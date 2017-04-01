got | emilia eyebrows

Anne Hathaway is Only Wearing Sustainable Fashion

- during the promotion for her new film, colossal, anne hathaway has said she will only wear sustainable fashion on the red carpet
- this isn't the first time she's taken a stand for environmental issues - at her wedding all the food was vegan & sourced locally
- emma watson also committed to only wearing eco-friendly clothing for her beauty and the beast press tour and chronicled it on an instagram account

