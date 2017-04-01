Mama June debuts final weight loss results
Slay, Mama June. 🔥 https://t.co/gep33K6KF1 pic.twitter.com/xdVKg1Kr6B— People Magazine (@people) April 1, 2017
- Mama June debuts her weight loss and surgery results for the first time
- The change was so intense, Honey Boo Boo and the rest of her kids didn't recognize her
“She looks great, I’m really proud of her” says Honey Boo Boo
How are your new year's resolutions going ONTD? Summer will be here before you know it!!!
Its so hard. So congrats for being able to do it.
it was hard, i skip some days at the gym but made it up, and just went back to eating more salads and etc
Damn.
I do feel like my hands show my age. Everyone usually thinks I am younger but I look and I definitely have 30 year old hands.
yeah
she can shed stones, but she'll never stop being a shitty parent
Ugh
workout question /cramps
because i went to the gym for about 2 hours and honestly it didn't help.
It doesn't help me. Maybe a bit of yoga and tea.
I've lost 40 pounds in the last year, not due at all to dieting actually but purely life stuff, and feel Iike I look amazing (if kinda a bit too much on the thin side) but it's been due to a horrible heartbreak and also stress and an insane work schedule. The heartbreak was so bad idk if it was worth it. God heartbreak is the worst pain there is. That or maybe loneliness.
Anyway also my boobs are much smaller now and I have like permanent dark circles under my eyes which are less nice lol.
I need to lose weight but I have just been in such a rut, my pants keep getting tighter and it's just ridiculous. I need some serious motivation.
having 12+ pairs of pants in the same size not being able to wear/have to replace? nope.
i'm a cheap mf'er.
she's still trash tho
For what tho
People who are overweight or obese and lose a ton of weight but don't do anything to help their overweight kids make me so mad. I know this family where the parents were put on a bunch of medication and their kids doctors told them that the kids had to lose like 80 pounds, which is crazy for a 12 and 9 year old. So the two parents get trainers and lose a bunch of weight and did nothing to help the kids. Like why would you leave your kids at risk for the health problems you had?!?!? Ugh
I know this one person I used to work with who proudly announced, "I never eat vegetables." He's greasy looking and then pictures of his child is like a poster for childhood obesity and potential death by 20.