in a few eps so far Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah...walking dead STAR is a bit of a stretch... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why should i care Reply

Thread

Link

42 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for him! Also, I like his Royals hat :) Reply

Thread

Link

Huh. That's what I get for not following my Twitter later. I don't watch TWD, but he started following me randomly one day. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same. I have no idea why he started following me but he did. I followed him back because why not? I gotta say he is always hustling, selling his calendars and shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG wasn't he like one of Klaus's hybrids for like 5 seconds before Elijah killed him?



Anyway congrats to him, he looks good! Reply

Thread

Link

Walking Dead star? he's been on like 3 episodes.



congrats to him, tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Coming out is still a huge deal especially now, so good for him for being brave enough to do it. Reply

Thread

Link

I think "star" is being generous



I watch he show and had to google who he played and i still didn't recognize him



But good for him for coming out Reply

Thread

Link

good for him! Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't he just a glorified extra? But good for him. Reply

Thread

Link

Star tho? Reply

Thread

Link

Mmm is he a new character? Reply

Thread

Link

Who? Good for ha Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn.... k. Congratulations tho! Reply

Thread

Link

Does he say what he is because I keep seeing LGBT and... Reply

Thread

Link

he's gay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's not cute, but good for him for trying to be happy. Reply

Thread

Link

I watch TWD every week and I have no idea who he is but congrats! Reply

Thread

Link

These comments... Reply

Thread

Link

But he isn't a star. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've followed him on twitter ever since he joined TWD because he followed me and he seems like a sweet guy. I actually already thought he was out because of some pics he'd posted/stuff he'd said. But good for him for coming out and posting the video! Reply

Thread

Link

I had him on myspace when I was really young. I forgot all about him until later saw him on Facebook. He was kind of cute. I can't remember our conversations. Not referencing his sexuality, but there was something fishy about him, but I could never put my finger on it - like he seemed scammy or something.



Edited at 2017-04-02 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He's the ginger solider who was one of the ones who was at the end of last season with Carol yeah?



I heard about him being gay a few weeks back on tumblr...I wasn't aware it was a secret. Reply

Thread

Link

I think he's cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't he the guy who pretended he got the offer to play Klaus Mikaelson, but turned it down? And then Julie Plec had to clear that up, and the TVD fandom had been trolling this guy ever since? If I remember correctly, he was really quite messy during TVD's early days.



It's fascinating that he managed to make a name for himself thanks to his strange behavior online. He has, what, 1 million twitter followers, with a very limited acting experience? Reply

Thread

Link

Idk anything about him, why is he messy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Thankfully, nothing gets lost on twitter, lol.



The famous example (one of many):

https://twitter.com/myheropaul/status/3 56152381110624258

(Afterwards, he pretended someone hacked him.)

https://twitter.com/MicikaMicka/sta tus/339441546103508992

https://twitter.com/IanS_devotee/st atus/152839106118946816



Edited at 2017-04-02 06:21 pm (UTC) It's been years since I followed this drama, so I don't remember much (:(), but he was quite unprofessional, making staff up about his appearance on TVD.Thankfully, nothing gets lost on twitter, lol.The famous example (one of many):(Afterwards, he pretended someone hacked him.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link