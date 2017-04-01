Mickey

'Get Out' smashes another record


Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out has officially broken another record. The film is now the highest grossing debut project with an original screenplay.

This honor was previously held by another horror film, 1999's The Blair Witch Project, which earned $140 Million in the domestic box office. As of today Get Out has passed the $156 Million mark domestically.

Love it.
