Tyra Banks removes age limit for ANTM

Ageism is over, thank you Tyra ❤ Reply

I wonder how far into the premiere it will be before she mentions something like people thought I was too old to be a mother so I said screw that you aren't too old to be models. Reply

OMG lol I love this comment Reply

You know she'll find a way to make it about her in the most dramatic way possible Reply

I'm glad she's back as host. I accept no substitutes. Reply

I liked the overall judging panel better than the last few cycles of ANTM but Rita Ora was not a good host. I also thought it was funny how they were really trying to make it seem like she was famous enough to be known just by her first name. Reply

I laughed at the contestants pretending like Rita was a household name. Reply

How dare you! She's a BOSS! Reply

BRB working on my application Reply

ikr? its time for my old 5'4" ass to shine Reply

omg Reply

Mte Reply

i'm surprised to hear that she's an ageist Reply

Charlie Hides impact. Reply

She's what ANTM work (and Miss Jay). I tried to watch two episodes of the new season with this Reina person but I wasn't feeling it. I'm glad Tyra is back. Reply

lol reina Reply

lol bye Reply

goodbye vagina Reply

Still using a gmail address I see Reply

omg i still use hotmail lmao. what email is the best rn? Reply

wait what's wrong with gmail? Reply

if you have your own business i'd suggest to pay a lil for your own customised email address... you would imagine ANTM has their own domain lmao but i guess not.



If you're just you, gmail should be fine. Reply

yasss bring in the daddies!!! Reply

Good now I can make my debut! Reply

I assume it won't be co-ed. Reply

I mean she's had short people and fat people, why not old people? It's not like antm actually has anything to do with real modeling anyway. Bring on the delusional messes, they make for the best tv Reply

lollllll mte Reply

Don't you kinda get blacklisted in the high-end (higher?-end) modelling world if you're on ANTM? Reply

Yeah, there's been like less than 10 successful models from this show, out of those maybe 2-3 were actual fashion models. Girls say agencies turn you away if they hear you were on antm, lol Reply

I don't know about modeling, but this girl got quite a few acting jobs.



http://instagram.com/kimieabreak Reply

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fatima_ Siad The only one I can think of is Fatima from season 10 who actually has done a lot of high fashion work. Reply

the only actual hf model to come out of the show is leila, https://models.com/models/Leila-Goldkuh l , fatima did ok but leila is doing better, anyways i cant find the interview rn but yes, she mentioned the industry doesnt take u seriously if u come from the show (she still said she was thankful and blah blah) and it took some time before ppl wanted to work with her Reply

apparently most of the australian winners walk international catwalks and go overseas and do campaigns. Reply

Is this true? I believe nothing on the internet today. Reply

omg true. That'd be a pretty unfunny april fool's joke tho. I think everyone should just flood her with applications so she feels too guilty to announce it wasn't true. Reply

Fuck, did y'all think Rita is shameless enough to actually audition for the next season? I would LIVE. Reply

She looks like a Kardashian Reply

She and Kylie could be TwinZ plus they have the most important thing in common - wanting to be black while being white af but appropriating the cultures anyway! Reply

Literally Reply

is she truly white or just deeply in denial? Reply

Hopefully the models will actually get a freaking destination this next season. Also I wish they'd do more creative photo shoots and

more runway. The amount of dancing the models had to do this past season was too much for me. Reply

Elon Musk's mother is a very successful model.



Also, a gmail address? That is the most Tyra thing ever. Reply

but has she out-Tyra'd herself ala Halsey? Reply

you're the second person to mention gmail on here lol. What is better? Reply

Parent

