Olympian Shawn Johnson posts pregnancy April Fools' joke; internet comes for her
Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East posted a photo to her Facebook and Instagram today in which she sported a baby bump and told her followers that she and husband Andrew East were expecting. People were quick to call her out on her April Fools' Day joke, saying she had posted pictures and videos earlier in the week in which she was not pregnant.
Other fans took issue with the nature of her prank, saying that for women who struggle with infertility and have experienced infant loss and miscarriage, the idea of a fake pregnancy was not something to joke about.
Both the Instagram and Facebook posts remain up, but Johnson East has apologized.
My sincerest apologies. I never meant to target, offend, or come across as insensitive. I tried on a movie prop. Please forgive. #aprilfools— Shawn Johnson East (@ShawnJohnson) April 1, 2017
thoughts ONTD? April Fools' prank gone wrong? or overly sensitive people?
I do enjoy harmless April Fools jokes though, like the fake patch notes the Warcraft devs post every year.
Dadghar kek
"After careful consideration, Odyn has admitted that beating his champions nearly to death immediately before sending them to battle in Helheim was perhaps not the wisest course of action. As such, the Odyn encounter in Trial of Valor has been replaced with a written exam."
team 'all of you go the fuck outside'
...so basically i agree but we are lone wolves
but I also don't know if I think it's THAT hurtful...like there are way more fucked up things people can do...and a lot of those fucked up things are done with malicious intent, this hardly was.
did you see their latest in the spider post too? what a time and a half
it's a stupid, worn out prank but there is nothing offensive about it