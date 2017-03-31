branep1

Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg in talks to star in Getty Kidnapping film




Natalie Portman was initially starring as Abigail Getty, the mother of John Paul Getty III, who was 16 years old and living in Rome when he was kidnapped.


Now Michelle Williams, along with Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg, are in various stages of talks to star in All the Money in the World, Ridley Scott’s thriller about the infamous Getty kidnapping being made by Tri-Star Pictures.

Spacey would play the patriarch, Jean Paul Getty, who refused to pay the ransom for his grandson.

Walhberg would play Fletcher Chase, an ex-CIA agent dispatched to Rome.


The studio is looking at it less as a drama but more of a kidnapping and rescue thriller with a backdrop of an ultra-wealthy family. Shades of Citizen Kane meets Chinatown and a bit of Argo is how it has been described.


