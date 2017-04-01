what is the point of this mess. if it's a Funny or Die video, I chose death Reply

Thread

Link

excluding Gay of Thrones, death is always the preferable option when it comes to "funny" or die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in sweet hell is this Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe I watched 3 minutes of that Reply

Thread

Link

Very accurate, Lisa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2:30 for me. I didn't believe all the comments about how bad it was....but no, it's actually horrible & why does it exist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I knew. I poked around their YouTube page and I can't even really tell what their schtick is? They also seem to have a realtively small following compared to "popular" YouTube pages, so I wonder how they got the attention of Kathy Griffin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of the guys was kathy griffin's former assistant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he quit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL! I'd pay to see this if it was real tbh. I'd like the world to switch Ghost in The Shell into not being made for this to be an actual thing. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just here for the Popular gif. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao this is incredible



miss hannigan is me in 30yrs Reply

Thread

Link

I was prepared to hate it but I did LOL at Lisa Rinna. Reply

Thread

Link

She was the only part I did like and I'm normally not much of a fan. Though, I also normally like Colton Haynes and he just looked pudgy and forgettable here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her delivery of the oops I did it again lines left much to be desired Reply

Thread

Link

lmao she has a better voice than Emma Watson oops Reply

Thread

Link

lmao the narration is 100% recorded with a macbook pro internal mic, fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

this feels like a skit from dragrace

Reply

Thread

Link

i watched the whole thing cuz this is my favorite movie. there are regrets



i lold at the locket part tho



also i just realized id never seen rinna act in anything except for housewives. not impressed Reply

Thread

Link

welp



although i do wanna try those, tbh



ijs sometimes you just dont wanna get out of bed, amirite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link