The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated!

Also just discovered this fucking GEM OF A VOICE by browsing the nominees (he just performed the in memoriam as well during the Gala)

Reply

Thread

Link

I saw the Junos LIVE in 2006. It was in Halifax and we got SO ripped off with nominees/presenters hahaha it was incredibly d-list, not even Avril was there! Pam Anderson hosted and everyone booed her because she made a joke that suggested we don't club seals. Also, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay performed hahaha they aren't even Canadian hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

Feist is doing a tribute to Leonard Cohen which is a must watch imo.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hard to live up to this though



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So good! <3



I honestly wonder what Feist's tribute is going to be like. There's barely any information out there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Grimes wins, art angels is my favorite gym music. I bought the July talk album and got bored after a few listens but they're really good to see live.



Lol at the idea of the hip not winning. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol at the idea of the hip not winning.



Damn straight, bb!



Damn straight, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leonard Cohen - You Want It Darker better fucking WIN!!!!!!



and Kaytranada and Grimes omg i love canada

Reply

Thread

Link

i like tegan & sara and arkells!



i had no idea shawn mendes is canadian lol Reply

Thread

Link

I think one of my friends is playing this and I'm still not watching it. Ooop. I support Canadian arts in other ways. Reply

Thread

Link

Pls Céline for Encore Un Soir Reply

Thread

Link

i havent watched the junos in a long time, but I also part of that canadian youth that was obsessed with the Canadian trio of Nickelback/Default/Theory of a Deadman (yeah yeah, come at me)



but I havent really watched any music awards show in a long time as it is. youtttths and all that



Edited at 2017-04-02 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

One of my goals this year was to listen and watch more Canadian content. I watch the Junos every year, need to be a good Canadian and support!



Last Canadian concert I went to was the Arkells and they were wonderful! Reply

Thread

Link

Girl, not only do I watch the Junos every year but I watch the fucking Polaris Music Prize every year (it breaks my heart to see the views on that one hover around like 400 people on the youtube live stream).



Canadian artists need to show up more for the Junos (especially the larger ones who find success down south and then just stop acknowledging where they're from) but Canadians in general need to support Canadian music and demand more CanCon in the mainstream.



The last Canadian concert I saw was The Tragically Hip (and I cried like a fucking baby!)



Edited at 2017-04-02 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is 400 the average? I watched the Polaris stream on YouTube and I think there were over 1000 viewers. Thank Carly and Grimes for that. I also watched for Basia Bulat.



Edited at 2017-04-02 02:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think it was - I certainly saw it fluctuate. I think the highest I saw it get was around 1400 or so. But it would go up and down. Basia was flawless ( she deserves so much more love!). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop - Jazz Cartier just beat out Drake for Rap Album of the Year and called out the Junos for snubbing Drake and for not televising the award this year (and also called out Canadian Radio for not playing enough hip hop).



He's not wrong though! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still annoyed that Queen Carly Slay Jepsen was practically shut out of nominations last year. She put out one of the most critically acclaimed albums and was only up for fan choice. Reply

Thread

Link

They unfortunately look at sales that's why she wasn't nominated. She won multiple Juno's for Call Me Maybe and album of the year for Kiss, which sold moderately well.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if they don't give Joni Mitchell another Juno just because it'll be a flop Reply

Thread

Link

only for kaytranada tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Got my DVR set up. Every mention of Leonard Cohen will make me cry but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

Me too, bb. I wonder if Gord Downie will be there (because that will make me cry too). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drake probably gonna end up winning the album though he shouldn't Reply

Thread

Link