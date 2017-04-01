New PotC Teaser Features Barnacle Encrusted Orlando Bloom
- new trailer released for dead men tell no tales was released; features orlando bloom as will turner for the first time
- film will also star kaya scodelario & javier bardem in addition to johnny depp and geoffrey rush
- the movie was screened for an audience at cinemacon to a positive reaction this week
source
source
Edited at 2017-04-01 10:40 pm (UTC)
i feel like they've forgotten their own rules tbh.
I'm kind of over every movie that makes bank having never ending sequels, it's especially annoying for movies that you can tell they really only had a plan for one movie (or at the most three) because the story has a clear beginning, middle and end. As much as I like serialized stories it's rare to see it done well in the movie industry.