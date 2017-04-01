DAMN YOU! lol I labored over the same damn thing but I took too long adding gifs of the scenes and including the panel. Oh well



oh no. you can still make a post with the panels stuff! Reply

Yeah, I'll probably just reformat to emphasize the panel Reply

Lol I made an epic post too :P With all of KJ's antics hehe Reply

I still haven't gotten a rejection notice though so maybe they seem different enough! Or yahoo is just fucking up for me Reply

Omg links to antics?! I need everythinggg from this panel Reply

This show is like a god damn drug.



I need some scenes between Cheryl and Jughead. It seems like they don't really acknowledge one another. Reply

I got my mom into this show, omg...I can't wait to see how she reacts to finding out who Archies mom is. She always has the funniest reaction to when older famous people surprise show up. Like, she's always so shocked and happy by it.



It's cute. Reply

i love this show. Reply

Archie 'Let me wear this bright ass letterman jacket into a gang filled bar and cause trouble' Andrews, son of Fred 'let me drive over to the richest person in town and attempt to intimidate them via blocking their entrance' Andrews, boyfriend of Valerie 'What the hell is this white boy on?' Brown. Reply

LOL Fred killed me in that scene. "I'll come down on you with everything I've got!" "what've you got?" ".........." like don't try to intimidate people if you can't back up your threats, Freddie. Reply

So K.J. Apa is half Samoan, but both of his parents in the show are white? Disappointed but not surprised. Reply

Same Reply

I just looked him up because of this comment and I became more and more intrigued...until I realized he's 19.

I mean, I'm aware they are playing 15 year olds or whatever, but dude playing Jughead is like 24 and I was hanging on to that fact for rationalizing my enjoyment of this show. LoL Reply

Yeah, it would've been great if they had gotten a Samoan (or at least Polynesian) actor for Archie's dad. I like that they tried with Veronica and Hermione (even though Camila's latin roots are Brazilian and Marisol's are Mexican). Reply

i just looked him up & had literally had no idea he was a kiwi, his accent is pretty good! Reply

Yeah he's a lot better than I expected, I've only noticed him slip a couple of times. He was so nondescript on Shortland Street, I never would've thought he'd end up as the lead on an American show. Reply

IIRC he allegedly asked if it were possible for his Arcie to be mixed raced like he is but alas

Reply

1/4th Samoan according to himself, his dad is actually half-Samoan. But I agree! Reply

where is the audio? Reply

WB decided to block it for some reason. ET has the version with audio but I think you can only watch it on their video player through yahoo so fuck that, lol. I'd link but I'm on my phone Reply

I am gonna look it up, thanks Reply

I have such a soft spot for Molly, I remember after I watched Sixteen Candles I made my mom rent me every movie she was ever in lol



Really enjoying this show, a fun guilty pleasure Reply

cute crown shirt Betts Reply

i'm not sure if i love this show. i *like* it, but it preaches diversity when in reality veronica has no storyline except her dad being in jail, and the pussycats are being pushed to the side. i do like the betty/jughead dynamic, but archie is boring and i feel like cheryl is hardly ever there anymore. oh well. hopefully it'll get better in that regard down the line. Reply

IA, I hope they find something more for Veronica to do. I also love Betty + Jughead, but I miss Veronica + Betty and want them to have more storylines together (that don't involve the Archie love triangle).



And I really, really want that Josie and the Pussycats spinoff. Reply

Really though about Cheryl. They set up her arc so perfectly the first 5 episodes but after that she hasn't done much except be basically comic relief. Reply

I really enjoy this show but I would have like to see more of Kevin Reply

MTE! like what the hell that everyone knows Joaquin is his boyfriend, and we didn't get to see any of that. I'm sure he'll get upgraded to a regular next season. I'd also like if the writers would stop acting like we'll forget he's gay unless they gave him some stereotypical line or have people refer to him in a nagl way Reply

Like what is going on that no one can show the whole video together? I ended up playing them on 2 different tabs lol



http://www.etonline.com/tv/214190_river dale_watch_molly_ringwald_first_scene_as _archie_mom/

I'm dying cause this version has music but no voices/sounds and the ET one has voices/sounds but no music so it ends up like one of those satire videos, especially the scene with Veronica and Cheryl dancing and all you can hear is the foot steps on the floor lol

Like what is going on that no one can show the whole video together? I ended up playing them on 2 different tabs lol

Aha I just did that b/c of this comment, so different w/ both audio and sound lol! Reply

This makes me want to watch every episode all over again. Reply

Same! I just might do that, lazy Sunday and all Reply

so they apparently changed the love triangle (like we need one)..it's not Betty/Archie/Veronica anymore is Jughead/Betty/Archie.



Lili will sing in an episode and I can't wait tbh. Reply

Jughead/Betty/Archie triangle is not necessary. It's actually really lazy because Archie has made it so clear he is not into Betty but now all of a sudden he is. Give him something else to do please and let him remain friends with Betty and a brother to Jughead. Reply

yeah it rubs me the wrong way. he just said he considers Jug his brother and he'll what...hit on his gf? what a shitty thing to do. even if they have them broken up at some point and then Archie makes his move is still shitty. Reply

same. If this continues I can see myself really hating Archie. I was just bored by him before. Reply

Yeah, it's so dumb. If they really need a triangle then have one with Cheryl/Archie/Veronica...leave Jughead and Betty alone! Reply

I need a gif of Ronnie and Cheryl dancing omfg. Cheryl whipping her hair like that was everything. When do we get that scene?!?! Reply

Thread

Loool comment twins!!!



But I too need many gifs of that, ugh so perfect Reply

Here ya go. I'm sure there's a better on out there though

I cannot wait for the Veronica x Cheryl dance routine Reply

I know he's had forehead wrinkles since the early 90s, but I wonder why Luke never did a little Botox to keep them from going so deep Reply

Can't wait for another episode of the Betty and Jughead show Reply

What will we do after Season 1 ends? (ep 13)

:'( Reply

