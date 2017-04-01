Read Smash creator's essay about being fired from her own show
Read an exclusive excerpt of Theresa Rebeck’s essay on being fired from #Smash: https://t.co/fY1VxDqD9T— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 1 avril 2017
“What Came Next” by Theresa Rebeck, Excerpted from Double Bind: Women on Ambition
Theresa Rebeck (creator, writer, showrunner, producer of "Smash") :
- was fired at the end fo season 1 without cause (comfort level issue = men who dont want to work with women)
- said the men had conspirated to have her removed from her post
- was advised to ignore it and put it behind her
- could not be hired for 3 years
- fired her lawyer, her manager, her agent then hired new ones
- had to take a step back, accept a demotion, and take a job below her skill set and pay grade
- was described as a lunatic
- had to keep her head down and prove that she was smart and hardworking and a team player
- during those years : she wrote two plays, finished her 3rd novel, directed All My Sons for a major regional theater, wrote and directed an independent movie.
- was pissed that the men at her level who had been fired in similarly ridiculous circumstances somehow managed to bounce upward
- had to be a good girl in order to prove that she could run a tv show again one day
- said the misogyny is beyond anything in the writers' room (offensive and sexist jokes)
- said that television writers are quite well paid
- said "play well with others" = keep your mouth shut
- was told that the show was "too important for the network" so they took it from her
Josh Safran (Gossip Girl) was hired as show runner and "Smash" died under his watch but he was still hired to run another show (Quantico on abc) while Rebeck was unemployed because rumored to be a lunatic.
source
He's a shit showrunner, now that I know he runs Quantico I'll never watch it. Dude is pathological, if you watch GG he is obsessed with prostitution and abusive relationships he thinks are "romantic".
Will def be reading this woman's book to support her.
Damn sis, you ARE flawfree!
But just yesterday I wondered to myself how much TV writers get paid (It's my dream job, albeit a pipe dream). Nice to hear they get paid well.
My favorite is the Jeremy Jordan/Jonathan Groff version!
I'm not surprised the guys she had to work with conspired against her, she apparently wasn't okay with their sexist jokes, and if there's one thing we know guys can't stand, it's when you call them out on their inappropriate shit. Suddenly they feel like the most oppressed group in the world. And I'm sorry to say, again in my experience, "creative" nerd types are often the worst when it comes to shit like that, they have such thin skin.
100%
There was this directors on directors convo once where they were asking like 10 prominent directors the same questions and one of them was "have you ever thrown a tantrum on set" and all the men were like "Yeah all the time" and the women were like "Never."
No shit, if you're a guy you're a temperamental sensitive genius, if you're a woman you're unstable and you never get to work again.
I'm interested~
And yeah I'm not surprised to hear this. :/
Ugh. And now people are accusing her of having a massive ego.
They could never decide whether to make Ivy a villain or not, scheming Ellis was awful in season 1 (then replaced by the equally awful rageaholic Jimmy in season 2), Karen got dumber by the week (and Katherine McPhee's performance was cringingly horrible) - the show just never worked. But I have no doubt that Spielberg and the other producers would have stuck by a male showrunner or that Rebeck didn't have her reputation trashed in a way that no male showrunner ever would have for one shit show.
Show stuff aside, this is really sad to read. I remember when she was replaced and reading about how she was "difficult to work with" rme