UNTUCKED: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 Episode 2 "She Done Already Done Brought It On"
The first Untucked of season nine that features returning queen [Spoiler (click to open)]Cynthia Lee Fontaine of season eight. Discussion includes finding out who everyone finds the most annoying, Jaymes Mansfield's insecurities and a small confrontation with Eureka.
I'd still hit it tho 😏
WTF was Lisa Kudrow doing there for 5 seconds couldn't we have had her judge at least a mini challenge ?
But it was kind of pointless ya lol
I wish Jaymes would have stayed just bc of Kimora's sour attitude and being comfortable lying to everyone. At least Jaymes was nice.
Or a double elimination would have been nice. Let's get this show on the road!
But really, those cheeks look ridiculous when he's out of drag.
In fact, most of the queens this season I am really feeling. This episode was absolutely Valentina's and I just want more and more from her. She's very masculine to me out of drag, but so delicately feminine in drag. I love her transformation!
And when she said her attacker got expelled I was fistpumping negl
I love Nina Bo'nina. I think she might win too
I also love Farrah moon. She's so beautiful she reminds me a lot to xtina
Aja is fierce
also lol kinda off topic but still on topic but i'm going to seattle next weekend and my friends and i are going to a bar downtown to watch drag race live. what should i expect tho lol i've never actually been to one of these viewing parties?? is there a cover??? do you watch it and then kinda hang out afterwards??? anyway lol.
And she should either abandon the air head act or own it I feel
she got put into a tough season where everyone is rlly good and she let her insecurities get the best of her
portraying her quite uncannily
bless ha