Pink Reveals Her Post Baby Weight, Doesn't Feel 'Obese'






Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW



Do you have a goal weight ONTD ? Do you think it's healthier to just stay off the scales ?
