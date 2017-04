Wynonna Earp season 2 trailer, plus WonderCon tweets

.@realtimrozon says whenever they get a script from writer Alexandra Zarowny, they know it's going to be sexy and he'll end up topless in it — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

.@realtimrozon wants to recreate the shootout at the OK corral with Wynonna in Wyatt's place — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

Q&A: if you could have any famous gunslinger on the show, who would it be? Alexandra Zarowny says Calamity Jane — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

Revealed that @realtimrozon originally auditioned for Agent Dolls but was clearly Doc — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

Q&A: @realtimrozon says some of his favorite westerns are Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Tombstone — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

Q&A: @realtimrozon talks about experiencing something special writing a comic with @BeauSmithRanch and meant more to him than acting — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

Actress Kate Drummond likes to get physical and perform her own stunts & loves the fun and adrenaline. @realtimrozon prefers kissing scenes — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

"Some days you get to kiss somebody, some days you get thrown through a window." - @realtimrozon talking stunts — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 1, 2017

This is not a drill, first promo for Wynonna Earp S2 has some new footage in it, spliced with some S1 scenes.It was shown at WonderCon, before they had a Q&A. Some tweets from there:SOURCES: #1