First look of RHONY Season 9

The ladies of RHONY get a makeover for S9 opening and show off their new taglines:



Dorinda and Ramona discuss Ramondas dating life and her newfound liking of Dorindas boo:


The wives discuss what they learned from their first marriages ranging from communication, to sex, and how love isn't forever:


The ladies discuss what to expect from season 9: Politics + Friendship, Politics + Sex, a whole lot of Politics (Trumps victory will be discussed)





