Olympian Shawn Johnson posts pregnancy April Fools' joke; internet comes for her



Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East posted a photo to her Facebook and Instagram today in which she sported a baby bump and told her followers that she and husband Andrew East were expecting. People were quick to call her out on her April Fools' Day joke, saying she had posted pictures and videos earlier in the week in which she was not pregnant.

Other fans took issue with the nature of her prank, saying that for women who struggle with infertility and have experienced infant loss and miscarriage, the idea of a fake pregnancy was not something to joke about.

Both the Instagram and Facebook posts remain up, but Johnson East has apologized.




Facebook source

Twitter source


thoughts ONTD? April Fools' prank gone wrong? or overly sensitive people?
