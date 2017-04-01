Raudha Athif (21) Vogue model found dead hanging from dorm ceiling fan in Bangladesh
21 year-old Vogue model Raudha Athif, thought to have died by suicide at a hostel in Bangladesh https://t.co/eKF8Kdde3T pic.twitter.com/LD3CPyafvf— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 31, 2017
- Raudha Athif is a model and medical student known for appearing in Vogue India’s Beauty in Diversity cover shoot.
- “Modelling is a hobby rather than a career for me, since I’m studying to become a doctor,” she told Vogue India.
- “We primarily suspect it is a suicide case. However, we can't come to any conclusion until we get the autopsy report,” said Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shah Makhdum Police Station, to India’s The Daily Star.
Very sad news. If you are struggling with suicide please go to click here for a list of suicide hotlines.
Quite a lot of medical students get admitted just after they've graduated. It's like, they go through 4-7 years of this intense, high-stress, high-pressure course, and then once they've finally finished, they just fall apart. It's so difficult.
i know med school put me back on anti depressants. i hope her family is doing okay.
i took a few years off traveled and lived abroad and it did wonders for me.
im finishing up my first year and its honestly not too bad. i think when you start rotations is when it really gets hard for people. they also just repealed a rule where first year interns no longer have 16 hour caps on shifts, its back to 24 hrs and that seems so dumb to me. im going to be more harmful than helpful in hour 23....
My clinical psych program has seen suicide and others dropping out due to anxiety and stress. Sometimes I think it's even harder for someone to ask for help when they're in a program where it's their job to help people. Especially if you're expected to be someone or something. The pressures of college kill people every single day and I feel like it's still not talked about enough as it should be.
true... aside from college iirc suicide rates among mental health professionals but especially psychiatrists are pretty high. i kinda get it tbh, psychiatrists who suffer from mental health problems probably tend to feel more hopeless because there's really no one "above" them who can provide them with the knowledge and/or help that they're not already familiar with
the creator of the semi-colon project committed suicide too.
It's rough and she was so young, The poor girl. I hope she has found peace.
By my senior year I was so stressed from falling grades and the realization I was never going to get a job that I was so suicidal. My administration was even worse. They basically told me I wasn't applying myself well enough and being lazy. The school psych they sent me to wanted me to GET PREGNANT to help "my hormones."
Private schools is2g.
