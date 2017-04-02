The 28 best documentaries on Netflix

Im glad I havent seen these, I feel like I've watched just about every interesting documentary Netflix had to offer at the moment. Reply

is how to die in oregon still on there? that one's stuck w me for years. Reply

same, that one was so powerful, i still think about it even though i watched it years ago Reply

Link

every now and again i'll think of cody tbh. she was my favourite person in the doc and it destroyed me seeing what she went through. Reply

Link

What's it about?



How shitty Oregon is? Reply

Link

That one was rough :( Reply

Link

Oh man that made me cry, especially Cody's story :( Reply

Link

That made me cry so much Reply

Link

i probably shouldn't have watched that given how severe my hypochondria is but it was really well done Reply

Link

one of my favs Reply

Link

Netflix is always trying to get me to watch Dear Zachary again and I REFUSE. That one wrecked me. Reply

i recommend dear zachary, bring tissues

i heard the doc tickled is pretty good too

also there is something wrong with aunt diane



Edited at 2017-04-01 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

I watched Tickled recently and even with the twists I found it pretty boring tbh. Though after I finished watching it I googled the antagonist and it turns out they died like a week before I watched the movie. Reply

Link

lmao something similar happened this podcast i listen to, it's these two friends who watch and comment on crime documentaries and they had chosen tickled and then they were involved in some legal stuff i think relating to the main guy, and then, literally the afternoon after they decided to finally post the episode, the guy died. they were shook. Reply

Link

I've wanted to watch there is something wrong with aunt diane ever since I first saw it recommended on here but there is supposed to be a shot of the people after the accident and omg I don't think I can see that. Reply

Link

Tickled is interesting and fucked up but honestly plays like a dateline special or something on tv with investigative reporters Reply

Link

The True Cost made me second guess every purchase I ever made. Reply

I pretty much stopped shopping all together. I haven't bought anything clothing wise in a year. Reply

Link

These lists always seem kind of half-assed to me. I really wouldn't consider a few of these "the best."



Lately I've been watching Abstract: The Art of Design & it's pretty good. And I just watched a Frontline show about Putin from a few years ago & it really creeped me out, considering what we know now... Reply

That Putin doc from Frontline PBS is soooo good. I know you're creeped out but if you want to read more, you should check out "The Man Without a Face" by Mascha Gessen. It's about Putin. I read it a few years ago and it was insane. Nothing happening now surprises me, tbh. The west needs to be more diligent. Reply

Link

not netflix related, but i just left a showing of the new documentary kedi (about cats in instanbul) and it was absolutely beautiful. these people have such amazing connections with these cats and their life philosophies because of it are fascinating. it was quite uplifting, super cute, heartfelt, just wow. i love my cats and silly bond we share (even though they are 2 little assholes most of the time hehe) Reply

That sounds amazing, I really want to see it now! Reply

Link

I want to see that movie so much. Reply

Link

They don't show any cats get hurt or killed, do they? I want to see it, but can't watch anything where bad stuff happens to animals. Especially cats. Reply

Link

there are sad moments, but nothing graphic (most is a kitten being held in a man's hand that may or may not be okay & is on the way to the vet- no blood or gore). i was worried about that too, but it's like 99% good stories :) Reply

Link

omg that sounds great! i want to see it Reply

Link

I'm going to see this soon! I'm glad its uplifting. Reply

Link

I really want to see it ;; Reply

Link

I want to see that one so badly! Reply

Link

maybe i should see this...i thought 'whatever, cats are nice but i want a dog' so i didn't bother checking it out. sorry, im such a dog person haha



but if it's pretty and sweet, i might be in the mood for it. Reply

Link

this documentary is also well done, it's about the only person who was able to escape from the work camps in north korea



omg yes I loved it. It was so good, I love these type of documentaries that give an insight to foreign countries Reply

Link

Is We Were Here still on netflix?



That documentary really fucked me up, big time. Gay people have been through so much awful shit.



Edited at 2017-04-01 11:38 pm (UTC) Reply

god, me too. Reply

Link

Back in '14, after The Normal Heart premiered, I ended up watching and in some cases, re-watching, a whole string of documentaries and films chronicling the AIDS epidemic. We Were Here was pretty early in my viewing experience and I can completely relate to how devasting just HEARING first person accounts of how it all unfolded. It was very similar experience to learning about The Holocaust or slavery in the US.



I'm both old enough to have seen it go from "death sentence" to "manageable through very careful diligence" but also young enough to not know the truth about how it ended up having such a terrible impact on the world. Like, I think it was realizing the timeline that really drove home the depth of negligence on the part of the US govt. So, so heartbreaking. And it also illuminates how important activism will be over the next decade of US politics.



ETA: Sorry if this is tl;dr. lol



Edited at 2017-04-02 04:07 am (UTC) Reply

Link

Just the whole thing must have been extremely shocking, people just start dying for no reason and nobody knows what's happening and the White House basically being like "lol have fun dying", it's all just so overwhelming, depressing and terrifying I can't imagine living through that nightmare. Reply

Link

I watched Audrie & Daisy not too long ago and I had to pause it and walk away from my laptop at one point because everything coming out of that one sheriff's mouth was pissing me off Reply

I had to watch that one for work and I had to pause it and take a breather every time that man spoke. They painted him as a good father, a family man, and then he spews his victim blaming rhetoric. I couldn't deal. Reply

Link

That movie made me so physically angry. I don't know how I didn't have a heart attack from my blood pressure being so high. Reply

Link

I saw it at full frame last year. The director and Daisy were there. I felt I had to hold it together because Daisy was there (although I also saw the documentary about the Sandy Hook shootings, and one of the fathers was there and I was an absolute mess -- I saw that one first so maybe I was all cried out). Reply

Link

What is the Sandy Hook documentary called? Reply

Parent

Link

ooh that fucking sheriff.

my bf watched it with me and he was so mad and somewhat surprised. i was like, where have you been since the beginning of existence? Reply

Link

I hated that sheriff and the boy who assaulted Audrie who basically implied that she overreact and she should've been more chill about it or whatever. Reply

Link

I literally just finished watching "Autism in Love." Super interesting - surprisingly, the LEAST compelling part was about the actual couple. Highly recommend... I think it was only like 75 minutes, too. Reply

when is made in america: oj going to be on netflix is my real q Reply

it's on hulu~ Reply

Link

last i checked they only had 4/6 of the episodes Reply

Link

why wait until it's on netflix? lol Reply

Parent

Link

I want to watch southwest of Salem but I haven't gotten round to it yet. There are a number of LGBT documentaries that I just don't have access to that I'd like to see. Reply

Tabloid is crazy Reply

I got excited for some of these until I realized this is probably about UK Netflix. Reply

use a vpn Reply

Link

Anytime I try to do that, it seems to know and won't play the movie/show. Reply

Link