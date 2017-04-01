Ghost in the Shell is flopping




Ghost in the Shell is underperforming (read flopping) at the box office this weekend witha projected ~$20m. The studio hopes that it will be make up for it with the international numbers. The film cost $110m to make.
Dreamworks' The Boss Baby is surprising with a projected $51m, overtaking BATB which is in its third weekend ($48m). Initial projections put The Boss Baby at mid $30m range.

source
