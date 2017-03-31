Mako

'It' trailer breaks global records

The trailer for the upcoming redo of 'It' has broke online global traffic records with 197 million views in the first 24 hours since its debut at CinemaCon.

'The Fate of the Furious' in comparison had received 139 million views in the first 24 hours. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast held the prior record with 127.6 million views.

