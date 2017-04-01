April 1st, 2017, 09:11 pm just444 Riverdale WonderCon Highlight Reel sourcehas new scenes in it, including a first look at Molly Ringwald as Archie's mom Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
So I wonder who falls through the ice
Also this is cute :P
https://josiexarchie.tumblr.com/post/15
I need some scenes between Cheryl and Jughead. It seems like they don't really acknowledge one another.
It's cute.
I mean, I'm aware they are playing 15 year olds or whatever, but dude playing Jughead is like 24 and I was hanging on to that fact for rationalizing my enjoyment of this show. LoL
Really enjoying this show, a fun guilty pleasure
And I really, really want that Josie and the Pussycats spinoff.
Like what is going on that no one can show the whole video together? I ended up playing them on 2 different tabs lol
http://www.etonline.com/tv/214190_river
Lili will sing in an episode and I can't wait tbh.
But I too need many gifs of that, ugh so perfect
Edited at 2017-04-01 10:40 pm (UTC)
:'(