jon batiste reaction was perfect XD



i kind find the org "hi stranger" vid to be comforting , i kinda like it ahahhahaha Reply

Thread

Link

that's so creepy Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao, that reaction gif was my exact face. Reply

Thread

Link

Update: the Trump version slayed me, especially with the healthcare bill. Reply

Thread

Link

THE VOICE NOOOO Reply

Thread

Link

Can't finish the 'hi stranger' vid. It's so fucking uncomfortable for me but, then again, I don't like feelings. Reply

Thread

Link

Okay I watch this show every day, and I don't think Stephan and Jon get along anymore. They never really engage with each other that much, and it Jon says anything Stephan kind of ignores it. These are all just my personal observations but I hope someone else has noticed this too!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I wondered about their relationship, Stephen seems to totally ignore Jon. I only recently started watching the show on a regular basis, so I gather it wasn't always this way, but that's the way it seems to me as well. If it soured, I wonder why it did?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've noticed he ignores him now. when i went to a taping in december they were hugging and bantering a lot, so something must have happened since then. or we might be making it all up haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think much has changed. Jon has always kind of mumbled/laughed away in the background and Stephen only engaged occasionally. I've always found it hilarious. The monologues are tighter now well so there's less room for bantering back and forth but I'm getting the same vibe I've always gotten. And if anything, Jon is getting more to do lately with the pre-recorded bits. I think they're fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had missed that Hi Stranger thing, and wish I could have never seen it. Creepy. The bit was funny, liked the Putin trampstamp. Appropriate.



On another note, Susan Sarandon is determined to make her hate her more with her privileged bullshit. Which mission a-fucking-complished. No, third party people being the spoilers that brought us Shit-Gibbon isn't great because 'now people are so woke!' People's actual lives are being fucked up here. Not her's, of course, but people who aren't rich, white, cis, over their reproductive years women, are suffering right now, and will more so in the future. Never mind that damage that will be caused to our planet that will be hard to come back from (if even possible). But she's so thrilled to be part of all those 'woke' people now. Fuck her continued privileged ass.



Oh and Susan --Cory Booker had objections to one particular drug price control bill, he had voted for more a comprehensive one in the past that was actually binding (the Wyden Amendment), and recently co-sponsored with Bernie Sanders (among others) one that addressed his issues with the previous bill. I mean, not that she lets facts get in the way of her bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link