LGBT/rap royalty Cupcakke drops new album "Queen Elizabitch"
My new album "QUEEN ELIZABITCH" is available on iTunes now: https://t.co/5UKRNbBArv— Queen ElizaBITCH (@CupcakKe_rapper) 31. mars 2017
-Independent rapper Cupcakke, known for "Deepthroat", comes to save 2017! Stream it on Spotify or but in iTunes.
CupcakKe constantly sends money to her fans, and just recently she sent $200 to a girl who got kicked out of an abusive home. A true saint 💙 pic.twitter.com/JKG2LtQoNk— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) 28. mars 2017
Cupcakes or cookies, ONTD?
SOURCE SOURCE
asdjlsnfojsdcsdf
also,
"Only time i'm not on the dick is when I'm bout' to shit
Pubic hairs all in my mouth, not again
So when I suck yo' dick now I use bobby pins"
poetic genius, shakespeare have a seat
queen!
if I'm going to eat cake, it needs to be in a slice and not iced to death with nasty wads of buttercream icing on top
Too cool for this shit, look at my body language
Shit on everything, I need some potty training
Money missing, had to ask him, "Where the rest, dummy?"
Before I call my bitches up, they say "yes, hunty"
Judge one of the studs, they gone bring some thugs
Judge one of my drags, catch a heel up yo' ass
Don't judge a lesbian, 'cause she don't want you back man
Judge one of the gays, they drag you from Z to A
And shout out to the bi's, you ain't gotta pick a side
And if you in the closet, shorty, you ain't gotta hide (come on out)
Gotta make these bitches sick when they see you
And if a bitch want beef, give her beef stew
Stripper right in front of me, I hope she washed her ass
She looking at my fine gays, but they don't wanna smash
Know they 'bout to act a fool, time is past due
Then the gays hop on stage, like I can shake my ass too