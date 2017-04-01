Spring 2017 Anime Lineup
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
TRAILER
Chart created by Zana at neregate.com
The following websites were used as sources of information to create the chart :
Anime News Network
Moon Phase
My Anime List
Also watching MHA.
I already read the manga for the other Shingeki. So I don't really feel compelled to watch the anime, in spite of the art being 100x better lol.
Most of the characterization went to the two guys. I was so mad about it lmao
I already picked like 6 animes to follow this season but I'm mostly excited to have Boku no Hero Academia back :D
But Hoozuki no Reitetsu got a 2 season, which I wasn't expecting and I really excited for it - whenever it happens. It's such an odd little show but I love it.
Best one season anime.
I love Elfen Lied so much
Edited at 2017-04-01 01:36 am (UTC)
However, I wish there was less fanservice. It was such a mood killer.
Loved Konosuba as well!
My anime club and I are so ready for the new season