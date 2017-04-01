ONTD Original: Books that have been adapted into Oscar nominated films
The April reading task in the ONTD Reading Challenge is to read a book that has been adapted into an Oscar nominated film. The film can be nominated in any Oscar category. If you've yet to decide on a book, milfordacademy and hjalmartazar bring you a selection of recs pulled from the Adapted Screenplay nominees and winners!
1930s
All Quiet on the Western Front 1929/30 nomination
This is the testament of Paul Bäumer, who enlists with his classmates in the German army of World War I. Through years of vivid horror, Paul holds fast to a single vow: to fight against the hatred that meaninglessly pits young men of the same generation but different uniforms against one another – if only he can come out of the war alive.
Pygmalion 1938 nomination (winner)
The Pygmalion of legend falls in love with his perfect female statue and persuades Venus to bring her to life so that he can marry her. But Shaw radically reworks Ovid's tale to give it a feminist slant: while Higgins teaches Eliza to speak and act like a duchess, she also asserts her independence, adamantly refusing to be his creation.
Gone With the Wind 1939 nomination (winner)
The story is set in Clayton County, Georgia, and Atlanta during the American Civil War and Reconstruction era. It depicts the struggles of young Scarlett O'Hara, the spoiled daughter of a well-to-do plantation owner, who must use every means at her disposal to claw her way out of the poverty she finds herself in after Sherman's March to the Sea.
Wuthering Heights 1939 nomination
Wuthering Heights is a wild, passionate story of the intense and almost demonic love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, a foundling adopted by Catherine's father.
1940s
Rebecca 1940 nomination
The novel begins in Monte Carlo, where our heroine is swept off her feet by the dashing widower Maxim de Winter and his sudden proposal of marriage. Orphaned and working as a lady's maid, she can barely believe her luck. It is only when they arrive at his massive country estate that she realizes how large a shadow his late wife will cast over their lives--presenting her with a lingering evil that threatens to destroy their marriage from beyond the grave.
How Green Was My Valley 1941 nomination
Growing up in a mining community in rural South Wales, Huw Morgan is taught many harsh lessons - at the kitchen table, at Chapel and around the pit-head. Looking back on the hardships of his early life, where difficult days are faced with courage but the valleys swell with the sound of Welsh voices, it becomes clear that there is nowhere so green as the landscape of his own memory.
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn 1945 nomination
The story of young, sensitive, and idealistic Francie Nolan and her bittersweet formative years in the slums of Williamsburg has enchanted and inspired millions of readers for more than sixty years. By turns overwhelming, sublime, heartbreaking, and uplifting, the daily experiences of the unforgettable Nolans are raw with honesty and tenderly threaded with family connectedness.
Great Expectations 1947 nomination
Humble, orphaned Pip is apprenticed to the dirty work of the forge but dares to dream of becoming a gentleman — and one day, under sudden and enigmatic circumstances, he finds himself in possession of "great expectations."
1950s
Asphalt Jungle 1950 nomination
A gripping tale of the planning and execution of a jewellery store heist in a dark and corrupt Midwestern metropolis. Set amid a seedy urban wasteland of crooks, killers and con-artists, the various members of the gang are steadily undone by personal obsessions, double-crossing and cruel fate.
Lust for Life 1956 nomination
No artist has been more ruthlessly driven by his creative urge, nor more isolated by it from most ordinary sources of human happiness, than Vincent Van Gogh. The painter is brought to life not only as an artist but as a personality and this account of his violent, vivid and tormented life is a novel of rare compassion and vitality.
Gigi 1958 nomination
A story of burgeoning womanhood and blossoming love, Colette's masterpiece reveals the author's grasp of the politics of relationships. With music, drama, and the charm of French-inflected English, this unabridged novella follows Gigi's training as a courtesan.
Anatomy of a Murder 1959 nomination
The novel concentrates on defense attorney Paul Biegler from the moment he accepts the case until the verdict is brought in. Biegler's client is accused of murdering a man whom his wife claims assaulted her. The book leaves us wondering about the guilt and its locus -- in this case, does it belong to the dead man, to the accused, or to his wife?
1960s
Breakfast at Tiffany's 1961 nomination
It's New York in the 1940s, where the martinis flow from cocktail hour till breakfast at Tiffany's. And nice girls don't, except, of course, Holly Golightly. Pursued by Mafia gangsters and playboy millionaires, Holly is a fragile eyeful of tawny hair and turned-up nose, a heart-breaker, a perplexer, a traveller, a tease. She is irrepressibly 'top banana in the shock department', and one of the shining flowers of American fiction.
To Kill a Mockingbird 1962 nomination (winner)
The unforgettable novel of a childhood in a sleepy Southern town and the crisis of conscience that rocked it, To Kill A Mockingbird takes readers to the roots of human behavior - to innocence and experience, kindness and cruelty, love and hatred, humor and pathos.
In Cold Blood 1967 nomination
On November 15, 1959, in the small town of Holcomb, Kansas, four members of the Clutter family were savagely murdered by blasts from a shotgun held a few inches from their faces. There was no apparent motive for the crime, and there were almost no clues. As Truman Capote reconstructs the murder and the investigation that led to the capture, trial, and execution of the killers, he generates both mesmerizing suspense and astonishing empathy.
Oliver Twist 1968 nomination
The story of the orphan Oliver, who runs away from the workhouse only to be taken in by a den of thieves, shocked readers when it was first published. Dickens's tale of childhood innocence beset by evil depicts the dark criminal underworld of a London peopled by vivid and memorable characters — the arch-villain Fagin, the artful Dodger, the menacing Bill Sikes and the prostitute Nancy.
1970s
A Clockwork Orange 1971 nomination
A frightening fable about good and evil, and the meaning of human freedom. When the state undertakes to reform Alex—to "redeem" him—the novel asks, "At what cost?
The Godfather 1971 nomination (winner); 1974 nomination (winner)
A searing portrayal of the Mafia underworld, The Godfather introduced readers to the first family of American crime fiction, the Corleones, and their powerful legacy of tradition, blood, and honor.
Barry Lyndon 1975 nomination
Born into the petty Irish gentry, and outmanoeuvred in his first love-affair, a ruined Barry joins the British army. After service in Germany he deserts and, after a brief spell as a spy, pursues the career of a gambler in the dissolute clubs and courts of Europe. In a determined effort to enter fashionable society he marries a titled heiress but finds he has met his match.
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden 1977 nomination
Chronicles the three-year battle of a mentally ill, but perceptive, teenage girl against a world of her own creation, emphasizing her relationship with the doctor who gave her the ammunition of self-understanding with which to help herself.
1980s
The Color Purple 1985 nomination
Taking place mostly in rural Georgia, the story focuses on the life of women of color in the southern United States in the 1930s, addressing numerous issues including their exceedingly low position in American social culture.
A Room With a View 1986 nomination
Lucy finds herself torn between the intensity of life in Italy and the repressed morals of Edwardian England, personified in her terminally dull fiancé Cecil Vyse. Will she ever learn to follow her own heart?
The Body [adapted into "Stand by Me"] 1986 nomination
In 1960s America, four young boys go on a journey to search for the body of a boy killed by a train. As they travel, they discover how cruel the world can be, but also how wondrous.
The Accidental Tourist 1988 nomination
Macon Leary is grounded by loneliness and an unwillingness to compromise his creature comforts when he meets Muriel, a deliciously peculiar dog-obedience trainer who up-ends Macon’s insular world–and thrusts him headlong into a remarkable engagement with life.
1990s
The Enchanted April 1992 nomination
Mrs Wilkins and Mrs Arbuthnot, both fleeing unappreciative husbands; beautiful Lady Caroline, sick of being 'grabbed' by lovesick men; and the imperious, ageing Mrs Fisher. On the shores of the Mediterranean, beauty, warmth and leisure weave their spell, and nothing will ever be the same again.
Schindler's Ark 1993 nomination (winner)
This is the extraordinary story of Oskar Schindler, who risked his life to protect Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland and who was transformed by the war into a man with a mission, a compassionate angel of mercy.
The Remains of the Day 1993 nomination
In 1956, Stevens, a long-serving butler at Darlington Hall, decides to take a motoring trip through the West Country. The six-day excursion becomes a journey into the past of Stevens and England, a past that takes in fascism, two world wars, and an unrealised love between the butler and his housekeeper.
The Sweet Hereafter 1997 nomination
When fourteen children from the small town of Sam Dent are lost in a tragic accident, its citizens are confronted with one of life’s most difficult and disturbing questions: When the worst happens, whom do you blame, and how do you cope?
Ghost World 2001 nomination
This quasi-autobiographical story follows the adventures of two teenage girls, Enid and Becky, two best friends facing the prospect of growing up, and more importantly, apart.
City of God 2003 nomination
Cicade de Deus, the City of God, is one of Rio's most notorious slums. Yet it is also a place where samba rocks till dawn, where the women are the most beautiful on earth, and where one young man wants to escape his background and become a photographer.
A History of Violence 2005 nomination
It's just another quiet day in small-town, USA, until a couple of wanted killers walk into Tom McKenna's diner looking for trouble.
Push 2009 nomination (winner)
[W]hen Precious, pregnant with a second child by her father, meets a determined and highly radical teacher, we follow her on a journey of education and enlightenment as Precious learns not only how to write about her life, but how to make it her own for the first time.
True Grit 2010 nomination
Mattie Ross is just fourteen years of age when a coward going by the name of Tom Chaney shoots her father down in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and robs him of his life, his horse, and $150 in cash. Mattie leaves home to avenge her father's blood.
12 Years a Slave 2013 nomination (winner)
Solomon Northup, born a free man in New York, was lured to Washington, D.C., in 1841 with the promise of fast money, then drugged and beaten and sold into slavery. He spent the next twelve years of his life in captivity on a Louisiana cotton plantation.
Stories of Your Life & Others 2017 nomination
In the short story, The Story of Your Life, Dr. Louise Banks is enlisted by the military to communicate with a race of aliens, after they initiate first contact with humanity. The story revolves around Banks, woven through with remembrances of her daughter.
A Long Way Home 2017 nomination
Despite being happy in his new family, Saroo always wondered about his origins. When he was a young man the advent of Google Earth led him to pore over satellite images of the country for landmarks he recognised. And one day, after years of searching, he miraculously found what he was looking for. Then he set off on a journey to find his mother.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
ONTD Original: Oscar Nominated Horror & Sci-Fi Films Based on Books
The Oscar's Library
If you're on Goodreads, join the discussions in our ONTD Reading Challenge Group!
ONTD Original: Oscar Nominated Horror & Sci-Fi Films Based on Books
The Oscar's Library
If you're on Goodreads, join the discussions in our ONTD Reading Challenge Group!
Also, can we talk about how every adaptation of Pygmalion ruins the ending of the play?
Edited at 2017-04-01 02:26 pm (UTC)
(I loved how the 2007 Northanger Abbey adaptation full-on leaned into said thirst lol)
But over the last few years I've been trying to read the most important works of gothic literature, so I got through it!
Right now I'm reading Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway which is pretty humbling.
Edited at 2017-04-01 02:31 pm (UTC)
for the challenge, I thought of Hidden Figures but the book is rather dry, idt I'll finish it.
I have a copy of Pygmalion that I read in high school that's due for a re-read.
I actually have to admit though, I've never seen any film adaptation, lol.
Reading, not just a town
Don't Say We Have Nothing is a bit of work to get into but I'm only at fifty pages so who knows what will happen.
Lair of Dreams, the second Diviners novel continues to show how awesome and entertaining Bray's writing is.
Re: Reading, not just a town
Re: Reading, not just a town
Edited at 2017-04-01 04:04 pm (UTC)
If anybody's interested, there's a 24 hour readathon happening on April 29th (I'm totally going to mention this in every book post). More information here: LINK.
Great post OP !
omg what