Fifth Harmony reaches 1 Billion units in Asia & Middle East

they are still a group (H4RMONY rise!)



They do solo projects on the side (Lauren's collaboration, Ally's Brazilian show, Normani on DWTS etc.) Reply

the solo stuff are just side projects. #5H3 looks (almost) complete. they had a meeting with their mgmt team recently. I feel like we might get the lead single by the end of april/mid-may. and i'm sure they'll release cameltoe music at the same time so they can capitalize from the 5h vs kkkamila. epic are desperate for coins and shameless Reply

sadly i feel like kkkamila will reach at least halsey levels of success if not more, she's hustling and it's paying off :/



hew is 5H3 though are you kicking lauren out already :c Reply

i'm genuinely curious about her solo material and the gp reaction. a lot of artists get overhyped and end up never reaching any sort of success. she better succeed because you know her label has been dropping major coins for her, brought her a-list producers and if it flops, she'll be the first one to pay the price

and what is this Lolo hate coming from. girl is cool af Reply

lmao stop she's the reason i got hooked into this band i love her even though she's dumb as rocks, i want her anti vaccinating ass to succeed



camila will do fine honestly, ik some people live off of woke ontd fantasy land but people are delusional if they think her solo stuff is going to flop, at least not off the get go. she's been smart working on collabs to get her name out there, sticking with lucifer swift and even when she was in 5H she had her own stan group being sf extra



she'll do fine for starters, rest is up to her label. Reply

nah, bebe rexha was in the same situation and she's struggling with her solo music. I'm not delusional, i know she'll get a lot of push (at least in the beginning) but again, I'm curious about her solo music, the sound, gp reception, etc.

the "Lauren is anti-vaccinating" argument needs to stop. like it or not, most of ontd likes to read between the lines to find something to drag her. she never said she was herself anti-vaccine. do i think she's clumsy with her choice of words sometimes? yes, but she's really passionate, made some really good and valid points, is using her platform to help others, is vocal about her support for women rights, etc. she clearly has good intentions. some people here will find any type of excuse to come after her but i guarantee you the reaction here would be different if she was a man.

and may i had, she's someone who seems open about learning from her past mistakes, unlike 99% of celebrities who just act with entitlement.



Edited at 2017-04-01 09:44 pm (UTC)

ia in the sense that she just comes across as a mess but has good intentions deep down, if she had decent PR management it would be a diff story. i want her to succeed lol i'm on your side sis, i do love her messy ass, hope she succeeds as well. ofc lol, ontd would break their backs defending her if she was a man.



all so true lol Reply

proud of me girlies :')



I love stanning talent! Reply

Good for them!

Hope they're able to smash solokarla tho Reply

So are they gonna drop the 5 anytime soon or wtf Reply

why would they? the girls worked hard to get "fifth harmony" name out there. and their lawyer snatched the name brand from syco to the girls so yeah, they'll keep it like that for now Reply

the four of them are so talented they can do five harmonies with jus four voices! Reply

I don't think they should change it tbh. They can just say the fifth harmony is the fans singing along Reply

um



what exactly a "unit"?





a "@" tweet? a google search? Reply

An item that equals to a sale. A single purchased or an album, for example. Those are considered units. Reply

Combined amount of sales + streaming.



So mainly streaming in this case. Reply

like it has no consistency or clarity n tbh is a racist term lets all use west asia + north africa instead.

gr8 i can use this post as an excuse to rant abt how i hate the term middle east bc its just a geopolitical euphisism for "Problem Areas™" that changes based on the foreign policy that year, designed to create a split between muslim majority countries n the rest of asia n africa.like it has no consistency or clarity n tbh is a racist term lets all use west asia + north africa instead.

I hate it too, and as an Afghan, I have no idea why white people keep trying to group us with the Middle East. Afghanistan isn't even in West Asia, it's in South-Central Asia. Reply

i don't know them. Reply

