The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated!
The Juno Awards is the less-watched, less-known, less-coveted Canadian version of the Grammy Awards. Even so, the live show airs tomorrow night at 6:30PM ET on CTV. The show will be hosted by singer Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters.
The Gala Dinner and the handing out of some awards is being streamed on YouTube right now (Kiefer Sutherland just presented an award and he looked hot tbh and Grimes just won for video of the year):
Check Out The Nominees For The Live Event Tomorrow Night Below!:
Album Of The Year
The Weeknd - Starboy
Leonard Cohen - You Want It Darker
Céline Dion - Encore Un Soir
Drake - Views
Sean Mendes - Illuminate
Group Of The Year
The Tragically Hip
Billy Talent
The Arkells
Tegan & Sara
The Strumbellas
Obviously if The Hip don't win, there will be RIOTS!
Breakthrough Artist Of The Year
Kaytranada
Ruth B
Tory Lanez
Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier
Alternative Album Of The Year
July Talk - Touch
Grimes - Art Angels
Black Mountain - IV
Weaves - Weaves
Dilly Dally - Sore
Check out the full list of nominees HERE
Performers will include: The Arkells, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Billy Talent, A Tribe Called Red, July Talk, Ruth B, and Feist will be performing a tribute to Leonard Cohen
Are you going to watch the Junos, Canadians of ONTD? (You're a bad Canadian if you don't support the arts in my opinion!)
I honestly wonder what Feist's tribute is going to be like. There's barely any information out there.
Lol at the idea of the hip not winning.
Damn straight, bb!
and Kaytranada and Grimes omg i love canada
i had no idea shawn mendes is canadian lol
but I havent really watched any music awards show in a long time as it is. youtttths and all that
Edited at 2017-04-02 12:59 am (UTC)
Last Canadian concert I went to was the Arkells and they were wonderful!
Canadian artists need to show up more for the Junos (especially the larger ones who find success down south and then just stop acknowledging where they're from) but Canadians in general need to support Canadian music and demand more CanCon in the mainstream.
The last Canadian concert I saw was The Tragically Hip (and I cried like a fucking baby!)
Edited at 2017-04-02 01:11 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-02 02:27 am (UTC)
He's not wrong though!