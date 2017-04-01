Aqua

In a Reverse April Fools Prank Adult Swim Is Airing the Season 3 Premiere of Rick and Morty Now




With no promo or anything Adult Swim decided to reverse prank all of us and air the season 3 premiere Rick and Morty. The actual season won't air until Summer but the season premiere is currently on Adult Swim's website and will be airing on tv until midnight (but Samurai Jack though).

SOURCE
Has anyone watch the premiere yet?
Tagged: , ,