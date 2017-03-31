Black M ft. Shakira: "Comme Moi" Music Video

I don't like how she sings on english, idk, her spanish songs >>>>>>>>>>>



Also I liked best Black M's part, and I don't like french lol (he has a hot body too tho) and I liked how Shakira danced and some of her outfits but what the hell is that platinum blonde straight hair wig?? yikes, no thank you.



Overall I liked the song but I think it would have been better in spanish (and please get rid of that wig) Reply

The song is okie and I hate her wig.



I also wish she would collab with other women. Reply

Me too :(



She has a very peculiar tone that mixes well with male voices, but it can also work very nicely with some women. For example, I think she was great singing La Maza with Mercedes Sosa (but I think Shakira's tone in general is perfect for folk and traditional Latin genres) - that's my favorite female Shakira duet. Reply

For example, I think she was great singing La Maza with Mercedes Sosa (but I think Shakira's tone in general is perfect for folk and traditional Latin genres) - that's my favorite female Shakira duet.



Oooh, lemme go listen to this. Reply

I loved Beautiful Liar Reply

lol I legit forgot it existed along with Can't Remember to Forget You until after I wrote my previous comment.



I guess my mind was focused on the present because everything she's put out in the past (almost) year has been collabs with men.



Beautiful Liar was/is good though and supports my "needs more women" stance.



Edited at 2017-04-01 05:23 am (UTC) Reply

Agreed. Where's my Shakira/Anitta/Ludmilla collab tbh? Reply

Her dancing was on point. I love Shakira in any language so this was perfect. I wish she would've done her parts in french. Reply

I like Shakira's Spanish singing way better than her English. But that French rapper is really effing hot, and hearing him sing in French is hot as hell holy shit. I'm not digging her wig. Reply

her wig looks awful, she's cute af but she sounds like goat lady 2.0 (1.0 being stevie nicks. 2.5 being florence and the machine lady) Reply

that wig... Reply

esa PINCHE peluca ASQUEROSA, mija, tirala en el basurero y inciendelo todo!!!! FUCK



anyway the song is cute tho i like it!!! don't rly care for shaki's singing in english but this is one of the times that i actually like it.



Edited at 2017-04-01 07:28 am (UTC) Reply

