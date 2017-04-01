Oscar Blind Item from VF's Little Gold Men Podcast
source 2
at 35:30:
"I heard about a recent best actress oscar race where on of the nominess was so loathed by the other nominees that they all started to quietly campaign against her. And i heard that from a credible source."
I do agree with the lifetime movie comment though cause that's how I felt about silver linings playbook. Never saw Joy.
Or its just I really don't care for DOR movies because I hated Joy and American Hustle also (only liked Three Kings).
mte, and while I know she was huge at that point, I wonder if that played a part in her not attending the awards
Especially this year when you just know some people couldn't stand Casey Affleck's unwashed idiocy and didn't exactly work overtime to hide it.
