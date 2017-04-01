Pictures from the premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'

I don't wanna be rude so I'll just say; Yikes. Reply

Except I do not mind being rude and wondering who wakes up thinking "Oooh, yay! Kids Movie Premiere, let me go pantyless!" Reply

Meghan looks really cute!! Reply

Well, Demi looks cute. Reply

these movies are such a waste of fucking time Reply

Oh, honey...



I love Demi's dress tho! Really cute. Reply

Demi should just keep that hair color and style. It's always so flattering on her. Reply

Ariel seems like a sweet girl and I know that she's really struggled with body image issues and has developed a lot of confidence since having her surgery which is great, like it's a great thing to feel good about yourself. Some of her fashion choices though like... there's a time and a place, you know? Never mind the fact that this dress is hideous and probably shouldn't be worn by anyone ever it also seems like an extra weird choice for the premiere of the Smurfs. Reply

Mte Reply

agreed, it's just not really appropriate for a day premiere of a kids film doesn't matter who decided to wear it tbh. Maybe she'll grow out of it/get a better stylist soon :/ Reply

It's such an ugly dress & so desperate for attention. It's not even figure flattering. It makes her look short and stumpy.



Edited at 2017-04-02 02:52 am (UTC)

to be fair i think she is just really short lol, but ia. i don't think wearing something short with heels always works. Reply

Yeeeah. It's a weird choice of an outfit. Reply

All of this, oh man. Just.... no. Reply

agreed. I'm cringing for her bc that dress is just a big no for many reasons Reply

yeah ia. Reply

Yeah I completely agree, she's beautiful and rocks her body/wears what she wants she I admire, but she makes a lot of tacky choices, and it's ngal at a children's movie premiere. Reply

Gosh... none of the looks are great but Ariel's on a whole nother level of terrible outfit... Reply

Meghan looks cute Reply

i feel bad for ariel knowing her struggles but yeah she is always doing A Lot on instagram and this look is not appropriate for the premiere of a kids movie. its a no for me dawg Reply

Basically this. Reply

she's idolizing/wants to be Kim K and...i'm concerned for anyone who thinks that way tbh Reply

kylie too. it just doesnt look good on her. her lashes are too long and her style is really atrocious and tacky Reply

Parent

I am concerned for her as well because Jax Taylor is always trying to get her attention on IG. Reply

ita but considering her home life situation and growing up as a child actor, if the worst thing that comes out of that is her being extra on instagram and wearing outfits that aren't appropriate for the event, i'd call it a success story Reply

ngl i'm not surprised just said. she was a child actor and was definitely groomed. Reply

I just saw that this is a reboot of the Smurfs film series and not a sequel to the other two.



Wyd Sony? Reply

Whaaaaat? I didn't know it was a reboot. Reply

Yeah apparently there are no live action segments. I was wondering why they replaced the whole cast. Reply

Not only is it inappropriate but it's also hideous! Ariel you are trying wayyyy too hard. Reply

some of these outfits... Reply

I have no idea who that person in the purple thing outside the cut is, but that's not really an appropriate outfit for the premiere of a kids film. Plus it's ugly. Reply

I really like Meghan's dress actually. Reply

