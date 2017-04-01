In a Reverse April Fools Prank Adult Swim Is Airing the Season 3 Premiere of Rick and Morty Now
Adult Swim is NOW SHOWING the third season premiere of RICK AND MORTY! And no, this isn’t an April Fools joke!https://t.co/aM2TKRraPi pic.twitter.com/AZFlDgwA99— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 2, 2017
With no promo or anything Adult Swim decided to reverse prank all of us and air the season 3 premiere Rick and Morty. The actual season won't air until Summer but the season premiere is currently on Adult Swim's website and will be airing on tv until midnight (but Samurai Jack though).
Has anyone watch the premiere yet?
ALSO this episode was brilliantly animated and executed, they went above and beyond
i havent had a chance to watch the newest season but im really excited to - has anyone seen any of it yet? how is it?
[Spoiler (click to open)]also the "this is the darkest year of our adventures!! nine more seasons!!" parts... dan harmon, you still owe us a movie; but i'm not gonna hold a grudge if you give me at least 6 seasons of rick and morty, as good as this.
And of all the times for me to be at a housewarming party...
I was thinking about [as]' April Fools' Day prank all day and what it would be. Those sonsofbitches.