New PotC Teaser Features Barnacle Encrusted Orlando Bloom

Keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha I've been saying this since the first film! I've never liked Depp or understood the appeal of Bloom and out of the million Gifs I've seen of this series I've never seen a PoC in it so that's an even bigger NO THANKS. I'm loving all this hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

johnny depp is 1/64 cherokee so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I believe the only POC who was a main character in this series is/was Naomie Harris Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda forgot about his character's fate. He dies in the third one but then he comes back as a sort-of ghost and he can only make land once every ten years...? And Keira and their dumb kid just wait around forever? I hope she bangs other dudes in between. Like Norrington's identical twin or something, ideally. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember as an Elizabeth fan I was really annoyed at that being her character's fate, like we got no other information about what she would be doing in the intervening 10 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He took over his dad's ship of the undead when his dad dies in the third one, so I guess he's stuck in limbo-ish? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

acc to the film he has to serve forever i think, but in bts stuff & interviews they said he would be free after 10 years whatisthetruth.gif Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah but I thought he was ok? So what happened here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so annoyed with his fate. And Elizabeth's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was something along the lines of him having to serve for 10 years and then if his true love awaits him or w/e he's freed of his duties. that's why davy jones had to serve forever, his true love (calypso) didn't turn up after 10 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ita with you about Elizabeth. she always deserved better than boring ass Will anyways.



Edited at 2017-04-01 10:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm actually really looking forward to this (i hope will is not a bad guy though & that he has enough screentime) Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Johnny but I'm looknig forward to this. I'm so excited for Orlando to return Reply

Thread

Link

i don't remember what happens in any of the others tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I remember Naomie Harris being a boss until she became a literal maguffin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trash Reply

Thread

Link

If only all pirates died. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought the reason that the crew were all barnacled was because davy jones lost his way and became evil instead of guiding lost souls??? so why is orlando crusty? Reply

Thread

Link

i remembered it that way too, maybe orlando has turned evil since then? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe but it's probably just bad writing lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BUT WHY???? PIRATE KING ELIZABETH WOULDN'T ALLOW THIS.



i feel like they've forgotten their own rules tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I guess something is up? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha perfect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like to pretend this series only had one movie (the first one). They did Will and Elizabeth so dirty. Reply

Thread

Link

How many are there? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the fifth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This series only should have been a trilogy, it was already losing quality in terms of story yearrsss ago.



I'm kind of over every movie that makes bank having never ending sequels, it's especially annoying for movies that you can tell they really only had a plan for one movie (or at the most three) because the story has a clear beginning, middle and end. As much as I like serialized stories it's rare to see it done well in the movie industry. Reply

Thread

Link

I dropped this franchise after the 3rd one and would only return if Will AND Elizabeth came back. Him only isnt worth it. Reply

Thread

Link

I need more then that! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope Elizabeth ends up secretly being in this. I loved her. Reply

Thread

Link

how is it that johnny depp's face looks like such shit irl after boozing and abusing over the years but he seemingly never ages as jack sparrow???? movie magic tbh Reply

Thread

Link

makeup artist deserves an oscar tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's because they hide half of his head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link