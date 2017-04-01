BET Programming Head Fired While on Leave for Breast Cancer



Mashariki was caught off guard by public statements issued by the network and its CEO Debra Lee
Mashariki sent her colleagues an email this week, notifying them that she’s been on medical leave (since February after being diagnosed with breast cancer).
she planned on returning to her job on April 11.

Viacom/BET said that she’s no longer employed and denied any allegation of wrongdoing.

no comments from Mashariki and her lawyer.

