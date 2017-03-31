March 31st, 2017, 07:58 pm vehiclesshockme Who went home on RuPaul's Drag Race? Season 9 - Episode 2 Returning QueenCynthia Lee FontaineChallenge WinnerValentinaLip Sync For Your LifeJaymes MansfieldKimora BlacEliminatedJaymes MansfieldSource: My TVAre you happy about the returning queen? Tagged: reality show, reality show - vh1, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 152152 comments Add comment
BYE JAMES. it was obvious from last week
lol@ at the lack of wendy/viewing party... not even an audience
kimora is going to get old real fast
at first she called it just "Drag" and then later "Drag Race....RuPaul..."
Sucks that THAT was the capper to my favorite group challenge ever and one of the best runways ever.
Kimora Kardashian has all that ass but no substance
These bitter jealous hags need to leave Valentina alone.
YAAAAAAAAAS CUCU <3 <3 <3 <3
I called it in the first 5 minutes of last episode that Trinity was going to be the bitch of the season and so far she's proving me right.
Kimora's awful, leave queen Cucu alone!
Gringos are thewoooorst.gif
valentina is a vision holy shit, i can barely believe she's been doing this for 10 months
anyway i won my first boot bet so i'm fine
If you guys are not watching the Instagram Lives of Nina Bonina Brown...you are sooooo missing out. They are hilarious. Nina is my absolute fave.
Valentina SLAYED and I really loved Aja's runway look. I like Cynthia but she needs to stop adding 'cucu' in every single sentence she says cause its too much.
lol i thought i was the only one, it's the only thing i don't like about her otherwise she is lovely. also in the captions "cucu" is written "coo-coo" lmao so it weirds me out.