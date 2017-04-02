ANNABELLE: CREATION - Official Trailer
Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. In theaters August 11, 2017
I don't understand Miranda Otto's career though.
so im excited for this one.
Woop at the trailer being posted twice tho..
I'm sorry......real? Now that's the creepy part.
It really was.
Is it a Pet Semetary sitch?
That was my question. But I'm guessing it was a trick.
I want to watch some new horror, but it's been pretty dry lately. Prevenge was weird yet I didn't mind it. From a House on Willow Street was generic, The Devil's Candy was pretty good, and Devil in the Dark could've been better. The Bye Bye Man wasn't as bad as I was expecting. Still wasn't good.
Anyone seen Galaxy of Horrors? Looks like a mediocre anthology.
Also need to check out Lavender even if it looks not too great.
SiREN wasn't anything special, but I also think there were better VHS vignettes to make full-length movies from.
I was curious about Tank 432, but it doesn't sound like a horror movie so that may be why I didn't bother.
While I was gonna give Here Alone a watch, I am so tired of these indie post-apocalyptic sci-fi/horror movies. I feel like a new one comes out every week.
I did check out the third Horror Stories (a Korean series of anthologies) that came out last summer and it was surprisingly pretty good. Then again, I love that franchise. I've been trying to watch more foreign horror.
I didn't love Devil in the Dark, but it had nice cinematography and that very final shot of the ending was pretty good even if the stuff leading up to it was too vague.
I also need to watch Dig Two Graves.
WTF is Miranda Otto's career? She is too talented for this shit.
I became really desensitized to scary bc when I was 5 my dads brother (who was a teenager at the time) sat me down at my grandparents in my little rocking chair to watch Nightmare on Elm street as a joke, i walked all around the house asking someone to watch it with me and they didnt realize what movie it was so I watched by myself and had nightmares for a long time, I was terrified of freddie. Also the exorcist scared the shit out of me at about 12 at a sleepover so I feel like I topped out of being scared long ago.
Tldr sorry lol
three four better lock your door
five six grab your crucifix
seven eight stay up late
nine ten never sleep again
This is the second comment mentioning it. Lol. Poor Miranda.
it would be a breath of fresh air to see how POC handle the same situation ya know?
LOVE these films so of course I will totally be there!
i can't wait!
i watched the boy a couple of weeks ago and burst out laughing at the end.