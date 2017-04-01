'Get Out' smashes another record

Congrats to Peele!! Can't wait to see what other projects he's got. Reply

That's great.



Now he is going to have the uneasy job of upping himself/coming out with something just as good. But I am excited to see what he brings us next. Reply

Right? That has to be an absurd amount of pressure but I'm still really interested in seeing what he does next. I know he has plans for a few more other horror films along the lines of this one.



He's guesting (again) on the next episode of The Movie Crypt so I'm excited to see what he has to say and what the fan questions are since his first episode was before this released. Reply

I keep wanting to go see this, but I never have the time. I need to take advantage of my theater still playing it! Reply

You should go while you still can. It really is a film experience enhanced by seeing it in a theatre. Reply

seconding the above comment! go asap when there's still a crowd, it's really fun w people! Reply

Seriously go. Enjoy it in the theatre environment. It is well worth it. Reply

ia with everyone else. i just came back from seeing it and i am glad i watched it in a packed theatre (surprisingly after all these months). It was such an amazing movie, i can't stop thinking about. I almost didn't see it because i hate horror but this movie was worth it lol Reply

i watched this tonight,such great movie.

That social commentary reign will not let up! Reply

thats marvelous Reply

Wow, that's freaking awesome! Reply

Saw this last weekend, it's a great movie. Reply

I hope this wins an oscar Reply

I wish I could see this in theaters but there's just no way



I can't do scary/mind fucky movies unless I can pause and collect myself every five minutes



I'm such a baby Reply

you might be able to handle this one. there's a few jumpy moments but as far as it being scary/violent etc, that doesn't really start until later and you pretty much know when it's coming. i'm a huge baby too when it comes to scary movies but tbh i was more scared watching the trailers beforehand bc they were all for horror movies lmao Reply

it's not just jumps and violence that gets me, the movies called Get Out and from what I've gathered(and safely assumed beforehand) is that a lot of the movie revolves around those creepy/awkward scenes that you just *know* something is going to go wrong and you just want to scream at the screen "LEAVE!"



like, I can't handle that either...those kind of scenes usually make me feel like I need to pause and recollect even more than the the jump-scare/gore scenes. Reply

I kid you not, I'm quite a wimp but I went to see this and had a great time with the crowd. it's a lot less scarier when you're watching w a group of ppl who are loud. there are a few jump scares but besides that it's such a layered, detailed piece of filmmaking that is really amazing to watch. & btw I can't even watch any scary trailers - I avoid them or if they come up in theatres I'll look away. outright. and I was okay with this movie. it's such an experience in the theatre! Reply

honestly you'll probably be fine. I'm a massive wimp when it comes to scary movies, the dark, being alone, etc, but I saw this and only jumped a few times. I also had to just face away from the screen a few times in anticipation of something happening but I survived. it's worth it, imo. also the audience reactions made it more fun to see it on the big screen. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] alison williams's transformation from average white girl to sociopathic neo-nazi was really great



also lol @ chelsea peretti joking that it's about her family i saw it for the second time last week and it felt like i was seeing it for the first time. the entire cast was phenomenal, but i thoughtalso lol @ chelsea peretti joking that it's about her family Reply

ia @ your spoiler Reply

I know a lot of people here said that Alison Williams was the weak link but I thought she actually did a really good job with it. I don't watch Girls so this is the first time I'd actually ever seen her act so I don't know if I just didn't have any baggage associated with her like other people do or what. Reply

Parent

Yeah, I thought she was really good. Reply

she was great, people just want her to be bad lol Reply

I thought she was the weak link at first but the more I think about it, the more I think she did a good job. Which I didn't expect from her bc I always thought her acting was kind of flat. Reply

She's great in Girls too. People forget that Marnie is supposed to be an awful human being and dead panned about everything. Reply

Parent

She did a good job. Like the key scene alone was so creepy. Reply

yes, I thought that was sooo well done. Reply

Are people saying Allison was a weak part of the movie? Because I was super impressed by her and it was totally believable. Reply

Parent

someone spoiled me about her but even going into the movie I was still super impressed with how that went down Reply

hmmm i should go see this tomorrow, i have left over tickets from christmas to use. Reply

I watched this today. such an awesome movie. Reply

