Pink Reveals Her Post Baby Weight, Doesn't Feel 'Obese'

Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW
Do you have a goal weight ONTD ? Do you think it's healthier to just stay off the scales ?
Almost there~
I am happy with myself regardless.
I also don't believe in scales. It's about how I look and feel, not weigh
i feel like BMI is hella dated, because it doesn't take into account your body type (endo/ecto/meso), fat/muscle ratio, etc.
Endo/ecto/meso is pseudoscience
Is that true tho? She looks chubby, not obese.
5'3" & 160lbs = 28.34
BMI <18.4 = underweight
BMI 18.5-24.9 = healthy weight
BMI 25.0-29.9 = overweight
BMI 30.0-34.9 = obese class I
BMI 35.0-39.9 = obese class II
BMI 40.0+ = obese class III
idt i've weighed myself since i got hospitalised two years ago, i can sort of tell where i'm at by my clothes but yeah idt i'll weigh myself anytime soon either
it's so weird people when people say they want to see you be healthy etc but then frown when you say you don't know how much you weigh lol
i used to be obsessed w/ weighing myself, but now i feel its better for me to go based on how i feel/look, as opposed to a number on a scale.
you do what you need to for yourself. anyone else can go fuck themselves.
don't kick yourself over one glorious meal!
I've still got maybe 30lbs to my goal weight but omg I was starved.
I bought a size 29 pair of jeans last week which is the first time I've ever done that which made me happy.
