Wynonna Earp season 2 trailer, plus WonderCon tweets
It was shown at WonderCon, before they had a Q&A. Some tweets from there:
.@realtimrozon says whenever they get a script from writer Alexandra Zarowny, they know it's going to be sexy and he'll end up topless in it— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
.@realtimrozon wants to recreate the shootout at the OK corral with Wynonna in Wyatt's place— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
Q&A: if you could have any famous gunslinger on the show, who would it be? Alexandra Zarowny says Calamity Jane— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
Revealed that @realtimrozon originally auditioned for Agent Dolls but was clearly Doc— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
Q&A: @realtimrozon says some of his favorite westerns are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Tombstone— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
Q&A: @realtimrozon talks about experiencing something special writing a comic with @BeauSmithRanch and meant more to him than acting— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
Actress Kate Drummond likes to get physical and perform her own stunts & loves the fun and adrenaline. @realtimrozon prefers kissing scenes— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
"Some days you get to kiss somebody, some days you get thrown through a window." - @realtimrozon talking stunts— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017
SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9
GIFS
Bit over 2 months to go, lemme watch that trailer on repeat so I can process it. Wynonna Earp S2 premieres June 9th.
evil waverly is gonna slay us, isn't she 😭😭😭
I'm so here for evil Waverly, you have no idea.
The trailer looked great though
i love doc & waverly
Ps: that shower scene was the best!!!!!
My bb Waverly <3
looking forward to enjoy it over the summer