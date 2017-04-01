In a Reverse April Fools Prank Adult Swim Is Airing the Season 3 Premiere of Rick and Morty Now

Yes I just finished watching let me hype for a bit this is so beautiful I'm so happy I'm so used to giving and now I get to receive etc



ALSO this episode was brilliantly animated and executed, they went above and beyond Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Beth's mother, I've been waiting for that. Idk I was just really intrigued. Although with the supposedly "made-up origin story" and the mess between universes I'm not exactly sure what happened to the Diane in the universe that we follow, but it's nice we got to meet her. I heard sci-fi noises, lmao that was so cute. I'm thrilled we got to meet Reply

Thread

Link

can we talk about samurai jack here tho?

i havent had a chance to watch the newest season but im really excited to - has anyone seen any of it yet? how is it? Reply

Thread

Link

it's amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where can I find this??? Reply

Thread

Link

Bless!!!! I assume it replays every half hour? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i honestly hate them!!!!!! they had us waiting in the dark for a year and a half and pull this shit Reply

Thread

Link

My friend wants me to watch this show but he wants me to watch it with him but he's taking foreeeevvvverrrr so idk maybe I'll go ahead without him. Reply

Thread

Link

Go ahead without him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leave him behind gurl! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's no going back, trust me. you can easily watch the entire show during the weekend. I think I've rewatched like 3 or 4 times cause it's just so short and binge-able Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as used to show the the room on april fool's. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm late to this, but I'm watching right now! Reply

Thread

Link

i honestly didn't believe this at first Reply

Thread

Link

^^ me. i had to look at 28972 different websites to believe it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even watching it I thought it was fake cause the caption says 'you can stop bugging us' and I happened to come in right when they were showing a bunch of bug people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching rn! Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] also the "this is the darkest year of our adventures!! nine more seasons!!" parts... i was shitting my pants, holy shit i missed it so much.dan harmon, you still owe us a movie; but i'm not gonna hold a grudge if you give me at least 6 seasons of rick and morty, as good as this. Reply

Thread

Link

strangely love this show Reply

Thread

Link

I'm dying for a download just so I can make gifs and icons Reply

Thread

Link

My friend works for Adult Swim and told me this was happening and I was like no, shut up you liar. Well oop at me. Reply

Thread

Link

What other tea does your friend have? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link