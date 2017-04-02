This actually looks better than the first Annabelle, like not good mind you, but better.



I don't understand Miranda Otto's career though.

i wish she had a better one

I was pleasently surprised with the first one....

so im excited for this one.





Woop at the trailer being posted twice tho..

My love <3

hey he is actually cute

blockT

Is this the doll the warren's own? I saw Lorraine Warren speak about her supernatural experiences and it was scary AF.

the real Annabelle doll is a Raggedy Ann doll, so it's not scary (looking) at all :)

I'm sorry......real? Now that's the creepy part.

I was gonna say, that kinda like the new It, Annabelle looks so scary that no kid would want that doll. Except Sid from Toy Story, and even then, he got scared with those Frankentoys when they started moving.

The first one was hilariously bad.

It really was.

I thought it had one really good scene, which was the one in the basement. The rest was just really boring

mte lol

the first movie was garbage

The scene with the girl and annabelle(?) tapping on the window actually scared me lol.

Why is the doll a demon if it's just the spirit of the little girl?

Is it a Pet Semetary sitch?



Is it a Pet Semetary sitch? Reply

That was my question. But I'm guessing it was a trick.

The first movie was terrible.



I want to watch some new horror, but it's been pretty dry lately. Prevenge was weird yet I didn't mind it. From a House on Willow Street was generic, The Devil's Candy was pretty good, and Devil in the Dark could've been better. The Bye Bye Man wasn't as bad as I was expecting. Still wasn't good.



Anyone seen Galaxy of Horrors? Looks like a mediocre anthology.







Also need to check out Lavender even if it looks not too great.



Hm, Lavendar looks interesting, but then that ballad some came on. The trailer made me think it might get surreal and psychological.

i really liked the devil's candy, but i agree. i'm running low on anything new. i was told to check out tank 432, siren, and here alone. maybe try those? i watched voodoo the other night. i lost a part of me during that movie.

VooDoo seems daunting. Is it gross or actually a decent movie?



SiREN wasn't anything special, but I also think there were better VHS vignettes to make full-length movies from.



I was curious about Tank 432, but it doesn't sound like a horror movie so that may be why I didn't bother.



While I was gonna give Here Alone a watch, I am so tired of these indie post-apocalyptic sci-fi/horror movies. I feel like a new one comes out every week.



I did check out the third Horror Stories (a Korean series of anthologies) that came out last summer and it was surprisingly pretty good. Then again, I love that franchise. I've been trying to watch more foreign horror.



I didn't love Devil in the Dark, but it had nice cinematography and that very final shot of the ending was pretty good even if the stuff leading up to it was too vague.



I also need to watch Dig Two Graves. Reply

I think I've seen too many horror movies because none of them scare me anymore. :\



WTF is Miranda Otto's career? She is too talented for this shit. Reply

Same, I once watched a movie bc ppl said it would fuck me up for life and I was like yasssss and it was so dumb lmao



I became really desensitized to scary bc when I was 5 my dads brother (who was a teenager at the time) sat me down at my grandparents in my little rocking chair to watch Nightmare on Elm street as a joke, i walked all around the house asking someone to watch it with me and they didnt realize what movie it was so I watched by myself and had nightmares for a long time, I was terrified of freddie. Also the exorcist scared the shit out of me at about 12 at a sleepover so I feel like I topped out of being scared long ago.



Tldr sorry lol Reply

one two freddie's coming for you

three four better lock your door

five six grab your crucifix

seven eight stay up late

nine ten never sleep again Reply

LOL! I had a similar experience watching Poltergeist with my uncle and his girlfriend in my grandmother's basement when I was a kid.

This is the second comment mentioning it. Lol. Poor Miranda.

i thought the first movie had its moments and the main actress was so beautiful. idk.

hmm at christians being used as god-fearing goody2shoes. i feel like horror movies always use the same formula, shake that shit up sis. instead of using christianity how about another religion? or POC i would love to see how a chinese family handles possessed dolls, maybe muslim? how about hispanic? etc

it would be a breath of fresh air to see how POC handle the same situation ya know?



it would be a breath of fresh air to see how POC handle the same situation ya know? Reply

oh man, I've been wanting to do a project on tackling exorcisms in other cultures. Mainstream media always shows the Catholic church as a force of good, but I know there are older religions out there that must have some cool rituals and lore.

yasss i want to see chinese vampires in mainstream western movies tbh

Parent

The Possession has a Hasidic Jew exorcising the demon. That's literally the only one I know of :/

What is it about Horror sequels being better then there first lately? lol.



LOVE these films so of course I will totally be there! Reply

i can't wait!



i watched the boy a couple of weeks ago and burst out laughing at the end. i can't wait!i watcheda couple of weeks ago and burst out laughing at the end. Reply

OMG what is this gif?! Also I haven't seen the Boy yet and now I kind of want to for a laugh...

Oh my god you NEED to watch The Boy.

you should! you definitely should! i was thoroughly entertained. lmao

Parent

THE BOY is iconic!!!one of my favorites!!!

Parent

Me and my friends who saw the boy with me were dying at the end tho. I loved the end.

This looks better than the first movie, which is obviously super easy considering how bad it was lmao, still doesn't feel like anything special, I feel like we've been seeing the same kind of jump scares in trailers over and over again (Insidious, Sinister, Annabelle, Conjuring, Ouija...) so at this point it's hard to be truly hyped by horror movies (tho we did have a few good ones last year)

I had a discussion abt this the other day, modern day scary movies look to fake and rely on jump scares and cgi rather than creating an atmosphere the way old scary movies used to have to do bc they didnt have all the technology, even tho a lot of it looked fake lol I just feel like very few try to actually reach beyond the jump scare and create something truly scary

