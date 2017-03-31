cucu! ❤❤

BYE JAMES. it was obvious from last week

lol@ at the lack of wendy/viewing party... not even an audience

kimora is going to get old real fast Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I was not at all surprised by Jaymes leaving. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cackled at how Wendy doesn't even know the name of the show

at first she called it just "Drag" and then later "Drag Race....RuPaul..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't stand Kimora and her playdoh cheek bones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kimora's cheeks are scary and she should've left instead of Jaymes. It broke my heart how she said "be kind" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we all knew James would have been the first one to go home.. shame she seemed nice.. Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda wished there was a twist and they did a double elimination. We've already seen all we're going to see of Kimora: tacky stripper and not in a good way. Plus those faux cheek bones are painful to look at. I hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man that LSFYL was underwhelming. Should have been a double sashay.



Sucks that THAT was the capper to my favorite group challenge ever and one of the best runways ever. Reply

Thread

Link

It was so lackluster. Hoping Kimora goes next week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i kept waiting for Jaymes to camp it up but yikes all around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte :////// Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jaymes was a lost baby duckling and Kimora had 0 personality Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed!! And such an epic song! They did it so dirty. Like, c'mon. It's love shack! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it fuckin sucked. i was cringing the whole time and nearly skipped just to see who ru picks to stay :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shoulda been a double elimination lbr that sucked Reply

Thread

Link

Kimora was lucky The B52s were there tbh, the whole episode was underwhelming, expecially after the Gaga one and All Stars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, they were both so stiff and boring. i feel like kimora only won for trying to be over the top towards the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, that was an underwhelming lipsync on its own but with the B52s right there, it was downright embarrassing



Kimora Kardashian has all that ass but no substance



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really rooting for Valentina, she's so gorgeous and sweet Reply

Thread

Link

I don't have a favorite yet but I like her a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, and I love her dramatic ass look out of drag w/ that beret. Her drag is gorgeous too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She and Nina are my favorites so far! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's one of my favs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't find a working stream link for the premiere episode!! Halllllp me y'all. 😫 Reply

Thread

Link





Come thruuuu QUEEEN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank god. I don't like Kimora either but at least she brings SOMETHING to the table.



These bitter jealous hags need to leave Valentina alone.



YAAAAAAAAAS CUCU <3 <3 <3 <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i was not here for trinity calling her crazy just for liking and praying to la virgen, just showed once again how white people dgaf about our (poc) cultures yet love columbusing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You didn't lie. That was really gross of her and Aja.



I called it in the first 5 minutes of last episode that Trinity was going to be the bitch of the season and so far she's proving me right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh at Trinity saying Valentina was crazy for praying to the virgen de guadalupe. And Kimora is soooo beautiful but she can miss me with that shitty attitude. Reply

Thread

Link

ITA, and ofc it was Trinity and Aja getting on her for it too. stfu bitches.



Kimora's awful, leave queen Cucu alone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ones that are good looking out of drag tend to be such assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what does that have to do with Trinity? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Milk seems like a sweetie and so does Ben Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trinity is so annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Trinity comment made me fucking furious. Then I saw her arabic tattoo and cracked up. People doing phrases in a foreign language really need to double check from someone who speaks it. Yet this asshole deserves the google translator mess she got. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"ugh at Trinity saying Valentina was crazy for praying to the virgen de guadalupe"



Gringos are thewoooorst.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate trinity ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just wait until they bring up Aja's crazy religion and the chicken sacrifices. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To be fair, the producers have notoriously been known to splice talking heads so there's a possibility Trinity may have been talking about something entirely different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That lip sync was so sad... It's the B-52s! You gotta ham it up! Also, damn, Valentina is gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link

it was obvious jaymes was gonna go home first imo



valentina is a vision holy shit, i can barely believe she's been doing this for 10 months Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-04-01 01:14 am (UTC) According to someone on reddit Valentina has been doing drag on an amateur level for years but didn't become a professional until 10 months before shooting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that makes a lot more sense! i heard a rumor that her family is super loaded so i figured that probably helped with her looks lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte, her runway look was incredible! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked jaymes' lip sync better



anyway i won my first boot bet so i'm fine Reply

Thread

Link

I actually enjoyed Jaymes' lipsync more... Reply

Thread

Link

I did too, and her message was so sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you guys are not watching the Instagram Lives of Nina Bonina Brown...you are sooooo missing out. They are hilarious. Nina is my absolute fave.



Edited at 2017-04-01 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LOVE Valentina. Her following is going to be huge. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I said Jaymes was gonna be the first one to go literally just from the cast promo picture. Glad I was right even though Kimora's lip sync was worse imo.

Valentina SLAYED and I really loved Aja's runway look. I like Cynthia but she needs to stop adding 'cucu' in every single sentence she says cause its too much.





Edited at 2017-04-01 01:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the cucu is getting old and it's only been one episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link