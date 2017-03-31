Arthur

Darren Aronofsky’s newest film 'mother!' to be a horror film; Jennifer Lawrence to star



Darren Aronofsky’s next film is to be titled "mother!" The synopsis reads “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Sources are comparing it to his previous film 'Black Swan'.

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem are to be the leads; Michelle Pfeiffer, Domnhall Gleeson, Ed Harris and Kristen Wiig are supporting.

Source
Tagged: , , , , ,