kate

Fifth Harmony reaches 1 Billion units in Asia & Middle East

The 5H girls, who are currently touring in Asia, received a plaque in Hong Kong for reaching 1 Billion units in Asia and Middle East. The new come after Billboard & Nielsen Music reported that Fifth Harmony last album, 7/27, sold 1.6M units worldwide 6 months after it's release.




Fifth Harmony reacting to fans having a 5H dance party in Japan (Lauren looks high as fuck)


Fun fact: There is also a Fifth Harmony themed café in Japan dedicated to the girls.



a million isn't cool, you know what's really cool? a billion.
queens of breaking into countries without even trying!



sources 1 2 3 4
Tagged: