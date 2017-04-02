already watched the final 3 episodes and really liked them. didn't expect and ending like that to the season.

I loved the dragon, wish they showed more of her. "fucking millenials", lol Reply

Thread

Link

How did you see the final 3? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is so messy, but I'm kind of in love with it. I'm honestly really excited for the end of this season. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how messy, and all over the place it is. It's just good fun. I've even come to appreciate Q's crybabyness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I almost had to turn it off during the Les Mis montage that came out of absolutely fucking nowhere a couple episodes ago, but I was giggling too hard to find the remote. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so hft



i love this show and the books so much Reply

Thread

Link

ICONIC!! I CANT WAIT!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Been meaning to check these out Reply

Thread

Link