The 28 best documentaries on Netflix
13th (2016)
About: The film begins with the idea that 25 percent of the people in the world who are incarcerated are incarcerated in the U.S. Although the U.S. has just 5% of the world's population. "13th" charts the explosive growth in America's prison population; in 1970, there were about 200,000 prisoners; today, the prison population is more than 2 million. The documentary touches on chattel slavery; D. W. Griffith's film "The Birth of a Nation"; Emmett Till; the civil rights movement; the Civil Rights Act of 1964; Richard M. Nixon; and Ronald Reagan's declaration of the war on drugs and much more.
Tabloid (2010)
About: Tabloid is a 2010 American documentary film directed by Errol Morris. It tells the story of Joyce McKinney, who in 1977 was accused of kidnapping and raping Kirk Anderson, an American Mormon missionary. The incident, known as the Mormon sex in chains case, became a major tabloid story in the United Kingdom and triggered a circulation battle between two popular tabloid newspapers, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express.
The film is based on interviews of McKinney, journalist Peter Tory, and photographer Kent Gavin conducted by Morris. The film makes reference to Mormon culture, such as temple garments
The True Cost (2015)
About: This is a story about clothing. It's about the clothes we wear, the people who make them, and the impact the industry is having on our world. The price of clothing has been decreasing for decades, while the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically. The True Cost is a groundbreaking documentary film that pulls back the curtain on the untold story and asks us to consider, who really pays the price for our clothing?
Rubble Kings (2010)
About: From 1968 to 1975, gangs ruled New York City. Beyond the idealistic hopes of the civil rights movement lay a unfocused rage. Neither law enforcement nor social agency could end the escalating bloodshed. Peace came only through the most unlikely and courageous of events that would change the world for generations to come by giving birth to hip-hop culture. Rubble Kings, the most comprehensive documentation of life during this era of gang rule to date, tells the story of how a few extraordinary, forgotten people did the impossible, and how their actions impacted the world over.
West of Memphis (2012)
About: West of Memphis is an examination of a failure of justice in Arkansas. The documentary tells the hitherto unknown story behind an extraordinary and desperate fight to bring the truth to light. Told and made by those who lived it, the filmmakers' unprecedented access to the inner workings of the defense, allows the film to show the investigation, research and appeals process in a way that has never been seen before; revealing shocking and disturbing new information about a case that still haunts the American South.
documentary post??
How shitty Oregon is?
i heard the doc tickled is pretty good too
also there is something wrong with aunt diane
Edited at 2017-04-01 11:28 pm (UTC)
Lately I've been watching Abstract: The Art of Design & it's pretty good. And I just watched a Frontline show about Putin from a few years ago & it really creeped me out, considering what we know now...
That sounds amazing, I really want to see it now!
but if it's pretty and sweet, i might be in the mood for it.
That documentary really fucked me up, big time. Gay people have been through so much awful shit.
Edited at 2017-04-01 11:38 pm (UTC)
I'm both old enough to have seen it go from "death sentence" to "manageable through very careful diligence" but also young enough to not know the truth about how it ended up having such a terrible impact on the world. Like, I think it was realizing the timeline that really drove home the depth of negligence on the part of the US govt. So, so heartbreaking. And it also illuminates how important activism will be over the next decade of US politics.
ETA: Sorry if this is tl;dr. lol
Edited at 2017-04-02 04:07 am (UTC)
my bf watched it with me and he was so mad and somewhat surprised. i was like, where have you been since the beginning of existence?
You should def be able to watch tabloid too. I watched that recently on netflix