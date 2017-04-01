got | emilia eyebrows

Gwyneth Paltrow's Recipes Could Give You Food Poisoning

- some academics at North Carolina State University say that Paltrow's cookbook My Father's Daughter doesn't clarify the final temperature that chicken dishes should reach thereby putting her readers in danger of salmonella or campylobacter
- in her cookbook It's All Good Paltrow advocates washing raw chicken which can increase the risk of campylobacter
- researchers also looked at 29 other cookbooks, some by celebrities, and found only 9% of them had adequate directions on the final cooking temperatures
- recipes under question included Thai-style chicken burgers, Tandoori turkey kebabs, Japanese chicken meatballs, and turkey meatballs

