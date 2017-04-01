The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated!

The Juno Awards is the less-watched, less-known, less-coveted Canadian version of the Grammy Awards. Even so, the live show airs tomorrow night at 6:30PM ET on CTV. The show will be hosted by singer Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters.

The Gala Dinner and the handing out of some awards is being streamed on YouTube right now (Kiefer Sutherland just presented an award and he looked hot tbh and Grimes just won for video of the year):



Check Out The Nominees For The Live Event Tomorrow Night Below!:




Album Of The Year

The Weeknd - Starboy
Leonard Cohen - You Want It Darker
Céline Dion - Encore Un Soir
Drake - Views
Sean Mendes - Illuminate


Group Of The Year
The Tragically Hip
Billy Talent
The Arkells
Tegan & Sara
The Strumbellas

Obviously if The Hip don't win, there will be RIOTS!




Breakthrough Artist Of The Year
Kaytranada
Ruth B
Tory Lanez
Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier



Alternative Album Of The Year

July Talk - Touch
Grimes - Art Angels
Black Mountain - IV
Weaves - Weaves
Dilly Dally - Sore




Check out the full list of nominees HERE

Performers will include: The Arkells, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Billy Talent, A Tribe Called Red, July Talk, Ruth B, and Feist will be performing a tribute to Leonard Cohen











Are you going to watch the Junos, Canadians of ONTD? (You're a bad Canadian if you don't support the arts in my opinion!)

Source 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: , ,