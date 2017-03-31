hips

Black M ft. Shakira: "Comme Moi" Music Video


Today, French rapper Black M dropped the video for his song "Comme Moi," featuring Shakira. The video was filmed in Barcelona (surprise) and directed by Jaume de Laiguana, who has directed her last five or so videos.

This is the second video collaboration Shakira releases this year.

Pitbull who? Now wait for her next collab ft. Nicky Jam!
