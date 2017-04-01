'Get Out' smashes another record
Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out has officially broken another record. The film is now the highest grossing debut project with an original screenplay.
This honor was previously held by another horror film, 1999's The Blair Witch Project, which earned $140 Million in the domestic box office. As of today Get Out has passed the $156 Million mark domestically.
Source
Love it.
Now he is going to have the uneasy job of upping himself/coming out with something just as good. But I am excited to see what he brings us next.
He's guesting (again) on the next episode of The Movie Crypt so I'm excited to see what he has to say and what the fan questions are since his first episode was before this released.
I can't do scary/mind fucky movies unless I can pause and collect myself every five minutes
I'm such a baby
like, I can't handle that either...those kind of scenes usually make me feel like I need to pause and recollect even more than the the jump-scare/gore scenes.
also lol @ chelsea peretti joking that it's about her family
And he should direct the flash