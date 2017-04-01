ONTD Original: Books that have been adapted into Oscar nominated films

I love ONTD book posts! I just finished The Wonder and holy shit the ending nearly wrecked me. I'm also determined to finish The Mysteries of Uldopho by the end of this month (it's sadly taken me a year to read - it's so fucking long).



Also, can we talk about how every adaptation of Pygmalion ruins the ending of the play?



I'd only heard of The Mysteries of Udolpho thanks to Northanger Abbey but idk it was a real book until v recently and now I need to read it for full Gothic-style thirst, first-hand.



(I loved how the 2007 Northanger Abbey adaptation full-on leaned into said thirst lol) Reply

It's super long but I find it to be okay for the most part. And I loooooooove the 2007 Northanger Abbey adaptation - it's so cute! Reply

Northanger Abbey <3 Reply

I really want to read The Wonder but I know it's very sad so I keep putting it off. Reply

I really want to read Mysteries of Udolpho at some point! Reply

Mysteries of Udolpho has been on my list for like 10 years lol, I need to read it at some point Reply

I read the Mysteries of Udolpho a few years ago and omg, it was such a slog 😞 I can see why Jane Austen made fun of it! ha



But over the last few years I've been trying to read the most important works of gothic literature, so I got through it! Reply

Gee wiz, that's some golly fancy post you've got going on here, madams Reply

milfordacademy Thanks! But I can't take all the credit becausehelped, and she did all the images too! 😊 Reply

That's why I'm talking to the both of ya! Reply

hats off to both of you, this post is fantastic <3 Reply

Much love to the both of you! <333 Reply

one day i'll actually read Gone with the Wind Reply

Me too - as problematic as it is, I do want to see how it's written out of sheer curiosity. Reply

I started it when I was in school but didn't make it very far, she was still in love with Ashley in the bit I read. Reply

I read it when I was a teenager. It's quite an easy read though too drawn out at times and I remember I was bored quite often. Reply

me too lol it's on the "before i die" list Reply

it's an easy read! i enjoyed it Reply

i enjoyed it but i hate how people try to excuse its terrible elements Reply

Once you get into it it's a pretty easy read. I found it kind of boring at the start though. Reply

Cidade de Deus made me a fan of Alice Braga (also I'm embarrassed idk who her aunt was until after I watched it and googled her, oop).



for the challenge, I thought of Hidden Figures but the book is rather dry, idt I'll finish it. Reply

What is Cidade de Deus about? Reply

the description is a bit vague but it's basically from the pov of a kid from the favela who wants to become a photographer. Reply

Parent

Yeah I read Hidden Figures for January. It was neat to get the real story since Hollywood synced the events in the book and exaggerated some things to make it more blockbuster-ish but the book really does read more like a research paper. The thing that hooked me at the beginning was reading all the details of where Dorothy was from and her life there because I actually went to school in Farmville, VA so I knew all the places she was talking about and was familiar with the school where she taught. Reply

Thank you for this post! I've been terrible at this challenge (only doing January) but I figured this challenge would be easy enough.



I have a copy of Pygmalion that I read in high school that's due for a re-read. Reply

I looooooove Pygmalion (and George Bernard Shaw in general). I just hate how every film adaptation of it fucking kills the ending. Reply

Just too determined to romanticize it.



I actually have to admit though, I've never seen any film adaptation, lol. Reply

The only film adaptation of it I've ever seen is My Fair Lady (prob the most famous one tho) and my main takeaway from that was Audrey Hepburn's Ascot dress. Reply

I finished Disappearing Moon Cafe which was disorienting at times but interesting for the POV it provides.



Don't Say We Have Nothing is a bit of work to get into but I'm only at fifty pages so who knows what will happen.



Lair of Dreams, the second Diviners novel continues to show how awesome and entertaining Bray's writing is. Reply

I loved the Gemma Doyle series but I couldn't get into The Diviners, is the second book better than the first? Reply

I don't know if I'm the right person to ask because I loved the firsts as well, but the second book is leas Evie and the introduction of a Chinese american character, if that would change things.



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:04 pm (UTC)

If anybody's interested, there's a 24 hour readathon happening on April 29th (I'm totally going to mention this in every book post). More information here: I've only seen Gone With the Wind, The Color Purple and A Room With a View. They're all great though.If anybody's interested, there's a 24 hour readathon happening on April 29th (I'm totally going to mention this in every book post). More information here: LINK

Oh I need to sign up for this!! Thanks for the link! Reply

Awesome, I love recruiting people :D Reply

Parent

I signed up even though it's my mum's birthday. IDC Reply

Another nominated one is The Reader, which almost everyone who went through the German school system read at one point. I really disliked the film, the book is way better. Reply

and it's pretty short Reply

Hmmmmm I might have to add the book to my list. I actually enjoyed the movie despite the grossness of their relationship. Reply

Well done OP! This is amazing. Reply

Never read the book, but Cidade de Deus is one of my favorite movies ever Reply

I read six of these, yay! Maybe I'll see if I can find Pygmalion somewhere, or City of God because I've been interested in the film for a while. Reply

i read quite a lot of these, the A Room With a View movie is lovely Reply

One of the best book-to-movie adaptations ever. Gregory Peck was perfect in this. (Also that last gif is basically my philosophy in life.) Reply

It's my favorite, absolute favorite book. I've read better books, of course, but TKAM is important to me for so many reasons. And yes, Gregory Peck as Atticus, I weep at the perfection! Reply

The Godfather movie is so much better than the book, like no Mario Puzzo, I don't care at all about Sonny having a huge dick and her gf that had a vaginal condition that made her capable of having sex with his huge dick or the life of that singer, don't care at all.



Link

yeah, the book is interesting but not all that. Reply

lmao yeah that whole long ass chapter about sonny's mistress and her vagina operation was just too much Reply

I don't care at all about Sonny having a huge dick and her gf that had a vaginal condition that made her capable of having sex with his huge dick



omg what Reply

Parent

