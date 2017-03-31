Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg in talks to star in Getty Kidnapping film

I love Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights. That being said, I never want to see him in another project ever again bc bleuuuuugh.



Boogie Nights is one of my favorite movies. Reply

Marky Mark is the least impressive part of Boogie Nights to me. The entire rest of the cast acted circles around him. Reply

Okay I've been thinking this was about the gettysburg address for about two hours....



that sounds cool - well, besides whalberg being himself. Reply

Well at least they got someone older than JenLaw's age, lol Reply

Now that I know its a thriller I'm less interested tbph. And I'm not a huge fan of the cast. Looking more forward to TV series based on this topic. Reply

kevin creeps me the fuck out and he knows how to play an asshole well so that'd be perfect casting Reply

He was perfect in 7. Reply

lol, I like Kevin and though I think in person he'd be a fun dude, he does come off creepy in most every role (except Heartburn. My friend texted me the other day "poor Kevin Spacey that his film debut had to be that movie." I like the movie enough but that made me lol, but i'm getting off topic). Reply

His creepyness gets camp for me real fast, I dunno. Reply

Same, his face frightens me. Reply

i need my sunglasses Reply

..theyre playing real people Reply

ok Reply

turned off by mark tbh Reply

How pissed is Balthazar Getty that he didn't get to have a part in this movie? Reply

lol, I was just about to comment, "but will Balthazar have a role??" Reply

Automatically lost interest in this now that Wahlberg is involved.



Also the ages for this are all off, Getty Sr. was 81 at the time of the kidnapping, Spacey is 57.



Michelle is also on the younger side. Seriously is Hollywood that averse to hiring women in their 40s?



Yeah, they're probably going to age Spacey w/ makeup, it would've been better to pick a veteran for the role tbh.

It's irritating because Michelle is 36 so it's not like it'd be impossible for her to have a teenage son but it's obvious they didn't want an actress that was more than 38 Reply

I'm not... exactly pleased with this... idk how i feel about spacey & white michelle williams yet but i'd rather not have whalberg in it ugh :/

And yeah changing it from a drama to a thriller might fuck up the pacing a bit since the kidnapping lasted 5 months Reply

whalberg aside, this sounds interesting but i have no faith in ridley scott, hes so hit and miss for me Reply

Ugh what a let down.

Marky Mark keeps getting roles and Kevin Spacey as old man Getty?

Bull.

What's Derek Jacobi doing.

Im sure he can play black hearted grandpa beautifully. Reply

I mean, take parts you love, but I'd love to see Michelle Williams in something not totally goddamn depressing. Reply

Needs lots of graphic violence and sex. Reply

Is Marky Mark just going to show up at the most important parts of the film and be the voice of reason? Reply

michelle's short hair doesn't suit her Reply

