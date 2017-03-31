'It' trailer breaks global records
The trailer for the upcoming redo of 'It' has broke online global traffic records with 197 million views in the first 24 hours since its debut at CinemaCon.
Creepy 'It' trailer scares its way to new record, beating out 'The Fate of the Furious' https://t.co/A25zVyAP84 pic.twitter.com/HWNqDGmWkE— Yahoo Canada News (@YahooCanadaNews) April 1, 2017
'The Fate of the Furious' in comparison had received 139 million views in the first 24 hours. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast held the prior record with 127.6 million views.
I hope it does well and it's good because I love rooting for things that people irrationally hate.
i just watched it, looks insane!! i can't wait for it to come out
The book is good and scary
The show is meh
