goop

Raudha Athif (21) Vogue model found dead hanging from dorm ceiling fan in Bangladesh



- Raudha Athif is a model and medical student known for appearing in Vogue India’s Beauty in Diversity cover shoot.
- “Modelling is a hobby rather than a career for me, since I’m studying to become a doctor,” she told Vogue India.
- “We primarily suspect it is a suicide case. However, we can't come to any conclusion until we get the autopsy report,” said Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shah Makhdum Police Station, to India’s The Daily Star.

SOURCE

Very sad news. If you are struggling with suicide please go to click here for a list of suicide hotlines.
Tagged: