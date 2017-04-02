LGBT/rap royalty Cupcakke drops new album "Queen Elizabitch"

fuzzy lingerie always look so stupid Reply

yeah it looks tacky as hell Reply

It looks like they murdered a muppet and created this out of its skin Reply

I guess I'll give this a listen while doing my laundry. Reply

"shove down the dick so my tonsils rip" are lyrics that people enjoy listening to? Reply

lmao if this shocks you please never even try to listen to anything else she is released Reply

I'm not shocked whatsoever. It just sounds dumb. Reply

cupcakke isn't for prudes Reply

Yes Reply

it's iconic Reply

it's really not that serious Reply

lol @ these defensive replies Reply

yes Reply

this is legit a better feature than the original hahahaha



Reply

omg LMAO i cant @ the google translate voice HAH Reply

lmao I meant to post the one with Britney Vocals hahaha but I guess that comment would still apply



Reply

it sounds like the kety voice from the necki menij show lmao Reply

that google maps chorus



asdjlsnfojsdcsdf Reply

that cover art Reply

YASS BRINTY! Reply

i was not prepared for the chorus Reply

Loving the title. Reply

this album is amazing. fun, sexual, social commentary, genius. Reply

so many lgbt friendly posts on the front page <3 Reply

Love her and her craft. Reply

CPR tho.. Reply

Flawless taste in music AND cartoons! Reply

honelsty she stepped the production UP, CPR is such a bop!

also,

"Only time i'm not on the dick is when I'm bout' to shit

Pubic hairs all in my mouth, not again

So when I suck yo' dick now I use bobby pins"



poetic genius, shakespeare have a seat

Reply

Honestly, I listened to the album to ironically Stan but shit is solid. CPR IS not really song you wanna blast on speaker though lol Reply

damn lmao Reply

the production on this song though wtf!!!! Reply

Because you reminded me I finally got which song it reminds me of, ty, lol

Reply

Queen of charting on Russian iTunes before being out in the US! Reply

lmao really? slay tbh Reply

Russian gays stan talent, henny! Reply

Neva trust a man who has briefs. Cuz he gon wanna fuck and keep it brief. Reply

I want this on a t-shirt tbh. Reply

yassssss while i open my legs bon appetit



queen! Reply

That song is seriously amazing. Reply

Cookies >>>>>>>>>>> cupcakes



if I'm going to eat cake, it needs to be in a slice and not iced to death with nasty wads of buttercream icing on top Reply

so then, just one nasty wad of buttercream for you? Reply

I hate that bullshit frosting they put on store made cakes. Reply

not safe for life Reply

i'd rather read wavvy comments Reply

wait is she really sending money to her fans????? quick y'all i need a 20 minute run down of all her hits, let me stan ha! Reply

lbr a rundown of her hits would take 3 seconds Reply

Yup and she did that numerous times. Also gave money to a kicked out gay teen to book a hotel room. Reply

Too cool for this shit, look at my body language

Shit on everything, I need some potty training

Money missing, had to ask him, "Where the rest, dummy?"

Before I call my bitches up, they say "yes, hunty"

Judge one of the studs, they gone bring some thugs

Judge one of my drags, catch a heel up yo' ass

Don't judge a lesbian, 'cause she don't want you back man

Judge one of the gays, they drag you from Z to A

And shout out to the bi's, you ain't gotta pick a side

And if you in the closet, shorty, you ain't gotta hide (come on out)

Gotta make these bitches sick when they see you

And if a bitch want beef, give her beef stew

Stripper right in front of me, I hope she washed her ass

She looking at my fine gays, but they don't wanna smash

Know they 'bout to act a fool, time is past due

Then the gays hop on stage, like I can shake my ass too



Reply

i love this song sm it single handedly made me a stan lol like its genuinely a tune Reply

i honestly love this song so much Reply

