Riverdale at WonderCon
The cast and crew were at WonderCon yesterday and shared some of their wishes for season 2 (which is still in the process of being written). Before the panel started, a reel was shown with lots of old footage, but there was some new stuff sprinkled in there as well. For some reason WB decided to strip it of the audio, but if you want you can try watching ET's version on their shit video player HERE
Above is footage from episode 10 which is supposed to be Jughead's birthday party but gets crashed by Cheryl and then once alcohol gets involved, it turns into a rager
Below are some crappy gifs I made of the new footage from future episodes. Not included are Cheryl yelling at her minions, Hermoine looking traumatized as she slumps to the floor crying, and Cheryl crashing Archie's small party.
Molly Ringwald also finally makes her appearance in episode 10 (I didn't make these)
One of the most WTF scenes is Archie racing across the ice because someone apparently fell through. This is probably the scene where KJ Apa ended up breaking his hand. It's either in the finale or episode 12.
RAS said Grundy could return in season 2, he has high hopes for introducing Jellybean, and I guess he threw out some more queerbaiting by saying that one should "never say never" in regards to the possibility of Veronica/Betty becoming a couple.
Luke Perry was the only one to correctly guess who the killer was
One of the interesting bits from the panel was that it was revealed that the actual triangle will be a Betty/Jughead/Archie one, but it's supposed to be a "friendship" triangle. Whatever the hell that means.
The cast also shared their wishes for season two which can be seen in the video above
source/source/source
no ty at more Grundy and tbh no ty at jellybean either bc these types of shows never do kids well & they inevitably become super fucking annoying
Thanks, mods!
Need more Kevin.
I gotta watch the most recent episode soon, though.
he looks much better now that he's dyed over his hair
My twitter is locked so I'll never know that privilege
With the Grundy thing
You have to think that the writers were a bit annoyed at having to drop the plot so soon and leaving Archie himself in limbo for so long. Just glad they are not just leaving that plot hanging and not finished.
As for the rest, gods I hope we get Kevin and Moose explored more in season two. I think Kevin should start to realise that Moose may be a better fit for him that he realises.
And yeah, I'd like Archie to get better closure. And for her ass to go to jail
Re: With the Grundy thing
ugh i wish they'd stop queerbaiting. it's never ended well for any fandom.
Also, thank god it won't be a love triangle.
Archie's mom
I'm so THANKFUL that we get it the very next day. I'm so glad that they've finally realised that making audiences wait 6 months - a year isn't a viable strategy anymore. If you want to stop people illegally streaming your show, you've got to make it available legitimately as soon as possible.
Seems like they're definitely pushing Hal Cooper or FP, so much so that I assume it's neither lol
