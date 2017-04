Thanks for always repping hard for the "D!"



oh Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so cold in the d Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how the f*ck do we sposed to keep the peace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for him. I wasn't never that impressed with him as a rapper when he first came out but he's found a comfort lane Reply

Thread

Link

did he conceal around his beard? Reply

Thread

Link

his album was really good Reply

Thread

Link

I think at this point you can find the key to the city lying near that place where they have the Detroit Auto Show tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Cobo Center? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for always repping hard for the "D!"



lmao bye Reply

Thread

Link

He's hot but he can keep the key. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate his rap style. Like he's rapping off his Notes app and can't keep up Reply

Thread

Link

lol so true, but i actually like it; it lets me know its him haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i like the lag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's wack. I live for Kendrick dragging his lame ass. Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when he got away with rape, on the condition he plea guilty to "unlawful imprisonment"? Reply

Thread

Link