Pink Reveals Her Post Baby Weight, Doesn't Feel 'Obese'

Goal weight is 145. I'm 5'6" and 155lbs. Was 170 back in November.



aye, that's mine too! goal weight, current weight and height lol *high five* good job!

This is me exactly too. I'm about 160 now though.

I am happy with myself regardless. Reply

Niceeee! Keep going

My goal is 124 since 2013. I hope it will finally work.

I didn't even realize she had given birth.



I also don't believe in scales. It's about how I look and feel, not weigh Reply

I never look like my weight. I've got a hidden 30lbs on me, no one ever believes I weigh what I do. Maybe I have heavy, solid bones? I don't know.

I do hope you have solid bones, yeah

People say the same to me. I'm about 200lbs but when I tell people that (I don't care, I do whats best for me) they always say they can't believe it. Whether they're telling the truth or not... I dunno, lol.

Hollow bones. Like a bird. Maybe u got gr8 muscles.

Yeah same. I weigh around 154 pounds (70 kg) with a height of 5''9 (173cm) and I am far slimmer than friends of mine who actually weigh less. But I know that weight comes from being really muscled

same. i see pics of women with my same weight/height and they look a lot bigger than me and i'm like ??. I'll take it tho.

That's the reason why I don't care about weight. If I can fit into my jeans then I'm happy.

Same. I see people in like weight loss shows and stuff close to my weight and I don't think I look anything close to them.

oh she gave birth already?

that's a before photo

ive been at the same weight for nearly four years 😭

she looks great!



i feel like BMI is hella dated, because it doesn't take into account your body type (endo/ecto/meso), fat/muscle ratio, etc. Reply

We have to do that stupid BMI thing for work to get a discount on insurance (I wouldn't do it if it wasn't such a hefty discount, this is the second year) and I was amazed that two male coworkers that are the same height as me and weighed the same as me last year were told they were "overweight" while I was told I was fine because I was female. We were all 5'5" and 140. One of these guys is literally all muscle and very lean. BMI is so shitty.

Endo/ecto/meso is pseudoscience

BMI is a piece of crap. IDK why people still use it

"By 'regular standards' that makes me obese"



Is that true tho? She looks chubby, not obese. Reply

she doesn't look chubby, she looks muscular

I mean, a quick glance at the photo looks like she has a bit of a tummy, but I guess it's just the way she's angled.

It's overweight by BMI standards, which is obese in Hollywood standards.

bmi is bullshit.

She doesn't look chubby 🤔

lol "chubby" ok

is 160 at 5'3 really obese? either way, it's considered close to it by bmi standards which is kinda ridiculous. That shit needs revising.

People want to act like bmi is super inaccurate but unless you have a lot of muscle mass (which doesn't apply to the average person) it's really not.

It still shouldn't be 100% trusted always. My nephew when he was younger (6-ish) was considered slightly at risk of being overweight by the BMI standards, but anyone who looked at him could tell he wasn't at all.

itz accurate for what it was designed for, which is measurin overweight and obesity in populations, but its not rly useful person to person

mte but most people don't want to hear the truth

i didn't mean it was completely inaccurate - just dated because there are other ways to measure weight (like they have those pod things now that give you a complete body scan). obviously its a good guideline, but everyone carries their weight differently. i know people that weigh more than me (despite being the same height), but they look much thinner due to diff body types and don't look at all close to being 'overweight'.

it's still inaccurate tho

i was 160 at 5'4 almost a decade ago and was absolutely on the borderline of being obese. extreme cases aside (body builders, etc) bmi is pretty accurate.

No it absolutely 100% is not. She falls into overweight category, not obese.



5'3" & 160lbs = 28.34



BMI <18.4 = underweight

BMI 18.5-24.9 = healthy weight

BMI 25.0-29.9 = overweight

BMI 30.0-34.9 = obese class I

BMI 35.0-39.9 = obese class II

BMI 40.0+ = obese class III Reply

Just lipo that shit off... Mama June style.

Can you lipo muscle?

didnt she get gastric bypass?

people came @ me before for saying this but as someone who's had an ED weighing yourself is toxic



idt i've weighed myself since i got hospitalised two years ago, i can sort of tell where i'm at by my clothes but yeah idt i'll weigh myself anytime soon either



it's so weird people when people say they want to see you be healthy etc but then frown when you say you don't know how much you weigh lol Reply

yeah using clothes to measure is a great way of doing it! i love how my skirts can go from comfy to SO TIGHT after i've eaten a buffet meal lol

That's my "scale". My jeans are too tight so I feel like I have to lose some weight. My real weight doesn't matter to me. I only weigh myself when I'm at the gym. It motivates me to go.

I couldn't agree more!! At one point I used to weigh myself twice a month and get obsessed over every pound. I hated how much anxiety that caused me and realised how toxic it was so I stopped. I haven't weighted myself in over 4 years and I don't plan on doing it ever. If my cloths fit I'm happy if they're getting tight I change up my diet, take the stairs often and go on more walks.

why in the world would anyone come for you for that? jfc.

Weighing yourself is good I think when it's like months apart if you're trying to lose weight. But it's much better to go by inches lost.

I've noticed the harder I try to keep up with my weight the more I end up stressing out and overeating.

ia with you.



i used to be obsessed w/ weighing myself, but now i feel its better for me to go based on how i feel/look, as opposed to a number on a scale. Reply

agreed. i dont know how someone who's struggled with an ED can ever healthily weigh themselves on a regular basis. I need to avoid it and just focus on my clothes/mirror cause I know it'll throw me off.

good for you bb. and fwiw, this comm is so full of people with disordered eating at best, to eds at worst, that i wouldn't take what 99 percent of them say with anything other than a grain of salt.

you do what you need to for yourself. anyone else can go fuck themselves.



you do what you need to for yourself. anyone else can go fuck themselves. Reply

I just ate a giant bowl of rice noodles stir fry with eggs and lots of veggies so I'm miles, entire cities away from my goal weight :/

Noodle stir fry though mmmmmm

Okay I know what I'm eating tomorrow

that sounds good



don't kick yourself over one glorious meal! Reply

I went on a 4 mile round trip hike with +1,000 in elevation today. I was dying on the way up. But after we were done we went to a sports bar to watch the basketball game and I inhaled 2 iced teas, my wedge salad (covered in blue cheese yum) and 1/3 of my pasta plus the garlic bread.

I've still got maybe 30lbs to my goal weight but omg I was starved.



I've still got maybe 30lbs to my goal weight but omg I was starved.



5'7" and 162. This is the smallest weight I've ever maintained - dropped down to 155 a few years ago but was biking 2 hours a day and eating about 1000 calories a day so not exactly sustainable. I'd love to be just 5 pounds lighter so my BMI would be in the "healthy" range (I'm technically overweight) but I'm pretty happy with my body physically. A little insecure about my arm chub occasionally.

I bought a size 29 pair of jeans last week which is the first time I've ever done that which made me happy.

Edited at 2017-04-01 09:42 pm (UTC)



I bought a size 29 pair of jeans last week which is the first time I've ever done that which made me happy.



Edited at 2017-04-01 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Two weight posts on one day? During the weekend? Way harsh, Tai

saturday is self-loathing day around these parts

How can we be so self loving and self loathing at the same time Reply

lmao this post comes on the heels of my realization that I haven't gotten off my bed in two hours. Reply

lmao i legit almost didn't post this due to that Reply

I like her leggings. Reply

