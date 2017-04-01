Eyeroll

Riverdale at WonderCon



The cast and crew were at WonderCon yesterday and shared some of their wishes for season 2 (which is still in the process of being written). Before the panel started, a reel was shown with lots of old footage, but there was some new stuff sprinkled in there as well. For some reason WB decided to strip it of the audio, but if you want you can try watching ET's version on their shit video player HERE

Above is footage from episode 10 which is supposed to be Jughead's birthday party but gets crashed by Cheryl and then once alcohol gets involved, it turns into a rager

Below are some crappy gifs I made of the new footage from future episodes. Not included are Cheryl yelling at her minions, Hermoine looking traumatized as she slumps to the floor crying, and Cheryl crashing Archie's small party.

Molly Ringwald also finally makes her appearance in episode 10 (I didn't make these)



One of the most WTF scenes is Archie racing across the ice because someone apparently fell through. This is probably the scene where KJ Apa ended up breaking his hand. It's either in the finale or episode 12.










RAS said Grundy could return in season 2, he has high hopes for introducing Jellybean, and I guess he threw out some more queerbaiting by saying that one should "never say never" in regards to the possibility of Veronica/Betty becoming a couple.

Luke Perry was the only one to correctly guess who the killer was

One of the interesting bits from the panel was that it was revealed that the actual triangle will be a Betty/Jughead/Archie one, but it's supposed to be a "friendship" triangle. Whatever the hell that means.

The cast also shared their wishes for season two which can be seen in the video above


source/source/source
Tagged: , , ,