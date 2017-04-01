April 1st, 2017, 05:16 pm magnetic_rose92 First look at the Cardcaptor Sakura sequel SourceIt looks beautiful!!! Tagged: anime / manga Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9393 comments Add comment
p sure this anime made me gay
Edited at 2017-04-02 02:39 am (UTC)
Also CCS is being done by Madhouse. Their animation is usually pretty good.
Edited at 2017-04-02 02:34 am (UTC)
It's really too bad because it could have gained lots more new fans.
Edited at 2017-04-02 12:56 am (UTC)
NO
Re: NO
I don't care for the art style so much in the reboot tho... maybe it'll grow on me!
Seriously, I somehow fell for the bullshit that Haruka and Michiru were cousins. And it's not even that I was super young at the time..I was like 11 when the S dub was released X_X
Edit: Watched it and I like it... It looks nice. I got overwhelming nostalgia one just seeing the characters and hearing Sakura. I'm excited but also wary because I love this series so much.
Edited at 2017-04-02 01:16 am (UTC)
I've never watched the original so I guess this one will do lol :P