George Takei to run for Congress





https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/sta tus/848150976737542145 A very bad April Fools joke. Link to the tweet Reply

Thread

Link

I had to laugh at his header promoting Takei emojis. I'm really curious at how lucrative this market is because so many C-list celebrities (even Drake's dad) are creating them and yet I can't imagine anyone buying them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

@GeorgeTakei I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 1. April 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha Mark! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





No, I'm not running for Congress. Happy 4/1!



But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18. Help him win at https://t.co/ctCcRiYcdL. Let's flip Congress in '18 pic.twitter.com/41uj6l3yt7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

I'm so mad this was a prank, now is not the time George. Reply

Thread

Link

Damnit!!! I wanted him to run. He would actually be fantastic and he has such an important background for the things we are going through right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, he would have been great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Ossoff better fucking win. I'm in the 5th district now, but I lived in the 6th until last year, and it's a very liberal district, so if he loses it's only because people were too lazy to go out and vote for him. I wish I was still living there, but I've been spreading the word and reminding people to register/vote. C'mon Fulton county. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo, I wanted him to run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so excited... Reply

Thread

Link

Sigh fuck aprils fool day tbh. Ha. Reply

Thread

Link

ughhhh I got tricked Reply

Thread

Link

I would have voted for him



He's been pretty involved with LGBTQ advocacy and we need more gays in congress tbh



Edited at 2017-04-01 03:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



He was just yanking our chain. He was just yanking our chain. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao this gif wtf!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me uncomfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is stupid. Reply

Thread

Link





When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Can we talk about what a petty man-child tramp is being today (I mean more than usual)? He sounds scared. Reply

Thread

Link

oh my lord, so THAT'S why that was trending. i was wondering but didnt care enough to click. he needs to stop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's scared because it's harder to control the media than it is the administration. He has the power to punish US journalists, but he can't punish those outside his nation. And that drives him bonkers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep!!!



He used to be able to control the narrative with his tweets. Now his Obama tweet has resulted in a lengthy official investigation that is mired in controversy and he can't shake his Russian connections.



I see him trying to use smokescreens and use Clinton as a pivot point and it's not working. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You can tell he's scared. Hmm. Why won't Chuck Todd report on my totally made up story and instead choosing to focus on the credible one that points to my aides working with Russia? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Sleepy Eyes"?! Jesus Christ, what a fucking baby. (Though for a split-second I thought that was a racist slur against George. Not that that would surprise me either, but.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd??? Bitch have you even seen your HUD director???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

COVER UP

O

V

E

R

.

U

P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao sleepy eyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well then... that was disappointing Reply

Thread

Link

Goddamnit I hate April Fool's day. I work in retail and customers are stupid enough on regular days. >:( Reply

Thread

Link

This had better not be a joke! Reply

Thread

Link