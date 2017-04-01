WrestleMania roundup: Stage reveal, Hall of Fame night, match changes, etc.

Undertaker/Reigns, huh. Damn he's never gonna retire



He should have years ago. He looked awful last Mania and the clips of this program with Reigns that I've seen have him looking like his next bump may end him.



Wrestlers never retire when they should (or stay retired after they do) though.

He's my all time favorite wrestler ever but I feel like he's scraping the bottom of the barrel these last few years. I fear he's gonna be one of the ones to pass in the ring because he doesn't seem to know when to quit

Your last sentence reminds me of my boyfriend when he gets into a tirade about some of these old wrestlers. One that particularly stands out is Sting. He gets so annoyed that I have to bring it up every once in a while.

I don't get angry about it, I just find it kind of depressing tbh.



The worst part is now a lot of these guys don't need the money (like Flair or pre-settlement Hogan or Terry Funk, in all his high school gym matches he still has). They just can't let go.



Sting, for example, apparently made a killing in real estate with his WCW money. There was no reason for him to embarrass himself in TNA for so many years and then push it in WWE beyond a token Mania match (which I understood him wanting to have, especially since it ended up basically a NWO vs DX nostalgia spot), only to end up with a serious neck injury that won't let him back in a ring anyway. Reply

Nah people wanna see the legends, just dont put them in title matches. Its fine to have special attraction matches

I have a feeling he's gonna go out feet first.



but it's the WWE, they'd just prop up his embalmed, refrigerated corpse as a special ring side guest, the next mania.

This image rn lmao

Cold hard facts about WWE



They're hanging onto it as much as he is at this point Reply

He should have wrapped it up after Lesnar gave him his first loss. That was a history making moment that could never be topped and that should have been it. Every year afterwards I've lost more and more interest in his Mania matches/storylines. Which is sad because I'm a big fan of his.

I thought it was legitimately over after the Streak ended. I actually wouldn't have been mad if he'd ended it after the Hell in a Cell with Triple H, that's the best thing he's done in years imo



He's my favorite but I think it's time for him to go. He's done enough for the company, my god. Reply

ia the only match that made sense to do after 21-1 is him vs Cena and for some reason WWE just won't do it

Which is dumb because a Taker/Cena Mania match would be MONEY. Like that is one of THE ultimate fantasy matchups. WWE would make legit bank if they'd go that route. But it's like they absolutely refuse to do this match idek why.

I think they've always planned for Cena to be his last WM match but they've bet wrong on Undertaker's health. I wouldn't be surprised if the plan had been to do it this year but they thought Taker had more gas in the tank for another WM after this year.

Sounds like this is Taker's last match. He needs hip surgery and they're saying at his age he shouldn't wrestle after it

Allegedly it's going on last because this is gonna be it, and then he gets his big moment whether he wins or loses - he'll be in the ring alone at the end.



Saying that I don't think he's ready to let go yet so I don't think that'll happen. Reply

I read somewhere online that undertaker still made in the millions a year from WWE. Mostly from merchandise and his select appearances. Is that true?





I believe I read 13 million but I don't want that to be taken as gospel.

I'm not sure how much he makes, all I know is he has a Legends contract. It wouldn't surprise me if he made that much tho, given that he's Vince's favorite wrestler and has been unflinchingly loyal since his debut. And I believe his merchandise probably makes bank for him and for WWE

I wouldn't want to walk away from that either. 💁

WM 33 seems like the biggest disappointment of the weekend.



I expect NXT tonight to be fabulous/memorable, and well.. I can't wait to see who moves up on Monday.





Kurt/DDP had amazing speeches last night, and Rick Rude's son... damn. :D! Reply

I can't help but cynically wonder when the deal with JR went into place. was it before his wife died? i know he's done stuff on and off with them but...



either way, work can be a great way to put your focus elsewhere when you are grieving. Reply

it took place 5 weeks before she died. jr said his wife was so excited to be at HOF, mania, etc. :(

Although the whole lead up to Mania hasn't sparked anything in me, I already know that as soon as 12 PM tomorrow rolls around my excitement will ramp up.



And that stage is AMAAZZINNNGG! I went to WM 24 (the other Orlando Mania) and just seeing how the stage is 100 times better is making me jealous of the folks who get to see this in person lol. Reply

I'm just upset that it's going to sunny as shit during the start, and the stage won't look as good tomorrow.

I think that it'll be ok. It usually gets dark at like 7:45 around here. So it'll only be like an hour of daylight which is a billions times better than when they had Mania in San Fran lol.



But yeah, I love seeing the bright stages with the night sky as a "backdrop" It's going to be gorgeous. I can't wait. Reply

Thankfully it gets darker earlier in Orlando. It should be dark before the second hour of the main show starts.

i honestly thought kurt angle was dead.

also, idk that Rick Rude's youngest died in a motorcycle accident last year. that's sad. (as in genuinely and not how it's entered the public vernacular)

I'm looking forward to Miz/Maryse John/Nikki match the most. Their promos were the best. Second is Bray/Randy.





Basically all of smackdown actually. Reply

Been watching people's video diaries of each day on youtube last few days. I was planning on going this year but am starting at a new job in a month and didnt think I'd have time to go.

There's 96 frigging wrestling events over 5 days and thats not including the stuff you can do in Orlando anyway so its probably for the best I'm missing it this year.

Wrestle con and Axxess looked good. gassed to see Sting sign autographs in the Wolfpac gear and Jim Cornette show up at axxess as well as Bischoff . And Progress UK got to preform at WWE Axxess so I guess the UK companies will be on the Network pretty soon.





They announced Reigns-Taker may go on last so this sounds like Roman's winning and this is Taker's last match for real for real.

I think AJ is gonna wrestle with a chip on his shoulder in the Shane match. Naomi will probably win the Smackdown women's title. I feel like Triple H gonna filter buster a reason to go over Seth (he's not 100%, he's not ready the story needs more build ) and sneak out a win with his stupid cosplay entrance. Brock wins the belt and I think he does more dates this year.

Cena and Nikki gonna win and John is gonna propose and its so gonna be forced lol Miz and Mayrse really deserve to go over in that feud they have been doing great work.

Corbin wins over Dean in order to build Baron.



I think Bray should win and hold onto the belt unless they plan to make Randy a transitional champ for Reigns to take the belt from (assuming the rumours AJ and Roman are trading brands after Mania)\



Considering Finn Balor and Samoa Joe dont have matches despite being cleared and active I'm sorta glad Im not going.





Also it looks like Hulk Hogan and the Hardy Boyz will NOT make surprising appearances tomorrow despite both being in Orlando over the weekend and rumours suggesting but it looks like both will be back with the company soon . Both confirmed in interviews on Thursday



The Hall of Fame speeches were pretty great. DDP, Beth, Cornette for the Rock N Roll Express and Kurt were the best.



Im surprised Vince didnt take one look at Rude's son and sign him there on the spot. He's tall and can speak, all he needs lol



Looking forward to seeing highlights from the RoH supercar of Honor show today. Really wanna see Lethal vs Cody and Bucks vs Hardyz. Also think Whatculture will throw on a good show tonight.



Saturday looks PACKED with 9 Live shows.



And damn this year they got events going all the way until like 3 days after Mania itself finishes (Raw, Smackdown and NXT tapings on Mon, Tue, Wed)



You'd have to spend 2 weeks in Orlando and clone yourself 4 times to see everything





Definitely going to New Orleans next year though











Are people saying that Nickie supposed to retire to?

This whole proposal thing just leaves me not knowing what to think. Has him being vehemently opposed to marriage been the big scam or the proposal? I understand it's for TV, but what part is? Does Nikki really just not give a rat's ass about marriage?

I'm so caught up in this!



I didn't watch wrestling for a over a decade and then total divas brought me back! Reply

Just give me some Finn Balor and ill be happy. Reply

I'm super stoked for tomorrow. That's the best looking Mania stage they've ever had imo. I can't wait to see Shane jump off the top ring. I'm impressed by how invested I am in Miz/Maryse vs. Nikki/Cena tbh.



Although this lead up to Mania has been pretty dull for me, I have a feeling (for whatever reason) that its going to be good. And if The Hardys return on the RAW after Mania I'm gonna lose it.



Aside from that, you could tell everyone was happy that the HOF was moved to Friday night this year so they could get drunk. Quite a few people seemed zooted on the red carpet, lmao. Reply

The set looks cool, but I'm completely unhyped for the show. I'll still watch because I've seen every one live since WM 13.



Edited at 2017-04-01 08:35 pm (UTC)

"now the main event will be Undertaker/Roman Reigns, as it's the match more people are looking forward to."



who are these ppl you speak of?

i'm watching for nia jax



Edited at 2017-04-01 08:48 pm (UTC)

I'm just excited to see what Naomi is going to bring.

Despite constantly complaining about booking, I always get hyped the day before Mania. I'm most excited for the Bray/Randy match, because I really can't tell how it's going to end. Everything else feels relatively telegraphed, even though I hope they're not. Mania week has been insane with great shows. Joey Janela's Spring Break was such a blast and Beyond's show tonight is going to be awesome (they're my favorite indie fed). I'm also interested to see if the Hardys drop the tag belts to the Bucks, I feel like they will. Reply

This year's WM cards are lit.



Undertaker is my favorite wrestler of all time but he needs to retire. Yes, it should have been it when he was defeated by Lesnar.



Did anyone watching Raw when Taker was there a couple of weeks ago and grimaced like he was in pain?



Edited at 2017-04-01 09:32 pm (UTC)

beth's shout out to chyna and the pop and chyna chants after it made me tear up

Beth is great and a fitting induction but I rly think a huge part of their selection of her is so that she does give credit to Chyna and open it up for her to be inducted next year

I am ready for Sasha to win and get her first of many Mania moments.



Or to be REALLY pissed that she didn't win. And give little shit about anything else, aside from the Smackdown women's match. Reply

This year is a surprisingly good card. There have been many mania cards recently that just didn't make sense as an attraction so kudos to them for that. Reply

I need to go to at least one WM in my life 😭

