UNTUCKED: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Episode 2 "She Done Already Done Brought It On"

Jaymes needs to come back next season

Since they blew their wad with All Stars 2, they really should do a Rudemption season for season 3 and have queens like Jaymes, Tempest, Vivacious etc. on. It would be so much more refreshing than the same tired queens.

I like your idea. The first Queens to go home should have a redemption arc/season. Minus Magnolia.

That's a great idea.

Agreed! Porkchop needs to be given another chance lol

If she polishes her look, gains more confidence and slays more she'd be a great contender to bring back (especially considering her edit on the show)

I'd like to see her come back as well.

no thank you, a comedy queen who's not funny or polished - filler.

Charlie telling Eureka to shut up is iconic.

YES. Eureka is cool but she needs to stop trying to think she's so funny and let people have their moments. It's gonna backfire on ha!

Personally I liked that Eureka ruined Charlie's dramatic pity speech. Charlie's "shut up " was a more subtle "This is my moment" but Eureka is right with 14 queens, you're going to talked over whether you make a soliquoy or not.

I love that it was in such an old lady-esque way too

eureka can speak over the racist any day and i will applaud her

Eureka was probably talking too much in that moment, but I feel like Charlie said shut up only to reveal that she didn't really have that much to say. Probably edited that way, but still.

Everything about Kimora Blacc is underwhelming, the bitch walked out in another cheap jumpsuit.

I'd still hit it tho 😏



I'd still hit it tho 😏 Reply

Kimora has that awful combination of certainty and ignorance that creates comments like, "What is a bloomer?"

I know is a minor thing, but I hate that she's always using that chest plate ALL THE TIME, and thus all her costumes have that turtle neck or high collar.

India taught ha

And it's not even a good chest plate. It just looks dirty and doesn't match her skin at all. And you can see the cut off at the bottom and they just look fake af.

I'm not into chest plates at ALL, on any queen

Her tattoos are garish no ty

Agreed. Especially on the hitting it. Kimora is gorgeous in boy mode. And so is Valentina!! :D It's weird that Valentina looks so hot in boy mode except when she's in the confessionals. That whole confessional look is Serena "I Went to Art School" Cha-Cha 2.0.

he looks terrible tho. That ass is a nightmare

I'm loving this season so far. Was not into Jaymes but she seemed like a nice person.





WTF was Lisa Kudrow doing there for 5 seconds couldn't we have had her judge at least a mini challenge ? Reply

Ru asked her to come on the show during her What's the Tee podcast. She said she didn't want to judge but she would make an appearance.

But it was kind of pointless ya lol



But it was kind of pointless ya lol Reply

Agreed. That Lisa cameo was so fucking weird. I kept thinking Ru was gonna be all like "LOL JK! Here's your Lisa Kudrow themed challenge". The episode was so wonky in its production and editing.

i miss jaymes already!

Kimora Blacc is embarrassing af. I can't believe she think people believe those cheeks are real. It's obvious this competition has brought out A LOT of her insecurities that she has inside. Nothing wrong with that, but it's how you handle it. And bitching, whining, and moaning about HAVING TO WORK TO BE A DRAG QUEEN isn't helping her case.



I wish Jaymes would have stayed just bc of Kimora's sour attitude and being comfortable lying to everyone. At least Jaymes was nice.



Or a double elimination would have been nice. Let's get this show on the road!



Edited at 2017-04-01 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

The ass, too! She's another Queen not padding this season.



But really, those cheeks look ridiculous when he's out of drag. Reply

Ikr I was screaming when Nina confronted her about having plastic surgery and she paused for like a full minute before answering.

there are people who think her cheekbones are real ?

That Kimora moment was such a mess. I kept waiting for her to just come out and say "manual labor is for poor people".

My favorite part about Kimora was like oh wait I think I had my lips done!

I just want to say a I love Peppermint. She has this beautiful energy about her that I'm just drawn to!



In fact, most of the queens this season I am really feeling. This episode was absolutely Valentina's and I just want more and more from her. She's very masculine to me out of drag, but so delicately feminine in drag. I love her transformation! Reply

Pep just needs to fix her wig lace and she'd be flawless.

Yesss I feel the same about Peppermint's whole like vibe? Also she is DEADLY in any shade of teal or teal adjacent I am EATING IT UP

I love Pep



And when she said her attacker got expelled I was fistpumping negl Reply

I like Charlie, Shea, and Valentina.

I think Valentina is gonna win the race. She's so beautiful. I loved ha Mexican bride costume



I love Nina Bo'nina. I think she might win too



I also love Farrah moon. She's so beautiful she reminds me a lot to xtina



Aja is fierce Reply

i kinda feel for jaymes but this season/competition was definitely not for her. also charlie really needs to stop with the whole age this cuz damn girl, we get it. you're on drag race for a reason now try to rock it out (which i guess could be applied to all of these other girls with issues too lol).



also lol kinda off topic but still on topic but i'm going to seattle next weekend and my friends and i are going to a bar downtown to watch drag race live. what should i expect tho lol i've never actually been to one of these viewing parties?? is there a cover??? do you watch it and then kinda hang out afterwards??? anyway lol.



Edited at 2017-04-01 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

I've been to drag shows (not the same as drag race viewing parties lol). I assume they are as fun and we definitely hung around afterwards

The ones I've been to don't have a cover. They're usually hosted by a drag queen who will make comments throughout and then do a few lip sync routines after. You don't have to stay for that, but most do. But tip the queen(s) and the bartenders (because it can get pretty busy)!

Jaymes is such a gem, if she were at her full potential in the competition she would do good. I've been following her youtube account since the cast rumours showed up and man, she really does love drag and knows her history. I hope she finds success after the show and becomes a fan favorite!

I didn't care for ha during the show but after she got eliminated I really got into ha. You know when she was leaving and packing ha clothes and when she got into the band etc. She had that air of sofness and sadness. When she was closing the car door that she stayed frozen for like a little bit. That was awesome. She needs to incorporate those dramatic movements into ha act because she nails them

And she should either abandon the air head act or own it I feel

Edited at 2017-04-02 12:48 am (UTC)



And she should either abandon the air head act or own it I feel



Edited at 2017-04-02 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

I have a lil bit of a soft spot now for Jaymes? I think maybe she is one of those queens where her style of drag is just not suited for the show, which sucks- because it is a style that I am SUPER into.

Aw Ja

i feel bad for jaymes



she got put into a tough season where everyone is rlly good and she let her insecurities get the best of her Reply

also, jaymes is hilarious Reply

LMAOOOOOO



portraying her quite uncannily Reply

lol she would have done well on snatch game Reply

I'm rooting for Jaymes Reply

omg the squeaaaals Reply

I was just about to post this myself LOL



bless ha Reply

Aww she's cute. Reply

This is fucking adorable Reply

I liked Jaymes but she was def intimdated and insecure. If she had been able to get out of her head and kill the lip sync, Kimora would definitely gone home. Reply

aja's trixie mattel triple lipstick is so distracting to her image but at least her upper lip isn't permanently stained pink like trixie's Reply

There's something about her drag that I just find incomplete and disheveled. Her foundation looks like to oxidizing and it makes her look dirty. Reply

I agree, like she's super fierce and she has so much potential but ha make up is too much? Even for a drag queen lol like she kinda looks like a clown. I feel like ha make up makes ha lips wayyyy too big for ha face Reply

It makes me think she must put out great performance if she's all everything in Brooklyn cuz her looks aren't great. Reply

It reaches her nose ring and it's all I see when she's on screen Reply

