George Takei to run for Congress
Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017
Takei told The Daily Buzz over the phone: "With what is going on now in the country, I couldn’t stand by any longer merely as a citizen. I knew I had to take a bigger stand. So that’s why I’m running for Congress. My hope is to challenge Davin Nunes [California's repub rep] for his seat in 2018.
I think Nunes is vulnerable. And I plan to prove that. People are tired of his ass-kissing of Trump. Can I say that? I think I can. These days you can say pretty much anything and not get in trouble.
I want to be a champion for all people, but especially those whose voices are not heard often in the halls of Congress. We need to build a majority again in Congress, too, to be a check against the Trump Administration’s excesses, assuming he’s even around by then to keep making horrific mistakes. "
I was so excited...
He's been pretty involved with LGBTQ advocacy and we need more gays in congress tbh
He was just yanking our chain.
He used to be able to control the narrative with his tweets. Now his Obama tweet has resulted in a lengthy official investigation that is mired in controversy and he can't shake his Russian connections.
I see him trying to use smokescreens and use Clinton as a pivot point and it's not working.
