WrestleMania roundup: Stage reveal, Hall of Fame night, match changes, etc.
WrestleMania weekend has kicked off in Orlando and a lot is happening. Up first, the entrance stage reveal and it's really something. Featuring a Universal Studios inspired globe, a roller coaster!, a ring above the ring, and one long giant ramp, these guys have really outdone themselves.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony was last night. No full speeches have been posted on YouTube, but here's the ending of Kurt Angle's speech. Stay for the whole thing its amazing!!
#WWE Confirms #WrestleMania 33 Match Change, Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle Debate Dream Match! https://t.co/5TolUqb7Gm pic.twitter.com/uCi3tOCpZQ— WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 1, 2017
Earlier this week, the company decided that the Smackdown Women's Title match was going to be a part of the kickoff show. Fans were pissed and complained about it a lot on Twitter, forcing the match back on the main card.
More Details on Jim Ross Returning to WWE, Which #WrestleMania 33 Match Will He Call? https://t.co/9sJosv5dQM pic.twitter.com/HcAA3A8455— WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 1, 2017
Good old JR is back! He'll be on commentary for the Goldberg/Lesnar match. His new contract will also allow him to make occasional tv apperances to call matches, but its unknown how much that will actually happen.
Backstage Update on #WrestleMania 33 Plans Changing, New Match Scheduled to Close the Show https://t.co/Pp6za6NbAj pic.twitter.com/GZRW3Ns3y1— WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 1, 2017
Speaking of Goldberg and Lesnar, the two were originally scheduled to be the main event, but rumor has it last minute changes have been made and now the main event will be Undertaker/Roman Reigns, as it's the match more people are looking forward to.
r u ready for the manias of wrestling, ontd??
JR's commentary >>>>>>>>>
Wrestlers never retire when they should (or stay retired after they do) though.
The worst part is now a lot of these guys don't need the money (like Flair or pre-settlement Hogan or Terry Funk, in all his high school gym matches he still has). They just can't let go.
Sting, for example, apparently made a killing in real estate with his WCW money. There was no reason for him to embarrass himself in TNA for so many years and then push it in WWE beyond a token Mania match (which I understood him wanting to have, especially since it ended up basically a NWO vs DX nostalgia spot), only to end up with a serious neck injury that won't let him back in a ring anyway.
but it's the WWE, they'd just prop up his embalmed, refrigerated corpse as a special ring side guest, the next mania.
They're hanging onto it as much as he is at this point
He's my favorite but I think it's time for him to go. He's done enough for the company, my god.
Saying that I don't think he's ready to let go yet so I don't think that'll happen.
I believe I read 13 million but I don't want that to be taken as gospel.
I expect NXT tonight to be fabulous/memorable, and well.. I can't wait to see who moves up on Monday.
Kurt/DDP had amazing speeches last night, and Rick Rude's son... damn. :D!
either way, work can be a great way to put your focus elsewhere when you are grieving.
And that stage is AMAAZZINNNGG! I went to WM 24 (the other Orlando Mania) and just seeing how the stage is 100 times better is making me jealous of the folks who get to see this in person lol.
But yeah, I love seeing the bright stages with the night sky as a "backdrop" It's going to be gorgeous. I can't wait.
Basically all of smackdown actually.
There's 96 frigging wrestling events over 5 days and thats not including the stuff you can do in Orlando anyway so its probably for the best I'm missing it this year.
Wrestle con and Axxess looked good. gassed to see Sting sign autographs in the Wolfpac gear and Jim Cornette show up at axxess as well as Bischoff . And Progress UK got to preform at WWE Axxess so I guess the UK companies will be on the Network pretty soon.
They announced Reigns-Taker may go on last so this sounds like Roman's winning and this is Taker's last match for real for real.
I think AJ is gonna wrestle with a chip on his shoulder in the Shane match. Naomi will probably win the Smackdown women's title. I feel like Triple H gonna filter buster a reason to go over Seth (he's not 100%, he's not ready the story needs more build ) and sneak out a win with his stupid cosplay entrance. Brock wins the belt and I think he does more dates this year.
Cena and Nikki gonna win and John is gonna propose and its so gonna be forced lol Miz and Mayrse really deserve to go over in that feud they have been doing great work.
Corbin wins over Dean in order to build Baron.
I think Bray should win and hold onto the belt unless they plan to make Randy a transitional champ for Reigns to take the belt from (assuming the rumours AJ and Roman are trading brands after Mania)\
Considering Finn Balor and Samoa Joe dont have matches despite being cleared and active I'm sorta glad Im not going.
Also it looks like Hulk Hogan and the Hardy Boyz will NOT make surprising appearances tomorrow despite both being in Orlando over the weekend and rumours suggesting but it looks like both will be back with the company soon . Both confirmed in interviews on Thursday
The Hall of Fame speeches were pretty great. DDP, Beth, Cornette for the Rock N Roll Express and Kurt were the best.
Im surprised Vince didnt take one look at Rude's son and sign him there on the spot. He's tall and can speak, all he needs lol
Looking forward to seeing highlights from the RoH supercar of Honor show today. Really wanna see Lethal vs Cody and Bucks vs Hardyz. Also think Whatculture will throw on a good show tonight.
Saturday looks PACKED with 9 Live shows.
And damn this year they got events going all the way until like 3 days after Mania itself finishes (Raw, Smackdown and NXT tapings on Mon, Tue, Wed)
You'd have to spend 2 weeks in Orlando and clone yourself 4 times to see everything
Definitely going to New Orleans next year though
This whole proposal thing just leaves me not knowing what to think. Has him being vehemently opposed to marriage been the big scam or the proposal? I understand it's for TV, but what part is? Does Nikki really just not give a rat's ass about marriage?
I'm so caught up in this!
I didn't watch wrestling for a over a decade and then total divas brought me back!
Although this lead up to Mania has been pretty dull for me, I have a feeling (for whatever reason) that its going to be good. And if The Hardys return on the RAW after Mania I'm gonna lose it.
Aside from that, you could tell everyone was happy that the HOF was moved to Friday night this year so they could get drunk. Quite a few people seemed zooted on the red carpet, lmao.
who are these ppl you speak of?
Undertaker is my favorite wrestler of all time but he needs to retire. Yes, it should have been it when he was defeated by Lesnar.
Did anyone watching Raw when Taker was there a couple of weeks ago and grimaced like he was in pain?
