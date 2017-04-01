April 1st, 2017, 12:08 pm all_nighterr Viral Video 'Hi Stranger' Gets The Cartoon Donald Trump Treatment sourcemainly an excuse to post this glorious Jon Batiste reaction gif, lmao Tagged: late night talk show, politics, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
i kind find the org "hi stranger" vid to be comforting , i kinda like it ahahhahaha
On another note, Susan Sarandon is determined to make her hate her more with her privileged bullshit. Which mission a-fucking-complished. No, third party people being the spoilers that brought us Shit-Gibbon isn't great because 'now people are so woke!' People's actual lives are being fucked up here. Not her's, of course, but people who aren't rich, white, cis, over their reproductive years women, are suffering right now, and will more so in the future. Never mind that damage that will be caused to our planet that will be hard to come back from (if even possible). But she's so thrilled to be part of all those 'woke' people now. Fuck her continued privileged ass.
Oh and Susan --Cory Booker had objections to one particular drug price control bill, he had voted for more a comprehensive one in the past that was actually binding (the Wyden Amendment), and recently co-sponsored with Bernie Sanders (among others) one that addressed his issues with the previous bill. I mean, not that she lets facts get in the way of her bullshit.