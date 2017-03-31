Darren Aronofsky’s newest film 'mother!' to be a horror film; Jennifer Lawrence to star
Darren Aronofsky’s next film is to be titled "mother!" The synopsis reads “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Sources are comparing it to his previous film 'Black Swan'.
Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem are to be the leads; Michelle Pfeiffer, Domnhall Gleeson, Ed Harris and Kristen Wiig are supporting.
Source
JK this is Hollywood, ofc she's gonna be partnered off with Javier without any explanation for the ~20+ year age gap.
popimitates her life.
Also why do people keep doing this to Jlaw? Apparently in her new Russian spy film her love interest is Joel Edgerton who's as wrinkly as an old boot. JFC let the woman have a love interest her own age for once.
It's so tiring, it's literally always women in their twenties until the guy hits his 50s and then they'll get an actress in her early 30s. And we're supposed to act like it's totally normal for these grandpa/young woman pairings to exist.
It reminds me of this tweet I saw once that was like "Imagine if Sin City was about grizzled looking women in their 40s and 50s avenging their hot 20 year old Abercrombie and Fitch model boyfriends." I wish.
people magazine is reporting how they are serious and jen is happy and how it's a mature relationship
Nhf this age disparity either. Hopefully Javier is the unwanted guest.