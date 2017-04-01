Asian American Media Group accuses ScarJo of lying about ‘Ghost in the Shell’ whitewashing

good. how could she sit there and make that claim with a straight face? Reply

Thread

Link

Because she's a privileged, ignorant moron. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's flopping at the domestic box office Reply

Thread

Link

it's flopping critically too, she deserves it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please international box office, don't save this shit movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she sounds, & looks, sf stupid Reply

Thread

Link

DRAG HA! DRAAAAAAAAG HA!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad she's being held to account. that shit was egregious. she's shameful. Reply

Thread

Link

she deserves to be dragged to hell and back esp with her repeated ignorant comments on the matter. fuck Scarlett and the director. the only things he should be known for are his flop films and going down on kstew in a cramped mini coop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl at that last sentence, but mfte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did he go down on her? Do we have pics? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Between this and Lucy, you know she daf about Asian people Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She'll never learn & that's the sad part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, and her response was confirmation that she'll never get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whose mammaries are this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Emma Stone would never. Reply

Thread

Link

Good, light 'em up. Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaas expose ha!!! Reply

Thread

Link

My friend, who's a black gay man, was arguing with me yesterday bc he claims this role wasn't white washed. He said and I quote "but she strongly resembles the anime. It's really not that big of a stretch for her to play the role. This honestly isn't a movie to play the whitewashing card. The Lone Ranger would be a better fight lol"



🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

the amount of people i have met who think anime is filled with white people because the characters eyes/faces don't look 'Asian' is crazy



like apparently white people have a monopoly on fucking eye shapes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I was shocked when he said that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those people are so fucking stupid, ever heard of context? Her name is Japanese, the setting is in Japan, there are Japanese influences in the managa, original movie and tv show.. she's Japanese, and could be easily be played by a Japanese actress. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte I h8 it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That argument is so lazy and incredibly offensive. I mean even in anime that is western focused the social mores are clearly reflective of Japanese culture so this argument falls flat almost immediately.



Yt don't even have huge eyes either! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This argument comes up all the time with anime. Like people are genuinely convinced that all anime characters are white, it's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

black men are typically the ones all over huffpo black voices defending white washing and white women from any type of criticism. their flop opinions and continual need to cape for the poor widdle white woman~ is gross, and they're constantly drowning out the voices of black men & women who speak out against it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The worst part is that when this was shown to Japanese people, majority of them liked how "anime" she looked. You know people will present that video as "SEE? THE JAPANESE DON'T THINK IT'S WRONG!" & not look at the how destructive this actually is/has been. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WTF?? Sorry spoilers, but like you shouldn't watch this crap anyways, in the movie they killed a Japanese girl, took her brain, dumped her body, and placed it in a white woman. It's a Japanese ghost in a white woman shell.. LOL WHAT??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, really?



In this film the Japanese main character was literally "improved" by putting her consciousness into a white person's body. The fuck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that Boss Baby could outgross this shitshow makes me gleeful.



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao the title alone! Boss Baby!!



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find that hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good tbh. Let Dreamworks claw itself back up into success Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr i'm living Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hope so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I so wanna watch that now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how can anyone pay to see that is beyond me



even if you're a normie or have kids, why would you do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like who the fuck is Micheal Pitt, he is basically a nobody and they still whitewashed his role



this idea of being a 'name' to star in a blockbuster is such bullshit when you have white dudes like Taron Egerton or Brenton Thwaites being given movies with no previous experience Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr? Like I could at least see that argurment with Scarjo (although it might turn out that Lucy was a weird fluke tbh) but who the fuck cares about Micheal Pitt? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only people that care about Michael Pitt are in 2003 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen Michael Pitt in multiple movies and I recognize his face, but still just had to Google who tf he is because he doesn't have any kind of name recognition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did Brenton Thwaites do? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Michael Pitt also has a well deserved reputation of being a nightmare to work with, making his casting even worse. Basically telling Japanese American actors that not only are they not good enough to play a Japanese role, they aren't as good as a flop actor who with an awful reputation in the business. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also this movie is flopping pretty badly domestically so congrats on choosing to die on this hill dummies. (I know it'll at least make its money back overseas if not turn a profit but I hope the returns this weekend will at least send someone some where a message to knock it off. Lol it won't though.) Reply

Thread

Link

Calling her racist is racist in itself. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More like sexist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when will celebs realise that it's always better to not comment Reply

Thread

Link

When will celebs learn that they shouldn't do roles that will involve whitewashing is another question. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

& then try to make excuses that they are "listening" when they clearly aren't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we know she's lying, they tried to make her visually asian ish via CGI before people started to complain about the white washing situation.



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm thinking they used some prosthetics too cuz she still looks Asian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link