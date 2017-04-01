Gwyneth Paltrow's Recipes Could Give You Food Poisoning

I cook everything to the point of burning (including meat, idk how people can eat steaks as thick as my wrist almost raw), i wash everything, and i throw away stuff if i can't trust them.



My food safety is on point bc i was raised overly anxious about food safety.



Edited at 2017-04-01 09:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how people eat well or burnt steaks tbh. There is literally no flavor and it's tough. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It probably has something to do with a) thickness (we get quiiiiite thin steaks) and b) maybe it depends on culture? I'm turkish and none of my relatives would ever touch rare or even medium rare. My mother goes frantic if she sees a bit pink in the meat when we eat outside.



I mean i was a science major in hs and our biology teacher would tell us horror stories about how all kinds of bacteria & tapeworms would ruin us if we ever ate rare meat etc. I just can't keep myself think about it as i cook lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's how most of the world eats meat though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only eat well done, REALLY well done. I like the texture better(I also, disagree that it lacks flavor...I like the taste) and anything under well done disgusts me...it's so gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a Tumblr post that was in awe of people who like their steaks rare, eggs over easy, and coffee black. I love all of those (well I like medium rare but rare is fine)



/csb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people are weird about steaks like they get personally offended if someone prefers it well done idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I grew up in Uzbekistan and Russia in the nineties, with both Russian and Uzbek cuisines, and while I was growing up, having food thermometers at home just wasn't a thing (I don't think it is even now in most post-Soviet countries). I was raised to believe that you need to wash everything and if it's pink inside, it's not cooked and the first time I tried to cook an expensive steak, I was beside myself with anxiety because I was so worried about it being raw in the middle or alternatively, ruining the meat and turning it into rubber. I still haven't quite got the hang of it and I still would rather overcook the meat than undercook it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She'd probably recommend a vagina cleansing with raw chicken. Reply

Thread

Link

mte



next up on goop dot com. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Celebrities are dumb as fuck. News at 11. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I've very rarely seen any cookbook or recipe indicate the final temperature that food should be, regardless of the author's celeb status.



Chicken burgers remind me of Freddy got Fingered. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I thought, reading this. Couldn't tell you the last time I saw a recipe say something like "cook until internal temperature reaches X." They just give a temperature and cooking time. I have a meat thermometer so I can check myself, if I'm in doubt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, this.



Seriously, I'm a kitchen safety freak, was raised that way, and I have never in my life used a themometer on chicken. I mean, what the fuck? They're cooked or they're not. This need not be rocket science. It's pretty obvious when the skin gets all dark and crispy, the inside juices run clear, and everything smells super delicious. If it's still light pink and floppy? NOT DONE BY A MILE. I just....



Thermometers for burgers lest the world go up in the flames. I loathe GOOP and I can't get behind this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I realised I suck at cooking meat so it's all the incentive I need to quit eating meat. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I honestly can't cook meat which equates to me reaching for fast food or eating out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't have to worry about salmonella or e.coli as a vegan ^_^ Reply

Thread

Link

What are your vegan credentials tho? 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad vegan credentials is sticking around. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As long as you don't eat packaged or premade cashew cheese. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last bought of severe food poisoning I got was from a salad. /oop



(Granted, it only lasted about 6 hrs, thank god). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

random ecoli breakouts in produce has me shook (especially when getting the shitty prepackaged stuff) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't the e.coli outbreak in Europe a couple of years ago caused by veggies? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, you can get both of those from eating vegetables, especially e.coli. Might want to start worrying! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Except for all that salmonella and e-coli on vegetables....especially leafy greens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok no one properly washes their veggies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There was an E.coli outbreak in flour this year in Canada. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao.. dream on, e coli is really coming in veggies and also don't forget the tapeworms



A friend of mine got a tapeworm into his brain after eating a salad in Turkey. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes you can. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But do you really need a cookbook to tell you to cook chicken thoroughly? Reply

Thread

Link

This is what I was thinking... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right lol



If u haven't mastered that step you might be getting ahead of yourself purchasing a celeb cookbook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte it's literally a 2-second google search away, straight from the usda Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of ppl do tbh



esp if the meat if left on the bone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Fucking hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously.

This is such a non-issue.



Like if you need a cookbook to tell you that then you maybe need to step away from the stove and let someone else guide you in person. Or watch more Food Network. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, if you're learning to cook you probably don't know the proper temperatures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're learning how to cook are you temperature testing your meat? I know how to cook but I've only temp tested it like once or twice ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is that a thing that? Do cook books usually tell you what temperature chicken should be cooked to? Reply

Thread

Link

very rarely, if ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean....if you dont know the basic difference of what cooked vs. undercooked meat is then you have no business buying a recipe book tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Just here to say I'm hella pumped to be taking Sur La Table cooking classes for work this week. \0/ Reply

Thread

Link

Awesome, have fun! Do they go by themes, cultures or? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well the specific classes I'm taking are kitchen basics - working with chicken, eggs, and basic knife skills. I'm supervising a client in learning cooking skills so he can enter the culinary business. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do non professional ppl cook with thermometers??? Reply

Thread

Link

I do just to be safe. Only if I'm cooking a cut of meat I don't normally cook though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only for very sensitive stuff. And to foam my milk for cappuccinos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, they're very handy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I'm cooking steaks or roasts or whole birds like turkey since I don't want those to overcook and dry out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cook a lot of chicken and while I can normally tell by touch, I still use a thermometer as backup. I'm not dying/getting sick over dinner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bought one not to long ago. About to use it right now to test my chicken. Lol I want to buy another one to use for oil. I always brown my fried chicken too fast, and I think it would help me out. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've used a sugar thermometer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do because I rarely cook chicken or meat at home, so when I do I'm paranoid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This was my question lol. Only time I've ever done it is when we were doing homemade pastrami. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do since I live in a shitty apartment where I can't trust my stove/oven. My chicken turns out dry otherwise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always test my chicken and pork. I usually temp steak if I'm cooking for people who like their's rare to medium rare to medium, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never used a one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never have. I've I'm cooking with meat, I cut one piece open to see if it's done thoughout. If not, it goes back in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got this ( ThermoPop ) from my secret santa last year and I love it. If we didnt have a budget of $50 I wouldve asked for the more expensive one, Thermapen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had temp probes for every meat.... but I was a restaurant manager for a decade, so I might just be weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, and I sincerely doubt any chef does either. The more experienced the cook, the less need for such things.



If you need one, or it helps, go for it! Especially for cuts of meat you're not used to making, like roasts at holidays.



But if Gordo uses one when he's off camera, I'd eat my stove. He does it the usual way--touch with a bare hand. (Almost every chef in the world has lost the fear of hot burns.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

growing up my mum and stepdad always used meat thermometers. so it just seems habitual to me, i would never think that other people don't just to make sure everything is cooking as desired Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had Subway once and got food poisoning. I should have sued ha! Reply

Thread

Link

The only time I've ever gotten food poisoning was at Subway too! Goddamn lettuce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is why I don't handle raw meat Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not surprised that someone who most likely has a personal chef doesn't know how to cook Reply

Thread

Link

I wanted to object, but I know that tons and tons of people are never taught the basics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link