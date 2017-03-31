Watch ACLU Telethon LIVE!
Due to recent Orange Terror Attacks on America's Freedom, the ACLU has launched a Telethon to continue funding the fight for the rights you thought were a given!
Stars like Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Padma Lakshmi, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Uzo Aduba, Josh Charles, Amy Poehler, Zosia Mamet, and Ike Barinholtz are among the volunteers.
Norah Jones, Ryan Adams, Jack Antonoff, Usher, and The Roots are among the musical guests.
So DONATE and don't give up!
SOURCE
Mod, I checked the links and tried the "preview entry" and the video is working for me.
Edited at 2017-04-01 03:03 pm (UTC)
And then weirdly I'm going to a local ACLU meetup. It's the people power thing.
Edited at 2017-04-01 03:15 pm (UTC)