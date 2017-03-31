The Originals 4x04 Promo

Kol and Rebekah are the most entertaining characters. I wish we could just follow them too. Reply

they should could cut back and forth between scenes of shit going down in new orleans (bc you know it will) with like scenes of kol and rebekah drinking cocktails on a beach lol Reply

Yes! and as predicted they disappear within one episode of coming back. Same crap! Reply

what is that grainy mess of a thumbnail omg Reply

ugh, usually it's avail to d/l now but it's not up :( guess i'll just watch tomorrow Reply

ikr I'm so frustrated! :X Reply

I watched it off my DVR, but I've been seeing people on tumblr saying that as well, mainly because they can't make any gifs. I saw someone say that the same thing happened with The 100 on Wednesday, but I'm assuming it eventually was put online.



The CW does put the episode online at like 3am I think, so if it gets to that point maybe someone can just somehow get it from there. Reply

yep, they put it up around an hour or so ago. Just watched! Reply

no links yet but people are fighting in the comments section of the site i'm using, it's been weird. Reply

the haylijah stuff was meh

also elijah loves hayley because she's "pure"..........listen i stan hard for hayley...in no world is her torturing, murdering people self pure



i know love is blind but come on elijah



loved all the klaus/hope stuff and finally getting some vincent backstory





also, i disagree with, OP. i don't think hayley should take her alone. hope is the center of the family. her safety is the most important thing to klaus and elijah, it wouldn't make sense for them to not go with her and hayley. also considering it's likely hope and protecting hope is what's gonna, at least temporarily, mend fences between marcel and the mikaelsons - them staying behind wouldn't progress the storyline or give them anything to do.



Edited at 2017-04-01 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

All that 'you're so good, no, you're so good' business- you're all horrible! Reply

literally the only person who is not a straight up murderer is the seven year old. lmao Reply

lol for now! Reply

Did he really say that? Figures.



I think their relationship has always been Hayley seeing Elijah as this noble white knight-type of character, rather than for who he really is. From the day they met Elijah has had Hayley on some sort of pedestal where she can do no wrong, just because Klaus knocked her up. They both just have blinders on and the show never had them see the other for who they really are. Everything about their "relationship" is just horrible to me, so I'm just going to try to ignore it this season and skip over any more of their scenes.



I suspect there's some reason they'll stay in NOLA, but the way Vincent was talking it doesn't sound like it should take long to do the spell, so Hayley would probably only have to be there a day - and I think if she went by herself it would just be smoother sailing because Marcel clearly never wants to see Klaus again and still hates Elijah for killing him. Reply

I agree. I don't think for a moment they see each other for who they really are. They see idealized versions of the other. Hayley is the light of purity who saved their family with her magical womb (insert eyeroll). Elijah is the white knight who is so damn sacrificing and can do no wrong (insert second eyeroll). I can't stand their relationship, tbh.



I don't think the spell will work, or at least not the way Vincent has planned. The children were unlinked, but the threat is still out there because they were all just kidnapped. He might be able to unlink her, but whatever is after the children won't stop. It won't protect her in the long run. Reply

I legit have begun to despise Elijah! Will never forgive him for what he did to Davina and Marcell. He still gets to prance his self-righteous pompous ass around and that really irks me. Reply

lmao what, why would anyone ever call Hayley "pure", that's never been the point of her character. I always wanted like an episode which dealt with the fact that their relationship was based on these fictionalized ideals of each other, but the show is dead set on just playing it straight.



Edited at 2017-04-01 01:51 pm (UTC) Reply

idc about haylijah but i was like damnnnn @ their sex scene... mostly bc DG has only gotten more aesthetically pleasing to the eye since his humble beginnings on tvd.



also lol i am currently re-watching s3 of tvd and i never thought i'd see the day of klaus playing with water colors. Reply

Wait, Kol's alive? I thought Klaus killed him and his brothers in TVD. Reply

Elena & Jeremy killed Kol, Elena & Matt killed Finn, they came back to the Originals in different bodies with the help of their mother. Finn cursed Kol and he died again, Davina resurrected Kol, now he's back for the third time. Head spin I know :P Reply

The TVD Kol was cute. Reply

Yeah he's back now in his Original body <3, he was briefly played by Daniel Sharman. Reply

Yusuf is so talented! No wonder they've kept him around this long! Reply

Needs more Hayley Reply

Phoebe unfollowed Joseph Morgan and I've been so curious why lol.



I'm still on season 3 and the boring sireline threat. I just can't power through this show, it's so rinse and repeat and melodramatic and Phoebe's face definitely isn't enough to keep me interested. Reply

i love hayley/elijah, tbh. it's the sole reason i've been watching since they're ruined marcel for me. Reply

i'm surprised they actually killed davina and kept her dead. Reply

