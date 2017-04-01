Read Smash creator's essay about being fired from her own show

Ugh, I am not surprised. I never watched Smash but I was aware of this happening because I was in the Gossip Girl fandom at the time (yes, yes embarrassing but Dair sucked me in) and I hated Safran who ran that show into the ground and I couldn't believe he got more work (and is still working!!!)



He's a shit showrunner, now that I know he runs Quantico I'll never watch it. Dude is pathological, if you watch GG he is obsessed with prostitution and abusive relationships he thinks are "romantic".



Will def be reading this woman's book to support her.

I thought Safran was an annoying blowhard too, but then I heard that he was actually responsible for Dair and that Stephanie Savage was the main driver behind Chair (hence Dair's dissolution and Chair's reunion once Safran was actually out by the end of Season 5).

I hate that I know this, but I think you're right. I think Safran was Team Dair and actually wrote their best episodes/scenes, but it was SS who forced Team Abusive on the rest of us.

I read that Quantico is tanking in the ratings and isn't likely to be renewed anyway.

You stanned for Dair?



Damn sis, you ARE flawfree! Reply

that show was such a trainwreck

no wonder it sucked after season 1. this is all such bullshit.

it sucked during S1 too though. the pilot was AMAZING but she made a horrible season of television lol.

lol you're probably right. I just remember hating season 2 so it probably overshadows what I remember of season 1.

Yeah - I remember watching/loving the premiere but then stopped watching after 3-4 episodes because it wasn't very good

I cannot

Infuriating yet not surprising. I'm gonna pick up her book.

The double standard is such bullshit, but it isn't a surprise (which is also bullshit).



But just yesterday I wondered to myself how much TV writers get paid (It's my dream job, albeit a pipe dream). Nice to hear they get paid well. Reply

Horrendously miscast Katherine McPhee didn't help matters - who in their right mind would EVER cast her over queen Megan Hilty?!

This. It was just laughable that they kept having all the characters say "Karen's a STAH! She just SHINES on stage!" like they were desperately trying to convince the audience, when Katherine was such an obvious dud. She had no charisma at all. Meanwhile, Megan Hilty's Ivy oozed star quality out of every pore and we were supposed to believe that she would lose parts to Karen.

totally--McPhee was getting the star treatment but it was SO apparent who the real star was--and also obvious Hilty was just shafted

I've read that Laura Osnes was considered for Katharine McPhee's role. I think she was one of the final two or three, something close like that. I get so mad thinking about what we could have gotten!

Laura Osnes would've been perfect!

lol, like why cast mcphee over someone with extensive broadway experience when mcphee doesn't even have clout? no one is checking for her, she's not a headliner. at least in the case of, say, BATB, emma watson is a household name.



Edited at 2017-04-01 03:38 pm (UTC)

If they had cast Laura Osnes instead of forcing McPhee on us it would have been a totally different show. Ugh, what could have been.

Mcphee ruined the show. I'm still pissed.

I just remember thinking "okay, but she's from Idol, right? Did anyone think to...check if she can...act??" Apparently they did not.

Let Me Be Your Star is a legitimately great tune in the Broadway tradition.

My favorite is the Jeremy Jordan/Jonathan Groff version!

Reply

It's so easy to be labeled crazy/bossy/"difficult" as a woman, both in a professional and personal environment, whereas men, in my experience, have way more leeway to act out or be demanding or eccentric. The shit that has gone down recently in my company (I can tell the story if anyone wants to know).



I'm not surprised the guys she had to work with conspired against her, she apparently wasn't okay with their sexist jokes, and if there's one thing we know guys can't stand, it's when you call them out on their inappropriate shit. Suddenly they feel like the most oppressed group in the world. And I'm sorry to say, again in my experience, "creative" nerd types are often the worst when it comes to shit like that, they have such thin skin. Reply

It's so easy to be labeled crazy/bossy/"difficult" as a woman, both in a professional and personal environment, whereas men, in my experience, have way more leeway to act out or be demanding or eccentric.



100%



There was this directors on directors convo once where they were asking like 10 prominent directors the same questions and one of them was "have you ever thrown a tantrum on set" and all the men were like "Yeah all the time" and the women were like "Never."



No shit, if you're a guy you're a temperamental sensitive genius, if you're a woman you're unstable and you never get to work again. Reply

The shit that has gone down recently in my company (I can tell the story if anyone wants to know).



I'm interested~



And yeah I'm not surprised to hear this. :/ Reply

I just remember that show being kind of a mess.

Ugh. And now people are accusing her of having a massive ego.

Men and power, it's a serious disease.

I'm not going to pretend that the show was great under her and just fell apart under Josh - the truth is that it was pretty shitty both seasons, with characters that never seemed to have the same personality two weeks in a row, plots that were just all over the place, and a "rivalry" between Karen and Ivy that was painfully lopsided since everyone could see that Ivy was a million times more talented than Karen.



They could never decide whether to make Ivy a villain or not, scheming Ellis was awful in season 1 (then replaced by the equally awful rageaholic Jimmy in season 2), Karen got dumber by the week (and Katherine McPhee's performance was cringingly horrible) - the show just never worked. But I have no doubt that Spielberg and the other producers would have stuck by a male showrunner or that Rebeck didn't have her reputation trashed in a way that no male showrunner ever would have for one shit show. Reply

I wanted this show to be good so bad. It had so many Broadway stars and such an interesting premise and it was just all over the place. At least it gave us good music and songs from Megan Hilty and Jeremy Jordan. Smash also introduced me to Leslie Odom Jr pre-Hamilton and when I heard he was gonna be in LMM's "new musical" I remember being excited to see more of him lol.



Show stuff aside, this is really sad to read. I remember when she was replaced and reading about how she was "difficult to work with" rme Reply

idk anything about this show, but this is infuriating. So many male-dominated fields like this are just toxic to women and so many people actively try to drive us out and keep us out. Reply

