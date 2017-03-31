Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg in talks to star in Getty Kidnapping film
Natalie Portman was initially starring as Abigail Getty, the mother of John Paul Getty III, who was 16 years old and living in Rome when he was kidnapped.
Now Michelle Williams, along with Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg, are in various stages of talks to star in All the Money in the World, Ridley Scott’s thriller about the infamous Getty kidnapping being made by Tri-Star Pictures.
Spacey would play the patriarch, Jean Paul Getty, who refused to pay the ransom for his grandson.
Walhberg would play Fletcher Chase, an ex-CIA agent dispatched to Rome.
The studio is looking at it less as a drama but more of a kidnapping and rescue thriller with a backdrop of an ultra-wealthy family. Shades of Citizen Kane meets Chinatown and a bit of Argo is how it has been described.
This sounds like it could go either way, qualitywise.
that sounds cool - well, besides whalberg being himself.
He was perfect in 7.
Also the ages for this are all off, Getty Sr. was 81 at the time of the kidnapping, Spacey is 57.
Michelle is also on the younger side. Seriously is Hollywood that averse to hiring women in their 40s?
Edited at 2017-04-01 01:44 am (UTC)
It's irritating because Michelle is 36 so it's not like it'd be impossible for her to have a teenage son but it's obvious they didn't want an actress that was more than 38
And yeah changing it from a drama to a thriller might fuck up the pacing a bit since the kidnapping lasted 5 months
Marky Mark keeps getting roles and Kevin Spacey as old man Getty?
Bull.
What's Derek Jacobi doing.
Im sure he can play black hearted grandpa beautifully.