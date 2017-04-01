Mama June debuts final weight loss results

im down 25 pounds and tho it hasn't been easiest im proud of what i've done so far. Reply

Thread

Link

congrats bb, that's great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's great - good for you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its so hard. So congrats for being able to do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's awesome!! Congrats :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What an accomplishment! Congrats! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats! i think i remember you struggling with that last 5? how'd it go? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you,

it was hard, i skip some days at the gym but made it up, and just went back to eating more salads and etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, congratulations! You should be proud! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats! I'm down about 28 and while I'm at a comfortable weight now, I still want to lose atleast another 20. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That;s awesome! I've been doing Weight Watchers and I'm down 22. I'm super slow lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She still has her face tho... Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And fat hands. Hands will always show age and weight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:\ this worries me. I've lost like 70 pounds and my hands slimmed down but I still have chubby fingers. I also still have 70 more pounds to lose.



I do feel like my hands show my age. Everyone usually thinks I am younger but I look and I definitely have 30 year old hands. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well that's rather shocking. Reply

Thread

Link

She will always be the highest form of trash for dating her daughter's pedo rapist. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad someone said it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. All the weight loss and plastic surgery in the world can't change what a piece of shit she is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It disgusts me that all of a sudden people seemed to have forgotten this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea she's a horrible person, idgaf about her weight loss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep! burn in hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup. can't forget that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting for this reply. Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never forget Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly

she can shed stones, but she'll never stop being a shitty parent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, my mother was talking to me about this and I said, "Nope...don't give a shit if she is the prettiest woman on earth now. She's trash and she can rot in fucking hell." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR?? Leave it to the media to put weight/appearance over something like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yuuup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? I wonder if running from that fact helped her lose the weight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, fat or thin, she's garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clock iT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget her friend 'big Mike' with the white nationalist tattoo on the show.



Ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one should be proud of her for this or anything else. and yes i've started my summer fitness regime now and tanning begins in a few weeks. not hear for the 1st warm week of spring where everyone looks like larvae in sundresses Reply

Thread

Link

that photoshop tho Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm, shocking that no matter how much weight she loses that she still looks like she cares more about herself than her children. Reply

Thread

Link

does working out help with period cramps?

because i went to the gym for about 2 hours and honestly it didn't help. Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't help me. Maybe a bit of yoga and tea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ran out of pain killers once and I decided to walk to the pharmacy at a brisk pace which kinda helped for the moment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It usually prevents mine if I do it before I am supposed to start, since I track mine the day b4 it says it will start I will go run Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yoga helps me deal with the pain but i don't cramp that much to begin with tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sometimes helps me, but I have very light cramps to begin with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it helps me but it's not about working out before it's about having a consistent routine (which you seem to have so it might just not do anything for you) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It helps me but only if I am in an exercise habit. Drink 'female toner' or 'healthy cycles' tea by Traditional Medicinal's brand, both during and especially the week leading up to your period. It helps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from a scientific pov, there aren't any reliable studies to categorically say that exercise reduces period cramps but because beta-endorphins are released during exercise and act to dull pain, many people find exercising beneficial. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find that it doesn't help even though it's supposed to. Usually it tends to make me feel worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It doesn't help me. I just go on the bike or rest that week. Sometimes restorative yoga helps, but it's not recommended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly? Orgasms work better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truth. Speeds up the period too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doesn't help me. having an orgasm does though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find it helps if I do it consistently the week before I get my period tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drink some raspberry leaf tea!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it helps me (it also helps w/ hangovers for me) but i don't get suuuuuper bad cramps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine usually feel better after a workout, but YMMV. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it eased mine a bit...depends on how bad the cramps are. when it's really bad, i can't even move and i just doing some breathing exercises to ease it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn



I've lost 40 pounds in the last year, not due at all to dieting actually but purely life stuff, and feel Iike I look amazing (if kinda a bit too much on the thin side) but it's been due to a horrible heartbreak and also stress and an insane work schedule. The heartbreak was so bad idk if it was worth it. God heartbreak is the worst pain there is. That or maybe loneliness.



Anyway also my boobs are much smaller now and I have like permanent dark circles under my eyes which are less nice lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I have the same issue. I stress starve and especially so when going through heartbreak. I know this sounds empty, but I sincerely hope you feel better soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And yet they STILL photoshopped the hell outta her??????



I need to lose weight but I have just been in such a rut, my pants keep getting tighter and it's just ridiculous. I need some serious motivation. Reply

Thread

Link

well for me it was going to the doctor and hearing if i don't change im in more risk of diabetes and etc, so i was like im gonna change now and started going to the gym 4/5 days a week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my pants getting tighter was my motivation.



having 12+ pairs of pants in the same size not being able to wear/have to replace? nope.



i'm a cheap mf'er. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is where I am too I'm tired of having to buy more jeans everytime I go up a size. And I'm planning on going on holiday in 8 weeks and I'm trying to at least lose a couple of inches Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

er.. April Fools? Reply

Thread

Link

mte. Her fingers still are bigger than some penises i've tasted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my 😅 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

impressive results, good for her

she's still trash tho Reply

Thread

Link

“She looks great, I’m really proud of her” says Honey Boo Boo



For what tho Reply

Thread

Link

.. Not dying on the surgery table? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol She's such an awful person regardless of her weight. I feel for her kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surgery isn't a guarantee though. It can easily fail if people don't try and put in effort. It's meant to be a tool and not the solution. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People who are overweight or obese and lose a ton of weight but don't do anything to help their overweight kids make me so mad. I know this family where the parents were put on a bunch of medication and their kids doctors told them that the kids had to lose like 80 pounds, which is crazy for a 12 and 9 year old. So the two parents get trainers and lose a bunch of weight and did nothing to help the kids. Like why would you leave your kids at risk for the health problems you had?!?!? Ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Yea I find that infuriating, I remember all the kids got weighed on the show and they were all in the obese range, like her 12 year old at the time weighed more than a grown adult should that's not ok; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched her show but I wonder if they have the little girl trying to get healthier with her or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so fucking sad.



I know this one person I used to work with who proudly announced, "I never eat vegetables." He's greasy looking and then pictures of his child is like a poster for childhood obesity and potential death by 20. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know a girl who had gastic bypass and she's thin now, but her two daughters are really overweight. What makes me so angry is that she grew up big, so she knows her daughters self esteem/bullying that's going on and she's not putting them on a diet or anything. It fucking frustrates me so much. They come home crying from school all the time bc of the bullying from being overweight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Why is she still overfeeding them/feeding them trash? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree,but June is probably fattening up her kids for My 600 lb life in the future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link