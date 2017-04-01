Gwyneth Paltrow's Recipes Could Give You Food Poisoning
- some academics at North Carolina State University say that Paltrow's cookbook My Father's Daughter doesn't clarify the final temperature that chicken dishes should reach thereby putting her readers in danger of salmonella or campylobacter
- in her cookbook It's All Good Paltrow advocates washing raw chicken which can increase the risk of campylobacter
- researchers also looked at 29 other cookbooks, some by celebrities, and found only 9% of them had adequate directions on the final cooking temperatures
- recipes under question included Thai-style chicken burgers, Tandoori turkey kebabs, Japanese chicken meatballs, and turkey meatballs
how's your food safety ontd?
My food safety is on point bc i was raised overly anxious about food safety.
I mean i was a science major in hs and our biology teacher would tell us horror stories about how all kinds of bacteria & tapeworms would ruin us if we ever ate rare meat etc. I just can't keep myself think about it as i cook lol
next up on goop dot com.
Chicken burgers remind me of Freddy got Fingered.
Seriously, I'm a kitchen safety freak, was raised that way, and I have never in my life used a themometer on chicken. I mean, what the fuck? They're cooked or they're not. This need not be rocket science. It's pretty obvious when the skin gets all dark and crispy, the inside juices run clear, and everything smells super delicious. If it's still light pink and floppy? NOT DONE BY A MILE. I just....
Thermometers for burgers lest the world go up in the flames. I loathe GOOP and I can't get behind this one.
(Granted, it only lasted about 6 hrs, thank god).
A friend of mine got a tapeworm into his brain after eating a salad in Turkey.
If u haven't mastered that step you might be getting ahead of yourself purchasing a celeb cookbook
esp if the meat if left on the bone
This is such a non-issue.
Like if you need a cookbook to tell you that then you maybe need to step away from the stove and let someone else guide you in person. Or watch more Food Network.
do non professional ppl cook with thermometers???
If you need one, or it helps, go for it! Especially for cuts of meat you're not used to making, like roasts at holidays.
But if Gordo uses one when he's off camera, I'd eat my stove. He does it the usual way--touch with a bare hand. (Almost every chef in the world has lost the fear of hot burns.)