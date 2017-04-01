Tyra Banks removes age limit for ANTM
Apply Now!!!#michellemockcasting— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) April 1, 2017
Send 3 pics,Name,Age,stats + Contact Info to
VH1TopModel@gmail.com. U.S. Citizens pic.twitter.com/A7lUJ7rVv4
In a video posted earlier today Tyra Banks stated that the upcoming cycle of America's Next Top Model will be removing the age limit. Previously contestants could not be older than 27 but this cycle will be open to all ages.
Justice for Melrose
Ageism is over, thank you Tyra ❤
Mte
If you're just you, gmail should be fine.
http://instagram.com/kimieabreak
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fatima_
Fuck, did y'all think Rita is shameless enough to actually audition for the next season? I would LIVE.
more runway. The amount of dancing the models had to do this past season was too much for me.
Also, a gmail address? That is the most Tyra thing ever.