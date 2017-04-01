"Absolutely" Queen comes out as Trans!
Yesterday, Fresh Tilapia Queen, Gia Gunn, came out as trans, showing us her true fabulous self!
In the video, she declares "“I thought I would dedicate today in the spirit of being visible to share my transition with all of you. I have been on hormone replacement therapy for about a year and I identify as female and I am indeed transgender.”
She joins to other Queens like Sonique (season 2), Carmen Carrera & Stacy Layne Matthews (season 3), Jiggly Caliente & kenya Michaels(season 4) Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5) and Season 9 queen, Peppermint.
If someone is assigned male at birth what then makes them into a woman?
Is it wearing feminine clothing and having long hair and make up?
Because there are tons of woman with short hair who don't like make up but they aren't any less of a woman.
Trans women are born women regardless of genitalia but then what makes someone a woman?
What does it mean to feel like a woman without invalidating women who don't stereotypically do woman things?
There are trans women with short hair who don't wear make-up. They're still women.
ICONIC
but congrats to her though !!
hope she gets the support she deserves
oop @ me
and op, sonique was from season 2 not season 1!
So happy for my fav. <333
I had no idea about this, she says this on the show??
But either way, congrats to her!! She wasn't a fave but she gave us iconic moments
😘
We have to wait and see if she says anything on the show. Nina said in a live that he had no idea Peppermint was trans until they all came back to do the promo shoots.
I disliked her so much during her season. She was arrogant, stupid, ignorant, and loud, which is the worst combination of personal traits possible. I don't think she has changed much since then.
i asked my gay friend the same thing after he admitted he changed the way he talked around his parents, but he didn't know either
i have no idea how american accents work