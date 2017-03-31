The Originals 4x04 Promo
Source
I watched probably 90% of the episode. I still cannot stand Haylijah, and never will be able to - so I just skipped any scenes they had (which I think was 2?). They're my all time worst ship, and I don't know why they can't just be over. Hayley had 5 years to move on with her life.
I think it would be a better show if we just got to follow Kol & Rebekah. The Vincent/Marcel plot could be interesting, but if Hope had to be taken back to NOLA I think that Hayley should have taken her alone given everything that's happened and how much Marcel hates Elijah/Klaus and wants them dead.
The CW does put the episode online at like 3am I think, so if it gets to that point maybe someone can just somehow get it from there.
also elijah loves hayley because she's "pure"..........listen i stan hard for hayley...in no world is her torturing, murdering people self pure
i know love is blind but come on elijah
loved all the klaus/hope stuff and finally getting some vincent backstory
also, i disagree with, OP. i don't think hayley should take her alone. hope is the center of the family. her safety is the most important thing to klaus and elijah, it wouldn't make sense for them to not go with her and hayley. also considering it's likely hope and protecting hope is what's gonna, at least temporarily, mend fences between marcel and the mikaelsons - them staying behind wouldn't progress the storyline or give them anything to do.
Edited at 2017-04-01 04:32 am (UTC)
I think their relationship has always been Hayley seeing Elijah as this noble white knight-type of character, rather than for who he really is. From the day they met Elijah has had Hayley on some sort of pedestal where she can do no wrong, just because Klaus knocked her up. They both just have blinders on and the show never had them see the other for who they really are. Everything about their "relationship" is just horrible to me, so I'm just going to try to ignore it this season and skip over any more of their scenes.
I suspect there's some reason they'll stay in NOLA, but the way Vincent was talking it doesn't sound like it should take long to do the spell, so Hayley would probably only have to be there a day - and I think if she went by herself it would just be smoother sailing because Marcel clearly never wants to see Klaus again and still hates Elijah for killing him.
I don't think the spell will work, or at least not the way Vincent has planned. The children were unlinked, but the threat is still out there because they were all just kidnapped. He might be able to unlink her, but whatever is after the children won't stop. It won't protect her in the long run.
Edited at 2017-04-01 01:51 pm (UTC)
also lol i am currently re-watching s3 of tvd and i never thought i'd see the day of klaus playing with water colors.
I'm still on season 3 and the boring sireline threat. I just can't power through this show, it's so rinse and repeat and melodramatic and Phoebe's face definitely isn't enough to keep me interested.