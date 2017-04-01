rosario my love

George Takei to run for Congress




Takei told The Daily Buzz over the phone: "With what is going on now in the country, I couldn’t stand by any longer merely as a citizen. I knew I had to take a bigger stand. So that’s why I’m running for Congress. My hope is to challenge Davin Nunes [California's repub rep] for his seat in 2018.

I think Nunes is vulnerable. And I plan to prove that. People are tired of his ass-kissing of Trump. Can I say that? I think I can. These days you can say pretty much anything and not get in trouble.

I want to be a champion for all people, but especially those whose voices are not heard often in the halls of Congress. We need to build a majority again in Congress, too, to be a check against the Trump Administration’s excesses, assuming he’s even around by then to keep making horrific mistakes. "

more of his interview @ source

