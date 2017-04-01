Olympian Shawn Johnson posts pregnancy April Fools' joke; internet comes for her

Fake pregnancy is the oldest April Fool's joke in the book, people should lighten up tbh. Reply

Exactly. I can't have kids even if I wanted them ( and frankly, I don't). I still wouldn't be offended. People need to relax. Reply

Good god, people are overly sensitive. Reply

omfg Reply

WOW Reply

this sounds like some of the regulars here tbh Reply

I had a friend lose their shit over this on me once and I was like, ok but I've had a miscarriage and a few fucked up chemical pregnancies so why is your inability to handle your loss an obligation for me to process mine in the way that makes you feel fine? People deal with grief and loss in different ways and if making a joke about my fertility is how I deal with my inability to stay pregnant, then everyone else can go cry on the shoulder of someone who relates to their feelings. Reply

I KNOW. I had an abortion when I was raped at 13 and now can't have children - but I don't flip out about the OLDEST April Fool's joke in the book... Reply

these people are doing the most. they're also the same people who attend the womens march but yells AllLivesMatter when PoC are being targeted.



Edited at 2017-04-02 04:40 am (UTC)

People are so extra. Relax a bit. Unclench. Reply

I wish Shawn hadn't apologized. People are crazy. Reply

I think both. People over react but it's also an old, shitty, worn out joke. If you can't come up with something better, don't even bother. Reply

I'm in the "don't joke about pregnancy" camp, regardless of what day it is.



I do enjoy harmless April Fools jokes though, like the fake patch notes the Warcraft devs post every year. Dadghar kek Reply

They were SO good this year!



"After careful consideration, Odyn has admitted that beating his champions nearly to death immediately before sending them to battle in Helheim was perhaps not the wisest course of action. As such, the Odyn encounter in Trial of Valor has been replaced with a written exam." Reply

I expected a crass joke about the size of Odyn's balls tbh. Reply

Dadgar made my day. (they better never kill him off) Reply

oh my god. i cant believe they apologized. this was harmless Reply

It's a really overdone joke but it's an absurd thing to get mad at someone for. Reply

so dumb. so harmless.



team 'all of you go the fuck outside' Reply

let ha live. if the joke was her faking a miscarriage, that would be another thing. Reply

absolutely 100% this. I would totally get coming for her if she faked a miscarriage, or IVF, etc. But pregnancy, nah. Reply

exactly. I dont get it at all Reply

Mte. We already got Sarah Silverman doing something like that before. Reply

MTE I don't get why this would offend anybody



Edited at 2017-04-02 01:00 am (UTC)

mte. i don't see this as a big deal 🤷‍♀️ how do ppl live w getting offended every second Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

Mte. She's a married woman who joked about being pregnant. Who cares? It's the oldest joke in the book! Reply

As far as April Fools jokes go, it's pretty lame and overdone, but I did like that hers included a pic of a fake/prop belly rather than just a text announcement. Changed things up a bit.

Agreed Reply

Exactly. People need to get over themselves. I get that infertility is heartbreaking but this has nothing to do with infertility. Reply

don't give Lena Dunham ideas! Reply

the outcry made me think that's what happened instead. Reply

mte. wtf does her dumb pregnancy April Fool's have to do with people not being able to have children, idgi. Reply

nothing will be as iconic as a 63-year old Sharon Osborne announcing her pregnancy on the talk. ppl still believed that shit Reply

I had a fb friend whose sister had a stillborn child explain why it's shitty. I generally think most people are pretty extra, but when you think about the women who can't get pregnant / don't want to be pregnant / fertility issues / miscarriages / stillborn children etc it's pretty clear that it's not something to joke about. Reply

Except they're obviously not making fun of infertility, what a reach. Reply

There's nothing wrong with joking about pregnancy. Reply

This argument has been made about abortion too. Reply

you could easily say this about so many things in life Reply

oh ffs Reply

and if she'd pretended that she'd given birth to a stillborn child as an april fools joke then that would be offensive. this is not. Reply

nope Reply

sis you know ontd is anti-children and pregnancy and refuse to get the nuance needed with this subject matter

...so basically i agree but we are lone wolves Reply

um. i very much want to have children in the future and i dont agree with this comment at all wtf Reply

there is no nuance. women with fertility issues don't have the lock on pregnancy conversations. Reply

rme. if we don't allowed pregnancy to be represented as not a big deal to some women then the conversation about abortion, birth control, motherhood etc. will get so much worse Reply

So does that mean that pregnant women aren't allowed to complain about disliking pregnancy? Or being majorly uncomfortable while pregnant? Reply

does your friend also get mad when women choose abortion? Reply

This is such a reach. Like honestly. Reply

but its not like theyre joking about fertility or still born children Reply

i feel for her but if something this benign upsets her that much then i think she needs to find more ways to cope Reply

...People can't make any kind of jokes about pregnancy?? I mean, isn't that just yet another way of policing women? Making jokes about stillbirths/miscarriages is of course disgusting and awful, as is going "I'm pregnant! haha jk" specifically to someone you know is struggling in that area, but in general it's really not cool to issue a moratorium to all women everywhere. Reply

She's just got married a few months ago. People probably are asking her all the time about the "next step", so joking about it isn't really that serious, come on. Reply

So should women who are actually pregnant not talk about it? Because I think that would be more depressing for women with fertility issues than some stranger posting a picture with a fake belly on. Reply

I'm so glad your fb friend's sister was able to explain this to us Reply

I mean, I certainly see why some people are upset...I imagine if I was struggling with infertility(ESPEIACLLY if I was in the midst of it) I could find this pretty hurtful



but I also don't know if I think it's THAT hurtful...like there are way more fucked up things people can do...and a lot of those fucked up things are done with malicious intent, this hardly was. Reply

I might well be mixing up my ontd users but dude if you're the same person who goes into hysterics every time there's a clown post w/o trigger warnings on ontd then you need to get some perspective Reply

screaming



did you see their latest in the spider post too? what a time and a half Reply

omg it has nothing to do with infertility



it's a stupid, worn out prank but there is nothing offensive about it Reply

Whatever. People are so OTT now about this shit. Some people are able to get pregnant some are not. It's not anyone's problem if they're pregnant, (play an April fools joke by trying on a belly) and you're not. Get over it. Reply

