First look of RHONY Season 9

i'm watching RHONY right now!!! i'm finally almost caught up on the recent season and i've been listening to bitch sesh, so i feel like i'm almost there.



i like dorinda the best. idk why, she just seems like a nice woman. coked out, but a good friend.



i like tinsley, dorinda, ramona, and sonja's taglines! so funny. carole's is boring AF. Reply

Caroles face is FULL of filler which is weird for her. And the new intro looks really cheap compared to the flashy one we got last year. Reply

It sounds so cheap too! Reply

yeah caroles face (and shirt) threw me off Reply

Dorinda would for sure be who I'd like to drink with Reply

luann's tagline is embarrassing Reply

so is her entire existence Reply

I feel like other than Carole and maybe Bethenny they're all Tr*mp supporyers. Maybe not as vocal as Jill but they are.



And I fully expect Sonja to talk about her history/relationship with the fucker and his spawns and how warm and misunderstood he/they are.



This is gonna be such a mess/problematic season. Reply

dorinda and carole both went to the women's march. when dorinda was married to her late husband, they were pretty involved with fundraising efforts for dem nominees. Reply

Oh I forgot that Dorinda and her late husband did a lot of fundraising for the Clintions. Oh that's good.



And Jill went to the Women's March and went to the inauguration so I don't see that as a sign that someone isn't a MAGA nutcase. She said something like the March wasn't against Tr*mp so she didn't see a problem in going to both. And also she hosted a lot of parties/did a lot of work with tiny hand's family.



I really hope Bethenny puts her in her place, makes her feel small now that she has more money and higher status. Not only because she used to hold that over Beth's head in the early season's but because she's just the absolute worst.





I'm very petty I know. Reply

I want to think this is from Carole's election night party Reply

FINALLY.



NYC please rescue us from the boringness of Beverly Hills!



Also Jesus I can't believe I've been watching this show for 9 years. Reply

This shit better deliver because RHOB is boring as fuck.



The only interesting character is Erika. Reply

Agreed. They need to shake up RHOBH and soon - it's been bad for three seasons now. Reply

The day Kyle Richards is removed from RHOBH will be a national holiday. Reply

ia, the past couple seasons were so bad the bar was pretty low and i'm enjoying this season now that theres SOMETHING going on Reply

fuck erika after her blue lives matter rant tbh Reply

even Eden is more interesting than plastique friendless Erika Reply

OP, are you isntdaveone? Reply

I'm in the witness protection program, I can't confirm or deny my identity. Reply

lol I hope you are tbh Reply

I AM SO READY



Queen Sonja's is my favorite. Reply

Disappointing.I've supported you this season. My sit'n has been challenging. Exploit it if it helps make you happy. https://t.co/rK6eCkG5DY — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 1, 2017

Also Lu needs to get off her high horse. I can't stand it when she buys into her own delusions and gets cruel. Reply

This'll sum up LuLus marriage to Tom. Reply

I hate her but this was iconic. Reply

ugh luann was on the right path with the pirate but she's so uncool with tom now. Reply

I almost spit out my drink with Sonja's line.



I wonder if Ramona's reference to her huge fight with Bethenny is going to be about Ramona reportedly supporting Trump. That's gonna be...fun! Reply

how...does this work when bethenny's ass dl supported trump Reply

ugh did she really? Reply

DEAD @ "there's nothing grey about my gardens"



best tagline ever.



Edited at 2017-04-01 02:29 am (UTC) Reply

If I were still on Tinder I would make it my bio Reply

Lol MTE Reply

Any other Bitch Sesh listeners finding the last few episodes to be... not great? Reply

While I am fine with and love that they talk about their personal lives, I do feel like they've kind of let that aspect take over a bit to much in the podcast. They spend like maybe 20 mins discussing Housewives. Though I kind of cant blame them since RHOBH isn't giving them that much to discuss but still, they need to do a bit more deep diving into the episodes and expand to the foreign HWs along with M2M. Reply

Yeah, I don't mind the personal stuff at all! I find it funny most of the times but they are seriously spending like 5 minutes on each episode of Housewives and it feels so surface. Casey has also seemed really off to me lately for some reason. Reply

Do they not talk about Atlanta? Or do they only talk about RHOBC? Reply

i only recently started listening, but this last episode was pretty...meh. Reply

I tried listening to them early last year and couldn't get into it. What do they talk about currently? RHOBH? That show is so boring the last thing I want to do is hear people talk about it. Maybe I'll resubscribe for RHONY Reply

wtf did ramona do to her face, she looks awful in her talking head Reply

carole & ramona's taglines are iconic to me rn Reply

ramona's is so good, people are praising tinsley and hers is awful and cheesy. i know ramona is an alleged trumper but this is iconic! Reply

Wait, Carole? Did you mean to type any other name ever? Reply

