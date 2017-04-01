kathi, i&#39;ll pray for you

Spring 2017 Anime Lineup



Chart created by Zana at neregate.com
The following websites were used as sources of information to create the chart :
Anime News Network
Moon Phase
My Anime List

SOURCE: View the full lineup at anichart or neregate

so after 4 years since the first season, Attack on Titan season 2 will finally start tomorrow. R u ready?
(Oblig) what will u be watching this season and what did u watch last season?

Tagged: ,