"Absolutely" Queen comes out as Trans!

i thought she had came out a long time ago?

mte

today is trans visibility day tho.

i remember reading about it months ago

If I remember correctly, she wasn't sure yet but was taking hormones(?). Don't quote me tho lol

somewhat OT but what does it mean when someone feels like theyre a woman exactly?

If someone is assigned male at birth what then makes them into a woman?

Is it wearing feminine clothing and having long hair and make up?

Because there are tons of woman with short hair who don't like make up but they aren't any less of a woman.



Trans women are born women regardless of genitalia but then what makes someone a woman?

What does it mean to feel like a woman without invalidating women who don't stereotypically do woman things?

It's simple: Identifying as a woman makes someone a woman.



There are trans women with short hair who don't wear make-up. They're still women.

Also I think Kenya Michaels has been transitioning for years now...

yeah, i'm pretty sure she's been living as a woman for quite some time now

I wonder how she's doing, or if she's ok, since she was at pulse the night of the shooting and quickly made her instagram private afterwards

Stacy Layne Matthews as well I believe

She is one of my fave queens, congrads, miss Gi Gi Gi Gia. Yes, she is insanely stupid, but she was so entertaining. Season 6 truly was the season of catchphrases. One time I got very high and was speaking exclusively in her one-liners, like 'I didn't quite cough like a man' or 'I don't like manly queens', or, my personal fave, 'You look like a fucking DUMPSTER'

i love that her only song (Bring out the Gunnz, available on iTunes) is just quotes of her from season 6 lmao

Don't forget her feature on triple aluminium single 'STUN' by miss I'll Pay You 10k via PayPal

How is she, though?

Me and my friends do that all the time. We sometimes only talk in Laganja and Gia quotes.

but congrats to her though !!



hope she gets the support she deserves but congrats to her though !!hope she gets the support she deserves

She's feeling her OATS!

comment twin. <3

lmao i was just shit talking her too, comparing her to kimora



oop @ me

she's feeling her oooooaaaats.



Edited at 2017-04-01 10:02 pm (UTC)

One of my fave moments of Season 6!

Good for her! I couldn't stand her at first but after a couple episodes that nasal voice and complete lack of comprehension really grew on me.

happy for her! this is the most articulate she's sounded, so cute.

I'm happy for her!

aww i'm so happy for her!!! 💜💜



and op, sonique was from season 2 not season 1!

Omg I was wanting to post this but was too lazy so I'm glad someone else did!



So happy for my fav. <333

Just to show her some icon love <3

her name belongs in the title tbh!

"Season 9 queen, Peppermint."



I had no idea about this, she says this on the show??



But either way, congrats to her!! She wasn't a fave but she gave us iconic moments

We have to wait and see if she says anything on the show. Nina said in a live that he had no idea Peppermint was trans until they all came back to do the promo shoots.

Kinda old news, but good for her.

I disliked her so much during her season. She was arrogant, stupid, ignorant, and loud, which is the worst combination of personal traits possible. I don't think she has changed much since then.

holy crap your icon is taking me back

my underrated queen. never forget~

She has changed a lot, and respects Milk/is friendly with him now.

So happy for her. She was hilarious on her season.

sooooooooo sosososososo late to this post (lol) but I LOVE YOUR ICON ♥

genuine q, but where does that way of talking come from



i asked my gay friend the same thing after he admitted he changed the way he talked around his parents, but he didn't know either

All I hear is California vocal fry

