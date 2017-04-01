Fifth Harmony reaches 1 Billion units in Asia & Middle East
The 5H girls, who are currently touring in Asia, received a plaque in Hong Kong for reaching 1 Billion units in Asia and Middle East. The new come after Billboard & Nielsen Music reported that Fifth Harmony last album, 7/27, sold 1.6M units worldwide 6 months after it's release.
Fifth Harmony reacting to fans having a 5H dance party in Japan (Lauren looks high as fuck)
Fun fact: There is also a Fifth Harmony themed café in Japan dedicated to the girls.
a million isn't cool, you know what's really cool? a billion.
queens of breaking into countries without even trying!
sources 1 2 3 4
IG | Normani's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/ZPqgaEDRYr— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) March 31, 2017
#IG | Lauren posted on her story #2 pic.twitter.com/Jz7xmXEf1X— Lauren Updates (@LMJupdates) March 31, 2017
Fifth Harmony received a plaque in Hong Kong for reaching 1 Bilion units in Asia. pic.twitter.com/KN7Y1O13iK— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2017
They do solo projects on the side (Lauren's collaboration, Ally's Brazilian show, Normani on DWTS etc.)
hew is 5H3 though are you kicking lauren out already :c
and what is this Lolo hate coming from. girl is cool af
camila will do fine honestly, ik some people live off of woke ontd fantasy land but people are delusional if they think her solo stuff is going to flop, at least not off the get go. she's been smart working on collabs to get her name out there, sticking with lucifer swift and even when she was in 5H she had her own stan group being sf extra
she'll do fine for starters, rest is up to her label.
the "Lauren is anti-vaccinating" argument needs to stop. like it or not, most of ontd likes to read between the lines to find something to drag her. she never said she was herself anti-vaccine. do i think she's clumsy with her choice of words sometimes? yes, but she's really passionate, made some really good and valid points, is using her platform to help others, is vocal about her support for women rights, etc. she clearly has good intentions. some people here will find any type of excuse to come after her but i guarantee you the reaction here would be different if she was a man.
and may i had, she's someone who seems open about learning from her past mistakes, unlike 99% of celebrities who just act with entitlement.
I love stanning talent!
Hope they're able to smash solokarla tho
what exactly a "unit"?
a "@" tweet? a google search?
So mainly streaming in this case.
like it has no consistency or clarity n tbh is a racist term lets all use west asia + north africa instead.