Spring 2017 Anime Lineup

I can't believe SNK season 2 is only 12 episodes. After 4 years.



Also watching MHA.

wait it's only 12 episodes

Only interested in Natsume but sadly I haven't even finished the last season. I'm actually at an anime con rn and I haven't actually watched any in months...

I haven't seen anything new in a while. I'm re-watching Gundam Wing at the moment and as much as I love it, I feel like the character development is awful. Everything about this anime could have been so much better.

Can't believe I live in a world where Naruto is doing a spin off, but HunterxHunter will never be finished!



HunterxHunter is the best and deserve a million cookies.

hunterxhunter don't you mean hiatusxhiatus

Probably only Attack on Titan, I'm more excited about the music than the show itself lol. I still haven't had time to finish Cowboy Bebop and need to start watching Psycho Pass too, I'm so behind on everything lol.

Yaaaasss! Shingeki no Bahamut is back! The animation was so spectacular. That opening scene was a thing of beauty. Can't wait!



I already read the manga for the other Shingeki. So I don't really feel compelled to watch the anime, in spite of the art being 100x better lol.

omg, the animation was gorgeous but I think like the girl character ended up being underused? I don't remember much about it, just the bitterness once it was over.

Most of the characterization went to the two guys. I was so mad about it lmao Reply

Yeah, the story and characterization felt a little lacking. I hope they smooth that out a little more. Reply

its been a few years and im still bitter about the naruto ending smh

Hinako Note, Tsuki Ga Kirei, and Alice to Zouroko seems promising. Might check those three out. For some reason, I'm still not hyped for SNK season 2...

I thought that kid in the Kabukibu! pic was Syaoran/Suzaku. CLAMP, I know you have a type but come on.

Same. I did a double take and kept wondering if this was a spin-off of Tsubasa.

CLAMP has gotten damn lazy haha

Same. Like, c'mon at least change the hair color

They're just warming up for the upcoming new seasons of CCS and CG, obviously

Here for all the Eruri so they better deliver!!!



I already picked like 6 animes to follow this season but I'm mostly excited to have Boku no Hero Academia back :D

I'm just praying the new season will give me more Jearmin and Eruri scenes and material. But knowing my luck, the show will just keep replacing Eremin scenes with Eremika and then the fandom will stay flooded with Ereri...

Natsume Yuujinchou is pretty much it for me this go round (although I might find something new who knows).



But Hoozuki no Reitetsu got a 2 season, which I wasn't expecting and I really excited for it - whenever it happens. It's such an odd little show but I love it.

All I want is a release date for K and Steins;Gate 0.

Elfen Lied did THAT.



Best one season anime.

I second! That last episode holy shit



I love Elfen Lied so much

Yes, Elfen Lied was great. ❤



Edited at 2017-04-01 01:36 am (UTC)

I liked that anime a lot. I sometimes get the opening stuck in my anime, it's beautiful.



However, I wish there was less fanservice. It was such a mood killer.

speaking of anime I was searching for sangatsu no lion I had no idea they'd finally made an anime of it, and then i see its on crunchyroll but i don't want to give them my creditcard information just to get a 2 week trial so i can watch something, so annoying. I think they are going to have it available on demand here in Japan but it won't have subtitles and I don't think I'll understand all the shogi stuff...

You can watch stuff on crunchyroll without paying the subscription fee. It just comes with reeeeeeally annoying ads. Or just stream it somewhere. There are tons of sites that that show was really popular so you should have no trouble finding it.

oh i see the problem. Because I am in Japan I cannot watch most things on crunchyroll. I found it on my usual streaming site though. it was written 3-gatsu no lion so I was having trouble finding it haha. Finally success!

