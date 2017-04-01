I discovered this podcast way late in Oscar season and ended up really loving it, I would recommend it to anybody that enjoys movie commentary or award season. Reply

is it emma stone? Reply

No. I don't even think he is talking about this year. Reply

idts, since she won but mb it is her bc of her terrible golden globes speech or whatever it was Reply

Jlaw for Joy, they were probably sick of her stealing all their awards and being nominated for what could've easily been a lifetime movie Reply

thats a good guess Reply

Idk I don't think Jennifer has pissed off the people around her.



I do agree with the lifetime movie comment though cause that's how I felt about silver linings playbook. Never saw Joy. Reply

So much agreement about Silver Linings Playbook. That movie was soooo frickin' overrated - I just do not understand the fuss about it at all. Reply

I finally saw it last year on Netflix and its a wonder how it got all of the praise (not just the nominations/awards but from people on here and elsewhere). All they did in the movie was argue/scream throughout the whole movie and it received nominations/awards for THAT.



Or its just I really don't care for DOR movies because I hated Joy and American Hustle also (only liked Three Kings). Reply

Was it Emmanuel Riva? Reply

rofl Reply

tbh I was thinking of her year and how it could be Quvenzhané Wallis since she's so young, but then my heart doesn't want to believe Jessica Chastain would EVER do something so cruel, to her or Emmanuelle Reply

She def wouldn't. I refuse to believe she'd go along with that after being so outspoken about sexism in Hollywood. Reply

lololololol Reply

loll aw Reply

Natalie Portman? Reply

That's my guess too. Reply

Spot on imo Reply

mte, and while I know she was huge at that point, I wonder if that played a part in her not attending the awards Reply

Why can't these rumors ever be about dudes?



Especially this year when you just know some people couldn't stand Casey Affleck's unwashed idiocy and didn't exactly work overtime to hide it. Reply

I feel like this had to be Anne Hathaway that year we all hated her. Reply

Anne was up for best supporting actress not best actress. Reply

She was a BA nominee in 2008. That's almost a decade ago. Reply

Dakota Fanning obviously. Reply

Jennifer aniston Reply

lmao Reply

Lol jfc I forgot all about that Cake fiasco. Yikes. Reply

omg can someone remind me cuz i don't remember what happened?? Reply

lmaoooo she was never nommed though. Reply

Pls. I don't even know why they ever invite her ass, she has no business being there Reply

Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl maybe?



I'm bad at these lol Reply

She was my first guess. I remember rumors at the time that she was awful to other actresses (arquette maybe?) and even though I never truly believed that it's weird that she kind of disappeared after gone girl. Reply

omg whaat i never heard those 😳 Reply

I hope not. Rosamund could maybe be seen as condescending because she's so posh. But she's always gracious and smiles Reply

She didn't really campaign hardcore tho, at least I don't remember her doing so. Reply

...uhhhh. I never get these right. I remember Charlotte Rampling made some v disappointing comments re: #OscarsSoWhite, but she's still an acting legend and somehow idt these women would despise her just for that. JLaw's and Sandra Bullock's wins were travesties, but neither of them were really dickish about it. So idk. Reply

Natalie Portman was my first guess. Reply

Mine too



But I'm really bad at guessing lol Reply

what year is the item based off Reply

Yeah like this is key otherwise we're all gonna be guessing around the last 5 years or so! Lol I need more specificity Reply

How recent is "recent"? Past 2 years, 5 years, 10 years? Reply

he said a couple years back...so im guessing two years ago Reply

