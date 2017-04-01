msk

"Absolutely" Queen comes out as Trans!



Yesterday, Fresh Tilapia Queen, Gia Gunn, came out as trans, showing us her true fabulous self!

In the video, she declares "“I thought I would dedicate today in the spirit of being visible to share my transition with all of you. I have been on hormone replacement therapy for about a year and I identify as female and I am indeed transgender.”

She joins to other Queens like Sonique (season 2), Carmen Carrera & Stacy Layne Matthews (season 3), Jiggly Caliente & kenya Michaels(season 4)  Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5) and  Season 9 queen, Peppermint.

