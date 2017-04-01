WrestleMania roundup: Stage reveal, Hall of Fame night, match changes, etc.



WrestleMania weekend has kicked off in Orlando and a lot is happening. Up first, the entrance stage reveal and it's really something. Featuring a Universal Studios inspired globe, a roller coaster!, a ring above the ring, and one long giant ramp, these guys have really outdone themselves.



The Hall of Fame induction ceremony was last night. No full speeches have been posted on YouTube, but here's the ending of Kurt Angle's speech. Stay for the whole thing its amazing!!


Earlier this week, the company decided that the Smackdown Women's Title match was going to be a part of the kickoff show. Fans were pissed and complained about it a lot on Twitter, forcing the match back on the main card.


Good old JR is back! He'll be on commentary for the Goldberg/Lesnar match. His new contract will also allow him to make occasional tv apperances to call matches, but its unknown how much that will actually happen.


Speaking of Goldberg and Lesnar, the two were originally scheduled to be the main event, but rumor has it last minute changes have been made and now the main event will be Undertaker/Roman Reigns, as it's the match more people are looking forward to.

