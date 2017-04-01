Harry Potter; DH1

Mama June debuts final weight loss results




- Mama June debuts her weight loss and surgery results for the first time
- The change was so intense, Honey Boo Boo and the rest of her kids didn't recognize her
“She looks great, I’m really proud of her” says Honey Boo Boo

