Read Smash creator's essay about being fired from her own show




“What Came Next” by Theresa Rebeck, Excerpted from Double Bind: Women on Ambition

Theresa Rebeck (creator, writer, showrunner, producer of "Smash") :

- was fired at the end fo season 1 without cause (comfort level issue = men who dont want to work with women)
- said the men had conspirated to have her removed from her post
- was advised to ignore it and put it behind her
- could not be hired for 3 years
- fired her lawyer, her manager, her agent then hired new ones
- had to take a step back, accept a demotion, and take a job below her skill set and pay grade
- was described as a lunatic
- had to keep her head down and prove that she was smart and hardworking and a team player
- during those years : she wrote two plays, finished her 3rd novel, directed All My Sons for a major regional theater, wrote and directed an independent movie.
- was pissed that the men at her level who had been fired in similarly ridiculous circumstances somehow managed to bounce upward
- had to be a good girl in order to prove that she could run a tv show again one day
- said the misogyny is beyond anything in the writers' room (offensive and sexist jokes)
- said that television writers are quite well paid
- said "play well with others" = keep your mouth shut
- was told that the show was "too important for the network" so they took it from her

Josh Safran (Gossip Girl) was hired as show runner and "Smash" died under his watch but he was still hired to run another show (Quantico on abc) while Rebeck was unemployed because rumored to be a lunatic.

