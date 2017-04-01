Riverdale at WonderCon

omg thank u for this post. That party gif looks cute AF and I can't wait for that ep. God bless Cheryl for keeping things interesting



no ty at more Grundy and tbh no ty at jellybean either bc these types of shows never do kids well & they inevitably become super fucking annoying

It's funny because I submitted like seven hours ago, and I thought it would get rejected. But I guess because I have different content,I got through!



Thanks, mods!

yay it got through :3 congrats!

Molly Ringwald?!?!?

Omg, is that Betty's house? Damn, that's going to end so badly.

I think it's Archie's. The episode 10 summary said that Archie is trying to make up with Valerie but then Betty hijacks his plans. I'd assume he'd do things at his house, and Jughead's initial party would probably take place at where he's currently living

I missed what Skeet did to be shady. Someone fill me in!

He has Jason's jacket! Jason was also dealing drugs for the Snakes.

He didn't do anything shady in the most recent episode? I'm afraid he's going to screw over my bb Luke.

He's paying Joaquin to hook up with Kevin so that they have an in with the sheriff, and he also has Jason's jacket and told Joaquin to stash it somewhere so they could probably frame someone with it

They should really capitalize of KJ's natural charm and not make Archie such a stick in the mud. I mean, The Magicians have the same problem with JR/Q but they make up for it by everybody making fun of him.

mte! he's such a cute sun child in rl!

I bet they will s2

I really hope so

YES! I think the Grundy storyline was not good especially for his character right away. Not only that but, he kissed the new girl in town(Veronica), broke the girl next doors heart(Betty), all in the first episode? Made him look like an ass and not relate-able. The other characters have been more fun to watch, but this last episode I started to like Archie more because he was developing his relationships more with his Dad/Jughead.

Of course my baby Luke would have the smarts to figure out the killer. He learned from 90210!!

Need more Kevin.



Need more Kevin.

I gotta watch the most recent episode soon, though. Aw, KJ.Need more Kevin.I gotta watch the most recent episode soon, though.

HmmmT he cute in dis gif. Sigh. I miss some good dick

He's not cute sis, don't let ONTD brainwash you.

Stop it, KJ. Or else, I'll climb all over your dick.

GET TASTE

hes actually way cuter with a little scruff, i normally hate facial hair too

He looks so much more attractive when he's being himself and not Archie, lol.

i think he's cute too lol



i think he's cute too lol

he looks much better now that he's dyed over his hair

Is this show worth watching? Even as a guilty pleasure?

Definitely a guilty pleasure show. It's a lot of fun and a good way to relax and enjoy yourself.

Yes :3

It's the perfect guilty pleasure show!

KJ also guessed the killer correctly. I love this cast so much! Madchen liked my tweet :D

Ooo! Congrats! What was your tweet?



My twitter is locked so I'll never know that privilege Reply

That I never expected to feel sorry for Alice Cooper within one episode and her acting was so good!

Actually glad they are thinking about bringing her back in season two, if only for Archie to finally have some proper closure on that part of his life and actually realise what a screwed up situation he was in at the time.Plus it would give Fred a chance to confront her too.



You have to think that the writers were a bit annoyed at having to drop the plot so soon and leaving Archie himself in limbo for so long. Just glad they are not just leaving that plot hanging and not finished.



As for the rest, gods I hope we get Kevin and Moose explored more in season two. I think Kevin should start to realise that Moose may be a better fit for him that he realises. Reply

Moose needs to break up with off-screen Midge first. But ha, I can feel that gay love triangle right around the corner!



And yeah, I'd like Archie to get better closure. And for her ass to go to jail Reply

lol at them realising stat rape isn't "hot". I hope they throw her ass in jail but at the same time I'm not sure I want more predators on my screen, soo idk.

i guess i can understand the "friendship" triangle thing maybe??? betty and archie seemed like really good friends and now she's spending time with and depending on someone other than archie. even if he doesn't like betty romantically, maybe he's jealous not being the first person she goes to anymore?



ugh i wish they'd stop queerbaiting. it's never ended well for any fandom. Reply

Archie comics will murder this fandom anyways if they go back to banning fanfic and decide to trademark more ship names.

archie comics vs. rabid cw fangirls is a fight i wanna see lol

For season two, I hope they give Veronica better dialogue because her one-liners suck. Also, I don't want her to pronounce "Bey" as "bae" anymore. Why the fuck would it be pronounced as "bae" anyway? In what world would "bae" be short for Beyonce? She said it twice. I hope ppl called the writers out. Shit's annoying.



Also, thank god it won't be a love triangle.



Edited at 2017-04-02 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

Lol I was so fucking confused when she asked Archie to be the "jay to her Bey" because of how she pronounced it

lmao, that's always how I've pronounced it/seen other people pronounce it.

For season 2 I hope they replace Camilla tbh, she's so annoying.

"Vanity Flair party"

I hope also she is back more in season two as a recurring. Seems a shame to cast Molly and only use her for one episode. I am so looking forward to her scenes with Archie and Betty's mom.

Molly Ringwald is supposed to have an arc so I think she might be in the rest of the episodes

I fucking wish this is on Netflix 😒

It's so weird to me that the UK, Australia and ourselves (Canada) get episodes the day after they air but the US Netflix, because of the deal they made with the CW, has to wait until the day after the season finale to put up the whole season?

They get to watch it first in the world tho, lol, I wouldn't feel too sorry for them.



They get to watch it first in the world tho, lol, I wouldn't feel too sorry for them.

I'm so THANKFUL that we get it the very next day. I'm so glad that they've finally realised that making audiences wait 6 months - a year isn't a viable strategy anymore. If you want to stop people illegally streaming your show, you've got to make it available legitimately as soon as possible.

It's about ratings though isn't it? I'm assuming Riverdale doesn't air on television in any country bar the US(I know it doesn't in the UK), so international ratings will be dependent on Netflix viewing figures. The US ones will be CW specific so via live watches, recorded and on demand via the channel's own services. If they put them up on Netflix right after, their own watch again service would be rendered useless and that would impact the ratings, advertiser cash etc.

Parent

Girl just download the CW app and watch on there. It's free.

Parent

Luke Perry probably guessed himself lol Like he's the only non-shady person so far so it has to be him haha



Seems like they're definitely pushing Hal Cooper or FP, so much so that I assume it's neither lol Reply

#CliffordsHairpiece tbh

