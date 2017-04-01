Ghost in the Shell is flopping
RelishMIX: ‘Boss Baby’ Cleans ‘Beauty And The Beast’s Clock With $51M+ Opening; ‘Ghost’ Shell-Shocked At $20M+ https://t.co/ZMguKsUAh3— RelishMIX (@relishmix) April 1, 2017
Ghost in the Shell is underperforming (read flopping) at the box office this weekend witha projected ~$20m. The studio hopes that it will be make up for it with the international numbers. The film cost $110m to make.
Dreamworks' The Boss Baby is surprising with a projected $51m, overtaking BATB which is in its third weekend ($48m). Initial projections put The Boss Baby at mid $30m range.
They released it under too much competition literally should've released last month
Characters with Japanese name in a Japanese setting with Japanese culture and ya'll still call them racially ambiguous. Most common reasoning I've seen from you people is because they "look white" as if Western cartoons have a monopoly over hair colours and eye shapes. Are anime characters only allowed to have dark hair and small eyes now
I admit I'm a little surprised because Lucy made bank. I wonder what went wrong in marketing that this whitewashed piece of crap didn't inspire people to watch.
I think people learned what whitewashing is. Notice how little The Great Wall made because people assumed that was whitewashing, too.