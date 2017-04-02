Wynonna Earp season 2 trailer, plus WonderCon tweets

lmao this looks ridiculous and incredible (even though 1/3 of that trailer is S1 footage idec)



evil waverly is gonna slay us, isn't she 😭😭😭

It's a WonderCon teaser, we'll definitely get better trailers closer to the airdate. I think ridiculous and incredible is the best description of the show.



I'm so here for evil Waverly, you have no idea.

your icon is so hot

no need to be conceited

YESSSS! I cannot wait for this show to be back!

Me too. Give me all the trailers to tide me over during these two months.

I live for Waverley. Can't wait for this to come back!!

SO EXCITED!!!

i rly need to start watching this. i'll do it after getting through versailles, so i'm ready when the new season comes out :)

This panel was boring af bc they kept saying they couldn't say anything about season 2.



The trailer looked great though

looks great



i love doc & waverly

I AM SO FUCKING HERE FOR THIS

Today is a good day for our fandom!! This amazing trailer, plus the whole first season is now on Netflix!!



Ps: that shower scene was the best!!!!!

IT LOOKS BONKERS IN THE BEST WAY.



My bb Waverly <3

yaaaaaaaayyyyy i'm here, representing the stache power!

looking forward to enjoy it over the summer

So excited for this fun as fuck show.

JUST YES TO EVERYTHING.

