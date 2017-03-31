Professor Chaos

Grimm Series Finale Post Mortem




[Peek if you even care]Basically they pulled a Terminator (the main bad dude was the proverbial devil from a Wesen AU trying out to kill Nick and marry Diana as a child bride) Rogue One (they killed everyone but Nick which they retconned 5 minutes later) and Charmed the last 2 or 3 eps. In short everyone lived happily ever after (yes Nick & Adalind) and 20 years later Carol Anne Diana & Kelly were still slaying Wesen with their parents, Trubel & Monrosalee's triplets. Also there were (ghost) cameos by Nick's Mom & Aunt.

