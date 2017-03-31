Watch ACLU Telethon LIVE!

why is homophobe galore tracy morgan anywhere near this Reply

A day late? Reply

I sent it yesterday. It just got poated today 😑🙁



Did anyone see Lindsay Graham getting boo-ed at his own Town Hall? Reply

Might watch the playbyack Reply

okay that whole obama administration keeping document serial numbers and hand delivering them to committee members thing, like, please be part of our salvation Reply

I'm going to lead a phone bank to fight gerrymandering today (I'm in NC where the districts are really bad and 30 of them will be redrawn due to federal courts finding them to be racially gerrymandering)



And then weirdly I'm going to a local ACLU meetup. It's the people power thing.



