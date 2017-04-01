Raudha Athif (21) Vogue model found dead hanging from dorm ceiling fan in Bangladesh

Oh, wow. That's sad. She was beautiful. Medical students tend to commit suicide at a higher rate than normal.



Reply

Thread

Link

physicians as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow i had no idea i wonder why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

High stress Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pressure, extremely high expectations (especially from one's self) & medschool is just insanely tough.



Edited at 2017-04-01 06:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was an article in Buzzfeed about a week ago about the high numbers of suicide in junior doctors in Queensland. There are so many rigorous expectations on medical students that I don't think their mental health is being monitored enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I've worked in mental health facilities, I saw a large number of health professionals come through the doors. Doctors, nurses, paramedics etc.



Quite a lot of medical students get admitted just after they've graduated. It's like, they go through 4-7 years of this intense, high-stress, high-pressure course, and then once they've finally finished, they just fall apart. It's so difficult. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I work in advising and I advise a lot of pre-Ned students and so many of them I worry about their mental state. I don't think they have the strength to get through it but...family pressure. It's sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the pressure. You have to get the very, very best (grades, extracurriculars, research projects, volunteering) if you want to get into Med School, or that's the mind set. I know there are shitty doctors out there and plenty of shitty med school schools but it doesn't change things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just reading an article a few days ago about a physician who considered himself to have good mental health, never had any suicidal tendencies. Then one day in the middle of a long shift he just thought, "I'm going to kill myself" and stole a bunch of medication and took them when he got home. He survived and when he woke up in the hospital and his family was telling him what happened he had zero memory of being suicidal or trying to kill himself. I guess it's not rare for medical students and people working in the medical field to just snap and hurt or kill themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know that. That's so sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor woman and her poor family, damn. Reply

Thread

Link

This is heartbreaking, RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

How heartbreaking. College is so stressful. I've contemplated going back since my job is willing to pay for it but I'm so against the whole institution that I refuse to give them another dollar. My degree has given me so many opportunities but I'd never advise anyone straight out of high school to go to college. Reply

Thread

Link

IMO college is a waste of time. I'd rather learn a trade. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wouldn't say it's a waste of time. It's just not for everyone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IMO, the problem is vanity degrees from degree mills. People would be much better served by learning a trade than getting a degree that isn't worth the paper it's written on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldn't say its a waste of time, but i feel like its often seen as the only option. when i finished school and went to college/sixth form (before university), i felt like apprenticeships (where you can do a job and earn qualifications along with it, instead of a-levels) weren't really talked about as much, and we didn't have anyone come to our school to talk about them. i think now, more people are seeing it as an option though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Especially America. They say college opens up opportunities but you have to get a Master's Degree to be considered 'entry level' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Like k I was a flop in college. But I would not say it was a waste of time [3]. It'd be great all high schools prep u on dis as an ~requirement for college. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, same. i'm currently in college after going back after a few years, and while i'm glad i'm getting the experience, i also regret it because it's SO MUCH work. i mainly only did it because as a journalism student, i want to refine my writing and also get connections to possible internships and such. every day though, i consider dropping out if i wasn't already paying thousands of dollars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no. this is devastating. and she is from the maldives so its likely her family was farm from her. its so hard not having a support system.



i know med school put me back on anti depressants. i hope her family is doing okay.



Reply

Thread

Link

Med school sounds so intense. I've seen people on here discussing how alcohol and substance abuse is a big problem in med student communities, partly due to the pressure and culture. Y'all do such difficult and valuable work, I wish there was a better system in place to support trainee doctors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's interesting. i see a lot of adderall abuse- i'll admit ive done it before in college. but med school just seems to important to do that in?



i took a few years off traveled and lived abroad and it did wonders for me.



im finishing up my first year and its honestly not too bad. i think when you start rotations is when it really gets hard for people. they also just repealed a rule where first year interns no longer have 16 hour caps on shifts, its back to 24 hrs and that seems so dumb to me. im going to be more harmful than helpful in hour 23.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm wondering if that's a cultural thing because med students in my country are just like all other students and though med school is hard of course, there aren't any significant problems with substance abuse or mental problems etc. All med school students I've talked to (I see a lot of them because I share several courses with them) have seemed pretty happy with their studies and not feeling pressured or anything like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

RIP </3 Reply

Thread

Link

omg no :( Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, that is so sad. Reply

Thread

Link

Just so sad for her and her family. Such devastating news. Reply

Thread

Link

How awful and devastating. School is extremely stressful but med school can be something else. A high number of med students are depressed and struggling.



My clinical psych program has seen suicide and others dropping out due to anxiety and stress. Sometimes I think it's even harder for someone to ask for help when they're in a program where it's their job to help people. Especially if you're expected to be someone or something. The pressures of college kill people every single day and I feel like it's still not talked about enough as it should be. Reply

Thread

Link

doesn't help when administrators at your school tell you you can't let outside issues affect your med school responsibilities in one breath while going on about ~student wellness~ in another. this happened to a friend of mine post-election.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh gosh. that is awful. im so sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it doesn't help at all in these programs when on top of that you have academic faculty saying grades don't matter its all about the learning experience and yet in their programs it states certain about of C's or a drop in the GPA average will result in removal from the program, this increases ones anxiety even more and can lead them further into depression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes I think it's even harder for someone to ask for help when they're in a program where it's their job to help people



true... aside from college iirc suicide rates among mental health professionals but especially psychiatrists are pretty high. i kinda get it tbh, psychiatrists who suffer from mental health problems probably tend to feel more hopeless because there's really no one "above" them who can provide them with the knowledge and/or help that they're not already familiar with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so sad. R.I.P. :(



the creator of the semi-colon project committed suicide too. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg what? No :(((( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is horrible. :( R.I.P. Reply

Thread

Link

poor girl, RIP Reply

Thread

Link

The stress of college left me so depressed I was catatonic for almost two days after admitting myself to the hospital. I sat in a hallway in the ER staring at a wall for five hours before someone admitted me and the next day I sat on the couch and didn't move for thirteen. It was bad.



It's rough and she was so young, The poor girl. I hope she has found peace.



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

God that's rough. :( Hope you're doing better now.



By my senior year I was so stressed from falling grades and the realization I was never going to get a job that I was so suicidal. My administration was even worse. They basically told me I wasn't applying myself well enough and being lazy. The school psych they sent me to wanted me to GET PREGNANT to help "my hormones."



Private schools is2g.



Edited at 2017-04-01 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The school psych should be let go for that comment. How awful and unprofessional. I'm sorry you had to go through that. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link