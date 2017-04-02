Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp season 2 trailer, plus WonderCon tweets

This is not a drill, first promo for Wynonna Earp S2 has some new footage in it, spliced with some S1 scenes.


It was shown at WonderCon, before they had a Q&A. Some tweets from there:



















SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9
GIFS


Bit over 2 months to go, lemme watch that trailer on repeat so I can process it. Wynonna Earp S2 premieres June 9th.

Tagged: , ,