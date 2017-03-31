Darren Aronofsky’s newest film 'mother!' to be a horror film; Jennifer Lawrence to star

This movie should be very interesting... Reply

No thank you

Because Javier is only..twenty years older than Lawrence? Surely the plot will explain this age difference? April's fool?

Maybe he's the uninvited guest and she's married to Domhnall Gleeson's character instead since that would actually be age appropriate?



JK this is Hollywood, ofc she's gonna be partnered off with Javier without any explanation for the ~20+ year age gap.

While Dom is so sexy in husband parts.

Even Gleeson is 7 years older than her.

Isn't she always playing older characters?

Her art pop imitates her life.

I assume JLaw and Javier Bardem as leads imply that they'll be playing the couple and if so that's gross af hard pass

I can't believe the wrap is passing this off as news, I'm pretty sure this info was released a long time ago.



Also why do people keep doing this to Jlaw? Apparently in her new Russian spy film her love interest is Joel Edgerton who's as wrinkly as an old boot. JFC let the woman have a love interest her own age for once.

It's clearly the producers/directors living out their own fantasy of being with a younger woman. The male leads are always curiously similar in age to them.

It's not like there's a shortage of actors in their 20's. These age differences are becoming tiresome. Will Arnett literally cast someone 10+ younger than him in Flaked as his love interest lmao. Shit makes no sense.

Right?



It's so tiring, it's literally always women in their twenties until the guy hits his 50s and then they'll get an actress in her early 30s. And we're supposed to act like it's totally normal for these grandpa/young woman pairings to exist.



It reminds me of this tweet I saw once that was like "Imagine if Sin City was about grizzled looking women in their 40s and 50s avenging their hot 20 year old Abercrombie and Fitch model boyfriends." I wish.

Could we swap it around so she's paired up with Domnhall's character instead of Javier's? Unless it's an actual plot point that there's a huge age gap (except knowing Hollywood it almost certainly won't be)

It's honestly amazing how filmmakers bend over backwards just to cast her in a role. Next thing she's gonna play someone's granma

yeah idgi esp with her being cast as a Russian spy lmao. I would've been down for that movie with Rooney and fincher not this director/actress combo.

We don't even know which role she's playing, or Javier for that matter. It's entirely possible she will be paired with another older man (blegh) but I hope if that is the case, there's a reason in the story.

LOL apparently Ridley Scott tried to cast her as the mom of a 16 year old.

what the fuck. even Michelle Williams and Natalie Portman don't make sense in those roles.

i can't hate though. i'd probably take all the roles if i was as hot in the industry as her 🤷‍♀️

mte

lmao please don't give them ideas, her whole existence is like snl skit "misc lady ages"

so here for queen Michelle's comeback

this was already posted months ago

working with your man sounds like a terrible idea by the time this comes out they'll probably be dunzo press tour is gonna be awkward

really?

people magazine is reporting how they are serious and jen is happy and how it's a mature relationship

they report that about everybody

this already finished wrapping I'm pretty sure (imdb lists as post-production) so I assume they met through the movie? I dont know how long theyve been together though so meh.

Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I am so fucking OVER the age disparity between the hero and heroine. And anyway, it DOESN'T work that way IRL, most couples IRL are within five years of each other, but Hollywood is a cesspool of ageism and sexism that's orders of magnitude worse than the real world.

there was pics of jen with darren's kid few weeks back when she was in new york, surprise there wasn't some post

this is super old news tho, the movie is already is post production

i think we had the exact same post moooonths ago

I can't with her playing a Russian spy lmao. I'm glad she's back to doing non franchise type movies bc I think that's where she really shines but it's like Hollywood only thinks there's like 3 young actresses.



Nhf this age disparity either. Hopefully Javier is the unwanted guest.

The same young actresses are getting all the roles and it's really boring tbh. I also feel like it's preventing us from getting really stand-out stars and it's preventing us from seeing more diverse talented actresses. I was listening to a podcast with KITH member Scott Thompson where he said he watched La La Land and he felt like Emma Stone was a poor choice for the role (and everyone seemed to disagree with him). He was saying he likes her but felt like she just didn't have that old-Hollywood vibe they were going for and how there's no current female actress who is an all-around actress like Marilyn Monroe (who is glamorous, funny, and dramatic all at the same time) and I totally agreed with him. Jennifer Lawrence is boring as hell to me and not that great of an actress. Emma Stone is great but she's more quirky/cute and I think she shines more in comedic roles. And all the other leading ladies are kind of bland! I just don't feel like we have any stars these days.

I agree. I think young stars like JLaw and even Emma Watson only attract a certain type of audience. Serena was a flop and besides BATB, Emma's movies haven't done well at the box office. Emma Stone is okay, she's not bad but she's not great either. There's no true star anymore. I like Brie a lot but the jury is still out if she can attract a wide audience. It's tiring to see the same actresses get all the roles. Nobody is checking for Shailene tbh.

Parent

