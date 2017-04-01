Anne Hathaway is Only Wearing Sustainable Fashion
- during the promotion for her new film, colossal, anne hathaway has said she will only wear sustainable fashion on the red carpet
- this isn't the first time she's taken a stand for environmental issues - at her wedding all the food was vegan & sourced locally
- emma watson also committed to only wearing eco-friendly clothing for her beauty and the beast press tour and chronicled it on an instagram account
source
will you start buying sustainable fashion ontd?
I'll consider it when I start making beauty and the beast money.
or any money at all
or wear clothes that aren't secondhand tbh
Other than those two items (which I would like to change) that I buy leather.
ONTD Point me in the right direction.
that being said, i try as much as i can. I don't buy clothes often anyway but i shop mostly second hand for everything except underwear or i do my own stuff.
The first thing i learnt to do is skirts with gathered waistlines and simple t-shirt tops, then loose pants with zips and no pockets or anything, all easy to modify with trims and finishes. I'd recommend studying how simple pieces are constructed by just taking them apart from the seams so you can also use them as patterns (something i still do tbh), but simple patterns from like Burda aren't that expensive and they have nice stuff if you are not put off by their horrible catalogue pictures lmao.
If you are unsure about materials, most fabric stores have people who are happy to tell you what would work best for such and such garment, but stuff like (cotton) twill and shirting are easy materials to work with at the beginning. Personally i still hate stretchy jersey materials lol
Pillows and circle skirts for your first projects. Take old clothing, rip them apart, and sew 'em back together so you learn how patterns and pieces work.
Once you've deconstructed and reconstructed similar pieces enough times, you get a sense for what garment pieces actually look like and you can start to draft original stuff. You can find quick-sew or easy sew patterns at fabric stores like Joann's, but patterns are honestly hard to read if you've never looked at one before, so it may not be the best beginner option, plus they're expensive. Other than that, google search the piece you want to make and "tutorial" and you can probably find a guide from someone. There are so many amazing sewing resources online.
The only problem with handmade clothes is that if you don't have the right equipment they aren't very durable. Make sure to use something like fray-check on your raw edges so they don't unravel, and it's usually best to gently hand-wash and hang dry stuff you've sewn yourself. If you get some experience and want to get more involved in making your own clothes, I recommend getting a serger (sewing machine that produces trimmed, finished seams like on commercially produced clothes). You can get a good one for between $100-300 and they make everything easier, faster, and more durable.
Also is fabric ever not sustainably sourced? or is most fabric more sustainably made than clothing?
Edited at 2017-04-01 05:44 pm (UTC)