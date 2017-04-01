April 1st, 2017, 05:41 pm theqinra Susan Sarandon Is Still In Touch With Bernie Sanders 'Feud' star Susan Sarandon stands by her assessment that Trump is bringing about the revolution in an immediate way.Source Tagged: actor / actress, late night talk show, politics, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 228228 comments Add comment
I especially like where Susan acknowledged this by Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders recently submitting a bill they co-sponsored the could have dealt with Cory's issues with the non bill, and still was good enough for her hero Bernie Sanders. But I know facts, and Susan. Never a good mix.
I haaaaaate her. Especially if it's revealed Jill Stein was working with the russians.
He also said that just because people voted for him doesn't mean they support sexual assault or something like that so...
i'm glad that my local area has had a lot of bernie-leaning candidates run for office locally and hope we are able to start building influence grassroots because, honestly, while there are some great dems out there, i am so fucking over party politics and feeling like the person i vote for is expected to fall in line with the party instead of their constituents.
Move to Vermont if you love Bernie so much. Next.
i'm open to discussion but if you just want to shit on someone else then get the fuck out of here.
He's making that perfectly clear these days, with how the black people/PoC who voted for Hillary were basically too stupid to vote in their own self-interest in his and his supporters' eyes back in the primary, but now Trump supporters aren't racist, but merely misunderstood, disenfranchised victims.
He never demonstrated any respect for women, and he still hasn't. He was never a Democrat and his massive hypocrisy is a dealbreaker for me, if nothing else. And let's not forget that his staffers stole Hillary's data from the get go and used it for his own fundraising.
And this entry is missing the "ThisBitch" tag, which is needs.
For example:
A+ for Russia. Mad props. Even if Hillary won the electoral college, her term would have been pure hell.
We now have a chance to have total control by 2020 and start redistricting, something that wouldn't have happened had Hillary won.
But like you said, it's coming at too high a price.
Edited at 2017-04-02 01:23 am (UTC)