'It' trailer breaks global records

hell yeah! i can't believe the actor playing the clown is so hot. i thought it was going to be that one dude from the Jen Aniston movie Meet The Millers

girl, get some taste. You made me google and i was hoping for some hot nobody and ended up with Benedict Cumberbatch & Macaulay Culkin's spawn.

MTE

Alexander >>>

well, look at the date sis, you'd be best off taking any statement made today with a grain of salt.

perfect actor to play IT

MTE

I didn't know they recast and I thought the clown still looked like the other actor? Maybe it's all the make-up and prosthetics idk

your taste is fine! Bill is so hot to me

Edited at 2017-04-01 02:55 pm (UTC) yessss billllllll

such froggy eyes... get dat amphibian diq!!

haha good one, you almost got me

I hope it does well and it's good because I love rooting for things that people irrationally hate.

It actually looks creepy af

The only thing that bothers me more than Trump in this world is how much money the F&TF movies make.

unless you're just across the board capitalismphobic, you should embrace F&TF's success as it's so diverse and promotes catering to audiences of color and women 🙏🏽🏎

that's true! and maybe that's why it does make so much money

I was just gonna say this! The franchise has been diverse off screen and onscreen.

how does it cater to women tho? the movies i've seen were quite sexist in nature.

Ew what?

ew wtf

Nooooooooooooo... why do my faves do this to me???? I thought it was because he wanted two films and the studio really wanted one.

Lmao he never said that. Someone added it to IMDb's trivia section and ONTD has been taking it at face value without bothering to do basic research.

That never happened.

soo glad that's out. bye cary!

His script was read and reviewed here and that scene isn't in it.

I actually haven't watched it yet but I'm gonna do that asap!

I really need to read It sometime soon. I try to only do a couple King books a year because I don't want to run out and I just finished Running Man.

Im sorry to the haters here, but this trailer was darn good. My heart pace increased. Friday I even heard co workers talking about how good it looks. As long as the reviews are legit, this will make good money I think

But is it as good as "War for the planet of the apes" second trailer?? I don't think so , I'm so hyped !!!

did we ever get a post for that? i've been so stoked since it dropped yesterday or the night before. such a rad trailer 🙈

We didn't, and I have never made posts so tbh I don't want to do it lol, but yeah, same !!! it was such an amazing trailer, I'm so so so hyped, you have no idea !! Caesar !!!!!!!!!1111

AHHHHHHHHH



OK



i just watched it, looks insane!! i can't wait for it to come out Reply

both trailers are really good!

OK i just watched the trailer. FUCK!! sign me up!!

Damn its out already?

Yeah but trailers come out months in advance. Didnt know it was already out.

I'm going to have to re-read the book again, aren't I? Sigh.

How scary is it? I've never seen the original miniseries cause clowns scare the fuck outta me but I'm wondering if I could handle the book.

I've never read the book or watched the mini series but as far as people's concerns



The book is good and scary

The show is meh Reply

The book is...interesting. It's very long and IT manifests itself as more than just a clown. There are some scary scenes but it's more overall disturbing and unsettling. Some of the most disturbing scenes don't even involve IT...it's the bullies and the weird as fuck sex scene that are the most disturbing imo. In general, I'd just say there's a lot of unnecessary stuff in the book. I love the story and I love King's work, but there are some things he didn't need to include. Reply

Well, it was an awesome trailer. Horror fans are thirsty, leave us alone.

