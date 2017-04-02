April 2nd, 2017, 04:44 am babarsuhail Trailer for the final 3 episodes of S2 of The Magicians The final three episodes of the Magicians air Wednesdays at 9/8c on Syfy.source Tagged: television - syfy, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
I loved the dragon, wish they showed more of her. "fucking millenials", lol
i love this show and the books so much
wish the first book wasn't so boring bc then i'd like to read the other two to compare.
also KILL Q.