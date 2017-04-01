yessssssssssssssssssssss! congrats on the first post, OP!!



instant hype. the world building and cgi in this rebooted franchise has been so strong, and this movie looks like it's gonna be even better than the last. day one, dbox, imax, whatever i can get it in tbh 😩 i have hope for the batman DCEU movie now more than ever too



oscar for andy serkis pls Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you !



I'm so hyped you have no idea, it looks amazing, I can't believe those corny movies are the premise of this amazing world!! Andy Serkis is amazing and I love him, and CAESAR SPEAKS, AND THE OTHER APES TOO!!!



Can't wait (and IA with Batman, Matt Reeves is really good, I have faith in him lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude, yes. my ass was shook from the start, especially with my last impression of the concept being the tim burton disaster. like, what gets me is how expressive and realistic all of the apes act and look and emote without the use of practical effects. nothing is lost by having the core characters be mocapped/cgi animals. i guess jon favreau pushed this concept to new limits with the jungle book, but it's more impressive somehow with these movies because sometimes i legit forget they aren't real lmao



batman fans are gonna eat so good with matt reeves at the helm #blessed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this should have been the 2nd film Reply

Thread

Link

respectfully disagree--they needed some kind of bridge between the events of the first and this one in order to further build out the ape characters and humaniza/dimensionalize them so the audience will be fully (or more fully) on their side in this 3rd one. it was also necessary to start swinging the pendulum to the other side for the humans, making them closer to archetypes than rich characters--or else the leap would have been too great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Cesar is a wholly fleshed out character by the end of this trilogy and we see how he becomes a legend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. i can see what you're saying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks so good!



It's funny how a movie with talking Apes looks more real then the Justice League that has only 1 partial cgi character. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, tru, the CGI on these films is so good, i honestly love everything about this franchise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never watched the previous films, but I saw a trailer for this during Logan, and it looked pretty amazing. When Woody Harrelson walked out shaving his head, I was hooked. If Caesar doesn't die, I might watch. Reply

Thread

Link

You should watch them tbh, all of them are great and they build the world and Caesar's character (and he is the best there, Andy Serkis deserves all the awards)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah--these were great. I am a huge film lover and the way the 1st one builds up to some absolutely shocking moments which paid off in huge ways still is a cinema moment I remember fondly. you have to give it a little patient to set up though because a lot of themes which carry thru to the sequel are being set up too.



a heartbreaking jon lithgow performance too, if that helps in any way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen the first one but the second one was SO GOOD and I only saw it for the trailer where Koba rides a horse while firing two guns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa can't wait



yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa can't wait Reply

Thread

Link

sister pete is finally gonna get some satisfaction when this movie comes out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dbox, vibrating chair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and a b*** j**** b*** p***



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow I look qt here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't read.



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ooh this looks so good! Reply

Thread

Link

I thought this series was going to be such a joke (James Franco, seriously???), but it turned out to be so smart and emotional and well made. Stupid humans. Team Ape!



RIP little girl who is clearly going to be killed on purpose by humans tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm soo excited lolol, I love this franchise so much, tbh the firs time I heard about Planet of the Apes was in that The Simpsons episode, with the musical lmao:







And now the remake is amazing and i can't wait untill July ! Reply

Thread

Link

The song Dr. Zaius occasionally gets stuck in my head. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I remember this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE YOU, DR ZAIUS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is one of the few films that'll actually plant my ass in a theater! i can't wait! Reply

Thread

Link

this iconic scene tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CHILLS.



I just know I'm going to sob watching War so I'll try to pick a less-packed theatre day lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The CG has more acting than Scarlet Johanssen's white washed face.



Edited at 2017-04-01 05:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoyed the last movie a lot and the Caesar love is real but watching the trailer...I don't know if I can sustain suspension of belief this much Reply

Thread

Link

Of course you can sis! It's motherfucking Caesar TALKING and RIDING HORSES and using GUNS !! how badass he can be tbh?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not watching this trailer but YASSSS WE AIN'T READY!!!!!!



I did NOT expect to like the previous movies as much as I did. I pirated watched the second one and had no idea there were supposed to be subtitles for the apes until I went on reddit. What kind of iconic acting talent. I need to watch them again. Reply

Thread

Link

What did we do to deserve Andy Serkis?



He is amazing and I cannot wait for this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAS CAN"T WAIT! Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand, is that the same Caesar from the first films? How would human society have devolved this quickly to make everything be barren wastelands? Reply

Thread

Link

The plague from the first movie.

If you don't think that would do it, remember the Ebola Shit show from a last year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAAAAAAAAS! Great first post, OP!!!!!!! <3 <3 <3 <3



Love this trailer! Love it! But I still refuse to watch Caesar suffer bc I can't stand it, he is my most favorite and it hurts to my heart to think of him in any pain whatsoever. Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, I'm glad you are here !!! <3 <3 <3



And same, I love Caesar so much so I hope he doesn't die or ends too bad, he is amazing !! When will other people's faves? tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know these movies had such a fanbase on here. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks fantastic. The other movies were great. Reply

Thread

Link

yay im happy you made this post OP!



I'm so excited for this movie. I love the series so much, Reply

Thread

Link

here for the OP!



love these movie, i don't understand why andy serkis do not get awards for it? Reply

Thread

Link