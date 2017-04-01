Alyssa Edwards mask headtilit

UNTUCKED: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Episode 2 "She Done Already Done Brought It On"



The first Untucked of season nine that features returning queen [Spoiler (click to open)]Cynthia Lee Fontaine of season eight. Discussion includes finding out who everyone finds the most annoying, Jaymes Mansfield's insecurities and a small confrontation with Eureka.

