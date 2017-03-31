Black M ft. Shakira: "Comme Moi" Music Video
Today, French rapper Black M dropped the video for his song "Comme Moi," featuring Shakira. The video was filmed in Barcelona (surprise) and directed by Jaume de Laiguana, who has directed her last five or so videos.
This is the second video collaboration Shakira releases this year.
Pitbull who? Now wait for her next collab ft. Nicky Jam!
Also I liked best Black M's part, and I don't like french lol (he has a hot body too tho) and I liked how Shakira danced and some of her outfits but what the hell is that platinum blonde straight hair wig?? yikes, no thank you.
Overall I liked the song but I think it would have been better in spanish (and please get rid of that wig)
I also wish she would collab with other women.
She has a very peculiar tone that mixes well with male voices, but it can also work very nicely with some women. For example, I think she was great singing La Maza with Mercedes Sosa (but I think Shakira's tone in general is perfect for folk and traditional Latin genres) - that's my favorite female Shakira duet.
Oooh, lemme go listen to this.
I guess my mind was focused on the present because everything she's put out in the past (almost) year has been collabs with men.
Beautiful Liar was/is good though and supports my "needs more women" stance.
anyway the song is cute tho i like it!!! don't rly care for shaki's singing in english but this is one of the times that i actually like it.
