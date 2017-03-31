First look of RHONY Season 9
The ladies of RHONY get a makeover for S9 opening and show off their new taglines:
Dorinda and Ramona discuss Ramondas dating life and her newfound liking of Dorindas boo:
The wives discuss what they learned from their first marriages ranging from communication, to sex, and how love isn't forever:
The ladies discuss what to expect from season 9: Politics + Friendship, Politics + Sex, a whole lot of Politics (Trumps victory will be discussed)
Source: 1 2 3 4
mods this post is no different from the previous roundups: X & X & X
Dorinda and Ramona discuss Ramondas dating life and her newfound liking of Dorindas boo:
The wives discuss what they learned from their first marriages ranging from communication, to sex, and how love isn't forever:
The ladies discuss what to expect from season 9: Politics + Friendship, Politics + Sex, a whole lot of Politics (Trumps victory will be discussed)
Source: 1 2 3 4
mods this post is no different from the previous roundups: X & X & X
i like dorinda the best. idk why, she just seems like a nice woman. coked out, but a good friend.
i like tinsley, dorinda, ramona, and sonja's taglines! so funny. carole's is boring AF.
And I fully expect Sonja to talk about her history/relationship with the fucker and his spawns and how warm and misunderstood he/they are.
This is gonna be such a mess/problematic season.
And Jill went to the Women's March and went to the inauguration so I don't see that as a sign that someone isn't a MAGA nutcase. She said something like the March wasn't against Tr*mp so she didn't see a problem in going to both. And also she hosted a lot of parties/did a lot of work with tiny hand's family.
I really hope Bethenny puts her in her place, makes her feel small now that she has more money and higher status. Not only because she used to hold that over Beth's head in the early season's but because she's just the absolute worst.
I'm very petty I know.
NYC please rescue us from the boringness of Beverly Hills!
Also Jesus I can't believe I've been watching this show for 9 years.
The only interesting character is Erika.
I'm in the witness protection program, I can't confirm or deny my identity.
Queen Sonja's is my favorite.
This'll sum up LuLus marriage to Tom.
I wonder if Ramona's reference to her huge fight with Bethenny is going to be about Ramona reportedly supporting Trump. That's gonna be...fun!
best tagline ever.
Edited at 2017-04-01 02:29 am (UTC)