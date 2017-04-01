I did enjoy the part where she called out Cory Booker tho lol Reply

Yeah! Cory Booker with his previous voting on an actual bill (Wyden amendment) that would have actually done something about drug prices, totally sucks! for his not voting for a non-bill he thought had other issues.



I especially like where Susan acknowledged this by Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders recently submitting a bill they co-sponsored the could have dealt with Cory's issues with the non bill, and still was good enough for her hero Bernie Sanders. But I know facts, and Susan. Never a good mix. Reply

I haaaaaate her. Especially if it's revealed Jill Stein was working with the russians.

Wasn't she at the same dinner Flynn was at? Lmao

I feel like this a dumb conspiracy bc Trump and co would do everything to prove it if even slightly true to try and pin it all on her and absolve themselves of blame. Reply

She was probably just a useful idiot. Reply

Bernie defended those who voted for Trump 🙄 Reply

can you link me? i could see him saying he understands how people in rust belt areas were frustrated and voted for him (he pandered to them, hillary didn't, so they went with the person making promises to them) but i couldn't imagine him saying they were right or anything like that. Reply

http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2 017/04/01/bernie-sanders-defends-trump-v oters-sot-fix.whdh



He also said that just because people voted for him doesn't mean they support sexual assault or something like that so...

iirc he was saying they're not sexist or racist or "deplorable" but I found it kinda tone deaf. I get what people ~mean~ when they say not all tr*mp voters are bigots but it's like... he said so many awful things about anyone who wasn't white and male it's hard not to think of them as, at the very least, bigotry apologists Reply

i'm still so fucking sad that people passed up the opportunity to have someone like sanders for president. even if you don't always agree with his policies, he truly does care about others and his stamina throughout his campaign and even today continues to impress me. i don't think i have half the energy and perseverance that he does and he's in his 70s.



i'm glad that my local area has had a lot of bernie-leaning candidates run for office locally and hope we are able to start building influence grassroots because, honestly, while there are some great dems out there, i am so fucking over party politics and feeling like the person i vote for is expected to fall in line with the party instead of their constituents. Reply

Hillary whooped Bernie's ass in the primaries and beat Trump too technically.



Move to Vermont if you love Bernie so much. Next. Reply

People really think Bernie would've won lmao. White women couldn't even support their own and they think WW would have supported a white Jewish socialist 😂 Reply

was it really necessary to be an asshole? the results were 43% - 55% for the primary. yes, she won, but fuck the whole "whooped his ass" narrative, especially considering he was a smalltime senator with very little media coverage and the DNC slashed the debates entirely.



i'm open to discussion but if you just want to shit on someone else then get the fuck out of here. Reply

Bernie needs to do better. I voted for him in the primaries but since then he's disappointed me on multiple levels. His defeat (like Clinton's) was not solely due to outside circumstances. If he couldn't even win the primary he wasn't going to win the presidency. And if his plan is now to pander to so-called economically distressed white people and not improve his relationship with people of color, then I feel like he's making the same mistakes again. Reply

Bernie cares about white people.



He's making that perfectly clear these days, with how the black people/PoC who voted for Hillary were basically too stupid to vote in their own self-interest in his and his supporters' eyes back in the primary, but now Trump supporters aren't racist, but merely misunderstood, disenfranchised victims. Reply

If he couldn't win the Primary, he wouldn't have won the general. He was never vetted, he didn't have the GOP creating propaganda about him for the past 20 years, either.



He never demonstrated any respect for women, and he still hasn't. He was never a Democrat and his massive hypocrisy is a dealbreaker for me, if nothing else. And let's not forget that his staffers stole Hillary's data from the get go and used it for his own fundraising.



And this entry is missing the "ThisBitch" tag, which is needs. Reply

I hate how colbert acts towards her, BERNIE WOULD HAVE WON!!! Reply

Bernie lost in March. Next. Reply

He would've won the general, next with these comments Reply

ugh her shenanigans during the campaign hav made it legitimately hard to watch Feud Reply

bernie's movement will die with him. he needs to accept he's old af and pick a successor. a candidate he'll support. another white man, except not jewish, obvs. and then that candidate can try to pretend he's a democrat, and run for president, and then trump can win a second term. Reply

Lmao. I swear he was a Russian puppet as well, but 🤷‍♂️



A+ for Russia. Mad props. Even if Hillary won the electoral college, her term would have been pure hell. Reply

This Joseph McCarthy realness rn Reply

I'm glad she called out Cory Booker. I mean she's right people are really mobilized but it's coming at too high a price. Reply

I mean if Hillary were president, nothing would be getting done right now. There would be constant investigations, dems would continue losing seats, etc. Then she would lose easily in 2020 to a Ted Cruz, who she couldn't have attacked for being too extreme because Trump has pretty much made everyone else look normal now. Then that would be at least 8 years of nothing happening and stalling on progress that has to be made in this country.



We now have a chance to have total control by 2020 and start redistricting, something that wouldn't have happened had Hillary won.



But like you said, it's coming at too high a price. Reply

It always comes at a high price. Always. Reply

This is what I kept telling people. The only thing she could do is sign executive orders. And even those executive orders would be challenged in the courts. The next four years would've been hell. Nothing would be done and the 2018 midterms would be another disasters, especially with her on the campaign trail. Reply

this is so true. People have woken up and I hope that the tough times will end in something more positive. People are fighting to stop Trump as much as possible in the mean time while building something new and better.



Edited at 2017-04-02 01:23 am (UTC)

The Dems are not going to overtake Congress in 2018. Gerrymandering ensures the house is red and Dems are defending too many Senate seats in purple states. Hillary winning with an obstructionist Congress would have been infinitely preferable to what the next few years will bring us, even if Trump is impeached. Reply

far from a bernie stan (he's flawed) but hillary stans have to be the worst Reply

Nah, Bernie stans are the worst as they treated POC who voted for Hillary like idiots who didn't know any better. Reply

Hillary is a war criminal so I can never be 100% for her (as a POC who voted for her). You're not wrong about bernie stans being obnoxious af tho Reply

This POC was not treated bad by Bernie supporters. Reply

They're delusional and can't acknowledge her faults. Democrats are just going to continue to lose. Reply

stanning for any politician is misguided and dangerous but especially one that's inextricably linked to corporate interests. trust me, they don't represent any of you all. Reply

