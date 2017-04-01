Anne Hathaway is Only Wearing Sustainable Fashion

will you start buying sustainable fashion ontd?



I'll consider it when I start making beauty and the beast money. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah see for that you have to have undocumented bank accounts. Because nothing says social responsibility like tax evasion! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right



or any money at all



or wear clothes that aren't secondhand tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. my broke ass, tf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes bc you have to be rich? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this tired excuse. You don't have to be rich to shop at a thrift store. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You and your holier than thou attitude can find a chair at the Salvation Army, reupholster it and have a seat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would like to go the sustainable fashion route but it's super expensive. Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her. I try to make changes or good decisions when I can. A lot of ethical fashion places are super expensive. Reply

Thread

Link

ia, i now either thrift or shop ethically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finding non leather shoes and belts that don't breakdown so quickly and offer proper support are my issues.

Other than those two items (which I would like to change) that I buy leather.



ONTD Point me in the right direction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Second hand leather? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just buy fake leather, it's cheaper and lasts longer, from my experiences. Not sure what you mean about proper support though, I don't really have support issues with shoes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i only wear used clothes so ya actually Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to only buy sustainable, ethical fashion but everything is so damn expensive and most of it just isn't that nice imo. I love People Tree but their clothes cost an arm & a leg. Reply

Thread

Link

you can thrift or use apps to buy lightly used clothing & then use the money you save to buy sustainable/ethical Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty, I've bought some stuff off of Etsy previously but I definitely need to go thrift shopping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok but she'll still only wear it once so it's still a waste. Reply

Thread

Link

press tour clothes are usually on loan, not something the actress will keep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I go to clothing swaps until I can (completely) afford environmental friendlier clothes. Reply

Thread

Link

if only people who are eco conscious and green about their eating habits and such would also do so with their wardrobe - and if only people would give a damn about sustainability to begin with.



that being said, i try as much as i can. I don't buy clothes often anyway but i shop mostly second hand for everything except underwear or i do my own stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

do you know of any resources to recommend for anyone interested in making their own stuff? it's something i'd like to get into i just don't know where to begin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not sure if im the best at giving advice, i learnt from watching my grandma who is a seamstress and then i went to study design.



The first thing i learnt to do is skirts with gathered waistlines and simple t-shirt tops, then loose pants with zips and no pockets or anything, all easy to modify with trims and finishes. I'd recommend studying how simple pieces are constructed by just taking them apart from the seams so you can also use them as patterns (something i still do tbh), but simple patterns from like Burda aren't that expensive and they have nice stuff if you are not put off by their horrible catalogue pictures lmao.

If you are unsure about materials, most fabric stores have people who are happy to tell you what would work best for such and such garment, but stuff like (cotton) twill and shirting are easy materials to work with at the beginning. Personally i still hate stretchy jersey materials lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There are so many websites, anything that shows up in a "sewing for beginners" google search should be fine. The r/sewing reddit is a good place to ask questions, except for sewing machine advice (they'll try to convince you a $500 vintage industrial sewing machine is absolutely necessary.)



Pillows and circle skirts for your first projects. Take old clothing, rip them apart, and sew 'em back together so you learn how patterns and pieces work. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Best way to learn is to deconstruct pieces that already fit you, use the pieces as patterns with new fabric, and then sew the new pieces together. I'm an experienced seamstress, and I still do this when possible. I'll go to the thrift store and find something that's the right shape/size and use it as a base for an outfit so that the color/pattern/quality doesn't matter. You can also use thrifted clothes that aren't the right shape or size for fabric, so try to find one piece that's the right shape and another (larger dresses are usually best) that's a fabric you like.



Once you've deconstructed and reconstructed similar pieces enough times, you get a sense for what garment pieces actually look like and you can start to draft original stuff. You can find quick-sew or easy sew patterns at fabric stores like Joann's, but patterns are honestly hard to read if you've never looked at one before, so it may not be the best beginner option, plus they're expensive. Other than that, google search the piece you want to make and "tutorial" and you can probably find a guide from someone. There are so many amazing sewing resources online.



The only problem with handmade clothes is that if you don't have the right equipment they aren't very durable. Make sure to use something like fray-check on your raw edges so they don't unravel, and it's usually best to gently hand-wash and hang dry stuff you've sewn yourself. If you get some experience and want to get more involved in making your own clothes, I recommend getting a serger (sewing machine that produces trimmed, finished seams like on commercially produced clothes). You can get a good one for between $100-300 and they make everything easier, faster, and more durable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

buy paper patterns at the store for simple stuff. they give you the shapes and you just cut out your size then go! any store with sewing supplies should have them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the Primark vegans 😐 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really wanna learn to sew and actually design stuff because I really do believe in sustainability, but lmao I'm afraid that a) I'm too fucking old to learn a new skill at the ripe age of 32 and b) that I have horrible taste. I'm really into the normcore look that is happening rn + street fashion but like how the hell do I go from zero sewing skills to recreating that tbh?



Also is fabric ever not sustainably sourced? or is most fabric more sustainably made than clothing?



Edited at 2017-04-01 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thrift a lot but god I really need to learn how to make alterations and/or find a good tailor (bc most are small businesses!) bc there are so many things that I love but just don't fit the right way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Will it be expensive? Reply

Thread

Link

well she is wearing Armani Haute Couture in that pic, so i'm going with yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao welp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll buy it...if it's cheap. Reply

Thread

Link

I just buy most of my clothes second hand because I am poor. Reply

Thread

Link

And if you can't afford the (more) sustainable stuff, not buying the cheaply made, child labour stuff can help as well. Reply

Thread

Link

mte but i've learned from ontd that just as they get dragged at gunpoint to see films like ghost in the shell they also are forced to shop at primark & forever 21 on pain of death Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Forever 21 is such shit quality and according to one of my sisters who used to work for them they suck at a corporate level. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some ontders live brutal lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, if you can afford to buy more ethical clothes you should do so instead of buying 50 tops at H&M. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also anything made in American prisons. I believe Victoria's Secret uses prison labor for some of their items. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as i started studying i have like no money ever, and i started buying my clothes secondhand, and i LOVE it. Like if i shop i find soo many great items, and im shocked every time at how little i am using. Reply

Thread

Link

and the feeling when you find something incredible is sooooo much more satisfying than if you found it at retail price! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr! the best feeling! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's kinda a high lol. And I find myself thinking why would I pay 35 bucks for jeans when with patience I can find a similar or even the same pair for 5.95?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love second hand shops, I've bought most of my bags second hand that look just like new Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes! I pretty much only online shop, but I get so excited when I plan a trip to the thrift store. I have so many amazing things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to live in a city with lots of money floating around so buying secondhand clothing from charity shops was a dream. SO many good brands. My favourite was £5 for an unworn Ralph Lauren shirt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always find really nice stuff. all of my coolest and most unique items of clothing - the stuff that everyone asks me where i found it - is from value village. it's also way cheaper to get wool and leather from second hand places IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thrifting has made me so cheap lol. it's hard for me to buy new, even on sale, when I've bought $100+ pants in great condition for $4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the rich people in my area must not donate bc the places near me all have the worst shit I get jealous when people say this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow she looks SO good in that picture Reply

Thread

Link