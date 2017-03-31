Grimm Series Finale Post Mortem
.@NBCGrimm has finally come to an end! Let's recap, one last time: https://t.co/3Un9ajcvwR #Grimm— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 1, 2017
[Peek if you even care]Basically they pulled a Terminator (the main bad dude was the proverbial devil from a Wesen AU trying out to kill Nick and marry Diana as a child bride) Rogue One (they killed everyone but Nick which they retconned 5 minutes later) and Charmed the last 2 or 3 eps. In short everyone lived happily ever after (yes Nick & Adalind) and 20 years later
Source
I thought this show ended years ago.
All in all... I'm glad the show is over because over the past 2 seasons or so they have made so many bizarre choices. So many subplots and things left unfinished (What about the effects of that zombie state that made Nick randomly 'die' while getting his zombie strength back, only for him not to remember it? what about those effects, show?) and I will literally never understand the character of Diana (it's just... okay that she's evil?) but all right.
I loved the first few seasons so I'll just stick to those during rewatches. I'll admit I got teary during tonight's episode, especially [Spoiler (click to open)]seeing Nick react to everyone dying, Monroe and Rosalie dying next to each other, and then Nick's little 'I'm so thankful that you're all here' moment..
Is anyone going to try for any of the Grimm props at the auction that lasts for a few more days?
This Grimm book is already at $2000+
http://auction.screenbid.com/view-aucti
I love the aesthetics of the spice shop in general.
I had a friend who truly loved the show for years and he passed away last month, so it makes me sad that he didn't get to see it all the way to the end.
And I screamed so loud when Mississippi State hit that final shot.
nick ending up with his rapist, juliette being done so dirty as a character, nick turning into a piece of shit who beat up trubel and the 10,000 deus ex machinas used to wrap up this garbage.
if this show had a sliver of edge they would've kept everyone dead.
i shouldn't expect much from a campy little friday horror show but this was just a trash way to end it. smh
Edited at 2017-04-01 04:40 am (UTC)
What was up with Diana being okay with her parents dying? I wanted her to do some crazy shit to help defeat the big bad. However, I enjoyed Nick's mom and aunt coming back to help in the fight.
Zombie Nick was never explained! 😩
Diana is so confusing to me. I guess, maybe, she was calm/didn't care about them dying because she knew that they had to die in order for Nick to get pushed to do what he actually needed to do? So she knew that everything would be okay in the end? It was muddled.
Looking forward to Midnight, Texas