Ghost in the Shell is flopping

boss baby really?

Reply

Thread

Link

They have been advertising the CRAP out of that movie, so in some ways I'm not entirely surprised. I've seen ads EVERYWHERE for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's family friendly so everyone can see it. I'm assuming that's part of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would see it just in spite of Ghost in the Shell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks like a cute film, ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't decide if I think it looks good or not. Part of the trailer looks funny/cute but other parts not so much. But I'm sure kids are probably loving it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know nothing about it but it honestly sounds like a parody movie. Like, a movie from an SNL skit or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's my reaction too but I've spoken to a couple of people this weekend who were really excited about seeing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went with my bf and his niece, and honestly is funny and cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dreamworks movies always do well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

muahahhaa Reply

Thread

Link

looooooooooooooool Reply

Thread

Link

Boss Baby did look pretty cute tbh. I'll wait until it's on Netflix though. Reply

Thread

Link

Yaasssss stop white people! Reply

Thread

Link

Power Rangers is flopping which sucks. Reply

Thread

Link





queen trini or no curr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved her so muchhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was SO pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My fave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's too bad. i figured it'd be a hit with kids.



lemme take off my 90s nostalgia goggles. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wanted to see it (still kinda do) but I read several people here on ONTD were disappointed with it. 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually thought it looked good. I didn't realize that it was out tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With that budget of course it would flop. What were they thinking Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Underperform but not flop





They released it under too much competition literally should've released last month Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was never gonna be a hit sweetie. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So sad bc I honesty loved it. Maybe I was just too drunk but I thought it was lots of fun and I loved Billy and I want a sequel for more Zach and trini <\3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good, it should flop. i'm tired of white people playing everyone especially roles specifically for another race Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't anime racially ambiguous? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ur white aren't you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this has been thoroughly talked about in the last ScarJo post and the one before it.



Characters with Japanese name in a Japanese setting with Japanese culture and ya'll still call them racially ambiguous. Most common reasoning I've seen from you people is because they "look white" as if Western cartoons have a monopoly over hair colours and eye shapes. Are anime characters only allowed to have dark hair and small eyes now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good Reply

Thread

Link

I got back from watching the boss baby and I found it really cute



But yes flop!! Reply

Thread

Link

We were suppose to go see Boss Baby this weekend, but my son is grounded as he has a hour of reflection at school. We'll have t watch it next week, but honestly it looks cute and certainly better than this. Reply

Thread

Link

A hour of reflection ? Not from the US or from a country tht has it so I m genuily curious about what that is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who on earth would go see Boss Baby? Reply

Thread

Link

Families with little kids? You know there's a lot of them, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wanna make money in filming? children movies/animations, kids literally eat it up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it looked kinda cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People who don't want to see GITS succeed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are desperate to shut their kids up for 90 minutes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my kids want to see it because of talking baby. they get to wait until it's on netflix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at the comments right above yours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, right now it's Easter/spring break for a lot of people in the US, and aside from the Lego Batman movie and Moana, both of which have been out for awhile, Boss Baby is the only "kiddie" movie that's out rn (Beauty and the Beast and Power Rangers are a bit more ~for older kids/more serious content and or violence/less cutesy-mindless~ and that Smurf movie comes out next week), so it makes a lot of sense to release it now. It appeals to parents who just want to take their kids to a silly kids movie, and it'll probably clean up at the box office and spawn a sequel or three so more $$$ for the makers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drag me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me. I had free tickets and it was raining and it was a fun silly movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's Dreamworks. Aside from Disney, they also get hits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people with good taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The people it is aimed at? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha!



I admit I'm a little surprised because Lucy made bank. I wonder what went wrong in marketing that this whitewashed piece of crap didn't inspire people to watch.



I saw Logan earlier in the week, was spoiled but still presently surprised. Watched Beauty and the Beast with low expectations and I was still disappointed.



I need to see Get Out one more time and then Kong before they leave theaters. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm hoping it's doing so poorly because they doubled down on the whitewashing in the actual movie instead of just pretending she was white all along Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk i haven't heard any of my rl friends talking about it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think people learned what whitewashing is. Notice how little The Great Wall made because people assumed that was whitewashing, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read an interview with some Kotaku guy earlier who mentioned that he was unable to look forward to it because of the whitewashing controversy, even though he didn't have a problem with Scarlett's casting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically people don't know anything about the franchise that's why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the boycott, the fact that the movie looks like literal garbage, and them alienating folks in the GITS fandom screwed them over stateside. I think the movie would have done well if only one of three of the aforementioned things happened, but all of them together is a recipe for a hot steaming bowl of floppage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They alienated a lot of people with what was already going to be a niche property. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but gosh, i thought the world cast scarlett because they really wanted to see her in this !!! Reply

Thread

Link

"The world cast Scarlett really. That's who people want to see in this kind of film".



Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jeeeeeeeeeesus lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif is perfect lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaaaao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what is this gif from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

big mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my GOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaas hatsune miku Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOWLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BYE PUMPKIN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oooooh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could retweet this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOOO DRAG MIKU! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amaaaaazing! haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO SIS U DID NOT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link