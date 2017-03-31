Grimm Series Finale Post Mortem

I had no idea this show was still on.



It's not still on Reply

😒 you know exactly what I meant.



I thought this show ended years ago. Reply

some guy from road rules was a lead on tv for like 6 years. amazing. Reply

he may be a TV star for longer than that since he's already cast in as the lead in a CBS pilot for next season. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] all the characters started dying that they were going to somehow undo everything and have everyone be alive.



All in all... I'm glad the show is over because over the past 2 seasons or so they have made so many bizarre choices. So many subplots and things left unfinished (What about the effects of that zombie state that made Nick randomly 'die' while getting his zombie strength back, only for him not to remember it? what about those effects, show?) and I will literally never understand the character of Diana (it's just... okay that she's evil?) but all right.



I loved the first few seasons so I'll just stick to those during rewatches. I'll admit I got teary during tonight's episode, especially [ Spoiler (click to open) ] seeing Nick react to everyone dying, Monroe and Rosalie dying next to each other, and then Nick's little 'I'm so thankful that you're all here' moment.



Is anyone going to try for any of the Grimm props at the auction that lasts for a few more days?



This Grimm book is already at $2000+



If I still loved the show enough, I'd want one of the books, keys, or something from Rosalee's shop.

I love the aesthetics of the spice shop in general. Reply

I'd want the keys tbh Reply

I watched it all the way, even though it was never great and I was often irritated by the truly awful acting first of Juliet/Eve and then of Diana (I know the actress is just a kid and I feel kind of bad saying it, but jfc, that kid was terrible).



I had a friend who truly loved the show for years and he passed away last month, so it makes me sad that he didn't get to see it all the way to the end. Reply

i didnt mind diana's monotone bad acting because it added to the creepiness of her character. Reply

I stopped watching after the first season but I tuned in and out with the finale but I'm glad the way it ended, it felt like a fairy tale ending. Which seems appropriate.



And I screamed so loud when Mississippi State hit that final shot. Reply

Everyone at my job is in the break room in shock about MSU winning. Reply

what a terrible ending. one of the worst i have ever witnessed.



nick ending up with his rapist, juliette being done so dirty as a character, nick turning into a piece of shit who beat up trubel and the 10,000 deus ex machinas used to wrap up this garbage.



if this show had a sliver of edge they would've kept everyone dead.



i shouldn't expect much from a campy little friday horror show but this was just a trash way to end it. smh



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:40 am (UTC) Reply

Bringing everyone back was corny. A few of them could've stayed dead. The flash forward was cute, though.



What was up with Diana being okay with her parents dying? I wanted her to do some crazy shit to help defeat the big bad. However, I enjoyed Nick's mom and aunt coming back to help in the fight.



Zombie Nick was never explained! 😩 Reply

Diana is so confusing to me. I guess, maybe, she was calm/didn't care about them dying because she knew that they had to die in order for Nick to get pushed to do what he actually needed to do? So she knew that everything would be okay in the end? It was muddled. I'm so annoyed about them never explaining zombie Nick. Especially since there were interviews a few years back when they said it would be explained.

I haven't watched the finale yet, but I'm so annoyed at how they didn't even try to tie up all the loose ends they've created over the years. They even had the audacity to include filler episodes in their shortened final season, like... Reply

This used to be my favorite show, but I had to give it up in season 4 with that Eve bullshit. I'm going to miss the cast.



Looking forward to Midnight, Texas Reply

Is this show worth giving a try? Reply

I never saw this show, but it sucks to see so many long-running shows are going out with whimpers as of late, this this, the TVD, Bones, etc. I didn't even realize Bones had still been on until today when my dad was searching through the on-demand menu, and then I looked it up and found it ended earlier this week, and nobody even noticed. Reply

idk anything about this show or anyone who watches it but the rape plot lines i heard about were enough for me to peace out Reply

I really liked this show up to season 4, and continued watching up to season 5... I want to bother with season six but I feel so meh about season 5 that I can't bring myself to start. Reply

Will marathon it later Reply

This show wasn't the best but I found some of the lore(?) bits interesting and fun. Adalind's spawn plot turned me off though but especially after hearing what goes on between her and Nick. I do miss Monroe and Rosalee though. Reply

