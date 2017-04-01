got | emilia eyebrows

New PotC Teaser Features Barnacle Encrusted Orlando Bloom



- new trailer released for dead men tell no tales was released; features orlando bloom as will turner for the first time
- film will also star kaya scodelario & javier bardem in addition to johnny depp and geoffrey rush
- the movie was screened for an audience at cinemacon to a positive reaction this week

source
source
Tagged: , ,