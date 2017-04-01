BET Programming Head Fired While on Leave for Breast Cancer
.@BET programming exec Zola Mashariki fired while on medical leave for breast cancer, Stephen Hill also out. https://t.co/V5wVFLQPRj pic.twitter.com/H9ZJl6sP0W— Variety (@Variety) 31 mars 2017
Mashariki was caught off guard by public statements issued by the network and its CEO Debra Lee
Mashariki sent her colleagues an email this week, notifying them that she’s been on medical leave (since February after being diagnosed with breast cancer).
she planned on returning to her job on April 11.
Viacom/BET said that she’s no longer employed and denied any allegation of wrongdoing.
no comments from Mashariki and her lawyer.
source
"This is the America I’m putting my energy towards. Debra Lee you have the audacity to do something so disgusting to someone fighting for their life. We discuss diversity amongst each other almost every day. Women & African Americans are two of the most deprived minority groups in this country & they are also the least likely to fight for one another. How could we ever allow someone fighting to live get news like this dumped on their f**king head. all you folks wanna have all these f**king opinions about our president but don’t want to even look out for the person that looks like you, struggles like you & fought the same fights as you. This is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen in my career. To my father & brother who gave their lives for me to have a shot at being great, to my family who has always supported me despite my absence, to my friends that have been patient with me… I apologize to you all. I let you down. I sold a show to WACK ASS BET. To @nas … I finally made my first mistake & it was a big one. I’m gonna walk with shame and humility publicly on this one but god knows I’m gonna do something about it. And to Zola …. we sold our show to you. You were the only reason & you legitimized that place. Watch my little ass take that f**king place down. Save the opinions too. I ain’t having it today. Happy F**KING FRIDAY!"
I cracked up at the end ngl.
I guess I gotta stan now.
I actually had a job where a friend of mine was fired because she was missing a lot of work because she thought she had cancer. She had a massive lump in her neck that popped up basically overnight and she was a breast cancer survivor so it was extra scary. That was the catalyst to me finally quitting that job. I couldn't work somewhere where that could happen.
Chemo didn't give her any major problems but I think the radiation treatment is was killed her. It made her so sick she wasn't able to recover.
It's unreal how fast it happens. She got diagnosed maybe 6 months ago.
We had a woman at work with ALS and she worked as long as she could manage until it was finally too bad for her to come in. She died a week later and it was so sad -- she was such a lovely person and legit hilarious too.
I hope she gets a gigantic fucking payment so she can get all the treatment she needs without struggling financially, and I hope the treatment is successful.
Most importantly, I pray she is able to fully finish her treatment without worries.