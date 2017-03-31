The Originals 4x04 Promo

veronica

I watched probably 90% of the episode. I still cannot stand Haylijah, and never will be able to - so I just skipped any scenes they had (which I think was 2?). They're my all time worst ship, and I don't know why they can't just be over. Hayley had 5 years to move on with her life.

I think it would be a better show if we just got to follow Kol & Rebekah. The Vincent/Marcel plot could be interesting, but if Hope had to be taken back to NOLA I think that Hayley should have taken her alone given everything that's happened and how much Marcel hates Elijah/Klaus and wants them dead.
