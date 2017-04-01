April 1st, 2017, 10:17 am ohmylol New trailer for War For The Planet of The Apes SourceFirst post, I'm so excited, when will your faves? CAESAR!!!!!! Tagged: film, film - action / adventure Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4848 comments Add comment
instant hype. the world building and cgi in this rebooted franchise has been so strong, and this movie looks like it's gonna be even better than the last. day one, dbox, imax, whatever i can get it in tbh 😩
i have hope for the batman DCEU movie now more than ever too
oscar for andy serkis pls
I'm so hyped you have no idea, it looks amazing, I can't believe those corny movies are the premise of this amazing world!! Andy Serkis is amazing and I love him, and CAESAR SPEAKS, AND THE OTHER APES TOO!!!
Can't wait (and IA with Batman, Matt Reeves is really good, I have faith in him lol)
batman fans are gonna eat so good with matt reeves at the helm #blessed
It's funny how a movie with talking Apes looks more real then the Justice League that has only 1 partial cgi character.
a heartbreaking jon lithgow performance too, if that helps in any way.
RIP little girl who is clearly going to be killed on purpose by humans tbh
And now the remake is amazing and i can't wait untill July !
I just know I'm going to sob watching War so I'll try to pick a less-packed theatre day lol.
I did NOT expect to like the previous movies as much as I did. I
piratedwatched the second one and had no idea there were supposed to be subtitles for the apes until I went on reddit. What kind of iconic acting talent. I need to watch them again.
He is amazing and I cannot wait for this movie.
Love this trailer! Love it! But I still refuse to watch Caesar suffer bc I can't stand it, he is my most favorite and it hurts to my heart to think of him in any pain whatsoever.
And same, I love Caesar so much so I hope he doesn't die or ends too bad, he is amazing !! When will other people's faves? tbh
I'm so excited for this movie. I love the series so much,
love these movie, i don't understand why andy serkis do not get awards for it?
Same bb, he deserves all the awards, I love Caesar so fucking much !! Can't wait.