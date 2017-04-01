BET Programming Head Fired While on Leave for Breast Cancer

Corporate culture is heartless. I hope this doesn't interfere with her treatment. Reply

Thread

Link

Absolutely disgusting. Viacom ain't shit. Reply

Thread

Link

That's fucked up Reply

Thread

Link

omg :( Reply

Thread

Link

That's so gross and cruel. Reply

Thread

Link

whoa Reply

Thread

Link

Jfc Reply

Thread

Link

That's absolutely heartless and also strategically puzzling in its incompetence. Her boss knew she was on medical leave, even if the details were vague. Even if they're legally in the clear, how did no one stop this because of the PR nightmare it will inevitably become? On the plus side, Ms. Mashariki will get a bigger settlement than she would have otherwise. I hope her treatment goes well 😐 Reply

Thread

Link

Even my job, in the middle of an incredibly difficult financial situation that everyone was aware of aka don't be surprised when you get canned, had the modicum of decency to rif people when they came back to work if they were on leave, instead of doing it while they were still out. Like... even if you don't care about people care about the optics?? Ppl be dumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they better hope she wasn't on fmla. Reply

Thread

Link

That is so messed up. Reply

Thread

Link

What the actual fuck?! The poor woman is dealing with breast cancer and now this? So disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

WHAT THE FUCK Reply

Thread

Link

Wow. Not surprised though. Lots of people are fired for going on medical leave, even though this isn't legal. I hope she sues and wins big. And I hope her treatment goes well too. I can't imagine the stress of having cancer then being fired. Reply

Thread

Link

Horrible. I'm not surprised by this though Viacom is a shit show (really most companies are but Viacom wear's its horrible company culture on its sleeve).







Edited at 2017-04-01 02:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ITA. Viacom is the top dog when it comes to heartless and cruel corporate culture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My best friend works at Viacom and they've fired a bunch of execs across all networks in the past couple of months. It seems really fishy that their HR dept would let this fly though -- isn't firing someone on medical leave illegal? On the plus side, they get REALLY nice compensation packages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross Reply

Thread

Link

Sue the hell out of them sis! 👊👊👊 Reply

Thread

Link



http://icecreamconvos.com/nas-manager-a nthony-saleh-blasts-bet-firing-zola-mash ariki-regrets-selling-street-dreams-wack-a ss-bet/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork



"This is the America I’m putting my energy towards. Debra Lee you have the audacity to do something so disgusting to someone fighting for their life. We discuss diversity amongst each other almost every day. Women & African Americans are two of the most deprived minority groups in this country & they are also the least likely to fight for one another. How could we ever allow someone fighting to live get news like this dumped on their f**king head. all you folks wanna have all these f**king opinions about our president but don’t want to even look out for the person that looks like you, struggles like you & fought the same fights as you. This is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen in my career. To my father & brother who gave their lives for me to have a shot at being great, to my family who has always supported me despite my absence, to my friends that have been patient with me… I apologize to you all. I let you down. I sold a show to WACK ASS BET. To @nas … I finally made my first mistake & it was a big one. I’m gonna walk with shame and humility publicly on this one but god knows I’m gonna do something about it. And to Zola …. we sold our show to you. You were the only reason & you legitimized that place. Watch my little ass take that f**king place down. Save the opinions too. I ain’t having it today. Happy F**KING FRIDAY!" Nas and Future's manager Athony Saleh ripped the shit out of them for this"This is the America I’m putting my energy towards. Debra Lee you have the audacity to do something so disgusting to someone fighting for their life. We discuss diversity amongst each other almost every day. Women & African Americans are two of the most deprived minority groups in this country & they are also the least likely to fight for one another. How could we ever allow someone fighting to live get news like this dumped on their f**king head. all you folks wanna have all these f**king opinions about our president but don’t want to even look out for the person that looks like you, struggles like you & fought the same fights as you. This is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen in my career. To my father & brother who gave their lives for me to have a shot at being great, to my family who has always supported me despite my absence, to my friends that have been patient with me… I apologize to you all. I let you down. I sold a show to WACK ASS BET. To @nas … I finally made my first mistake & it was a big one. I’m gonna walk with shame and humility publicly on this one but god knows I’m gonna do something about it. And to Zola …. we sold our show to you. You were the only reason & you legitimized that place. Watch my little ass take that f**king place down. Save the opinions too. I ain’t having it today. Happy F**KING FRIDAY!" Reply

Thread

Link

Wow he really went in! Good for him tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn I'm living for this statement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for him. This is completely gross. Fuck Debra Lee.



I cracked up at the end ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lemme STAN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LET THEM KNOW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ANNIHILATE THEM! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Burn the shit down! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn.



I guess I gotta stan now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she sues their asses for a pretty penny. Reply

Thread

Link

Disgusting and heartbreaking Reply

Thread

Link

There is just no compassion for sick people, and then you have people working through an illness when they really need time to rest bc they're scared and I don't blame them bc shit like this happens. I guess corps don't need it because they view everyone as replaceable. Reply

Thread

Link

Corporations dont give a shit about their employees. They like you and keep you on as long as you make them money but when you need them they no where to be found. Reply

Thread

Link

who the fuck fires someone while they are battling breast cancer? Reply

Thread

Link

absolutely disgusting Reply

Thread

Link

Corporate culture is monstrous tbh, they give 0 fucks about the human aspect. You're cash generators, not people. And we live in a country where the laws facilitate this kind of bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

there is no room in the world for people who cant function like machines at work. ive found this out the hard way. i hope she can sue the fuck out of them and win big, and i pray her treatment goes well. i worry for my own future because i deal with many "invisible" illnesses which make it incredibly difficult to hold down a normal job. currently trying to figure out what to do with my future :( Reply

Thread

Link

I hope everything works out for you eventually. Believe me, I know how rough it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, that enrages me.



I actually had a job where a friend of mine was fired because she was missing a lot of work because she thought she had cancer. She had a massive lump in her neck that popped up basically overnight and she was a breast cancer survivor so it was extra scary. That was the catalyst to me finally quitting that job. I couldn't work somewhere where that could happen. Reply

Thread

Link

This is disgusting. Corporate culture is just becoming so toxic. Reply

Thread

Link

One of my co-workers just passed away this morning from cancer. She was at work 3 weeks ago.



Chemo didn't give her any major problems but I think the radiation treatment is was killed her. It made her so sick she wasn't able to recover.



It's unreal how fast it happens. She got diagnosed maybe 6 months ago. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so sad, and it's hard at work because you're not necessarily friends or close with people but it affects you nonetheless. Sorry for your loss bb :(



We had a woman at work with ALS and she worked as long as she could manage until it was finally too bad for her to come in. She died a week later and it was so sad -- she was such a lovely person and legit hilarious too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to see the bullshit statement they make after the fury over this grows. There's no way they're going to be able to justify it. She would have had to have done something unbelievably heinous for them to be able to justify firing her at a time like this.



I hope she gets a gigantic fucking payment so she can get all the treatment she needs without struggling financially, and I hope the treatment is successful. Reply

Thread

Link

Wtf Reply

Thread

Link

That's so sad :( Reply

Thread

Link

This is horrible. :( I hope she takes them to court for this. Reply

Thread

Link