ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh cardcaptor sakura <3



p sure this anime made me gay Reply

toya turned me homosexual too Reply

Are these the original voice actors? I guess I should go check Reply

holy shit, this show was my CHILDHOOD Reply

I never read any of this til last year and I was very creeped out by the kid dating the teacher. Reply

CLAMP has a lot of inappropriate student-teacher relationships. it's not cool Reply

Yeah lol I told my niece when we watched it together that that was disgusting and wrong and she better not think it was cute Reply

there are so many problematic relationships in the manga lmaoooo the anime really downplayed some of it but my god the manga was just RED FLAGS EVERYWHERE... Reply

I'm always ???? when I see that people like Kaho like bitch started a relationship with Toya when he was in JUNIOR HIGH and is currently dating a dude who has the body of a ten year old. She and that other male teacher who's into his ten year old student should be in jail for life tbh! Reply

Parent

Yassss! We need more on Sailor Moon Crystal Season 4 tho Reply

How did it managed to get a bigger budget and better treatment than the Sailor Moon remake when the Sailor Moon series and brand is much bigger than Cardcaptor? Reply

Toei doesn't care about Sailor Moon. Reply

Because Cardcaptor Sakura is better than Sailor Moon Reply

Edited at 2017-04-02 02:39 am (UTC) sis..... Reply

not with them pedos lmao Reply

T Reply

get the fuck out Reply

Because TOEI. A lot of the fandom thinks they made the new series to push more merch, especially given that SMC was initially a web anime (i.e. no sponsors).



Also CCS is being done by Madhouse. Their animation is usually pretty good.



Edited at 2017-04-02 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

new sailor moon was such a disappointment :(

It's really too bad because it could have gained lots more new fans. Reply

And look at this property being treated with so much more respect than Sailor Moon Reply

seriously, i'm so bitter Reply

Ditto, I am SO very very bitter they messed up my fave arc Reply

sailor moon crystal is so tragic compared to this at least i get to buy the spiral heart moon rod and that sword from SuperS without having to pay an arm and a leg for them lol Reply

I'm shook Reply

I LOVED this show growing up but couldn't get into it when I tried to rewatch it recently. Imma watch this tho I'm excited



Edited at 2017-04-02 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

I don't like this art style of Sakura ..... Reply

It's a little too dreamy for my taste but we'll see how much it bugs me when I watch it Reply

..I didn't even know this was going to be a thing until now I'm excited =D Reply

I'm reading the manga for the first time and it's so gay i LOVE it.



I don't care for the art style so much in the reboot tho... maybe it'll grow on me! Reply

Pft this comment reminds me of the surprise I got when I was originally exposed to dub then started seeking out subs and manga and realized '..wow I feel like an idiot for not recognizing ANY of this in the dub'.



Seriously, I somehow fell for the bullshit that Haruka and Michiru were cousins. And it's not even that I was super young at the time..I was like 11 when the S dub was released X_X Reply

Legit tearing up and I haven't even watch it. I'm too scared



Edit: Watched it and I like it... It looks nice. I got overwhelming nostalgia one just seeing the characters and hearing Sakura. I'm excited but also wary because I love this series so much.



Edited at 2017-04-02 01:16 am (UTC) Reply

Wait, it's a remake?? I thought it was a sequel... Or was that the manga?



I've never watched the original so I guess this one will do lol :P Reply

It's the Clear Card Arc, so sequel. Reply

Ohhh okay, thanks! I guess I'll watch the original first then :D Reply

Oop I'll see if I can edit the title Reply

Is this really necessary? the original anime still holds up fine. And the original manga is short, so there really isn't that much to expand upon unless they are moving forward to connect CCS more with Tsubasa Reply

It's a adaptation of the manga sequel. Reply

