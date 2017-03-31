Perrie Edwards from Little Mix gets 'dreadlocks', deletes comments when fans call her out

"We were all rooting for you" ? Like who was at this point doesn't she do crap like this on a regular basis? Reply

Thread

Link

i srsly don't understand ppl who keep caping for perrie and seem to be under the impression that we're rooting for her and that she hasn't exposed herself 400 times. people do this in so many little mix posts, say with a straight face that perrie hasn't done anything to hate her for lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shw wuz a homeless millionaire tho she struggle Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought we gave up on her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she have a checklist? Reply

Thread

Link



Like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one comment too early sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what does that cakeup look like irl? Reply

Thread

Link





idk but she looks like a different person without it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's still wearing make up in this... she has Sooo many freckles! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man, people will really call any woman with blue eyes beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really makes me wonder how i'd look if i had a skilled makeup artist doing my makeup every day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is a shitty person and just doesn't care Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all LM stans will keep stanning her tho, even tho this is like her 10th time doing shit like this.



Edited at 2017-04-01 12:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck her and that raggedy ass group. Reply

Thread

Link

She seems like THAT type of girl. Reply

Thread

Link

I could care less about what someone does with their hair. Reply

Thread

Link

Same old shit. No change. I'm beyond done with her terrible fake tan she wears that makes her look like a bag of oranges, appropriating culture repeatedly, overall messiness. I can't! Reply

Thread

Link

mte...she obviously doesn't gaf and wants to stay ignorant, so fuck ha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those dont even look like locks. they look so half assed. And white people hair doesn't even lock so why even bother? Reply

Thread

Link

Some white people hair does lock though. Maybe not the correct word, but the hair can do the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah mine does, if i don't dry my hair with a hair dryer it ends up doing that. but looks more like dreadlocks than whatever she has.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It mats/tangles, which is different than dreadlocks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it just gets tangled and smelly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know when we see white dreads we say it looks like a dirty mop on their heads but......that really does look like an old, unraveling mop. Reply

Thread

Link

probably has mold in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew white hippie idiots with dreads. they don't wash it. smells like moldy weed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is dreadlocks appropriation? I even watched that buzzfeed video on it (and ppl always whine about how PC buzzfeed is) and it says dreadlocks has no known cultural origin...



and of course it was used in Scandinavian countries and stuff...



so this is the one I am confused about. Reply

Thread

Link

cheers for that!



edit*



well actually now I'm still a bit lost. because the tumblr posts say that about dreads, but other sites have conflicting/opposite information.



And why does that random person get to decide what dreads are and what dread's are not?

And why is it that because one culture made the hairstyle more popular means the other cultures are no longer allowed to partake in it?



These are questions I don't expect you to give me, I guess I need to find out more for myself.





Edited at 2017-04-01 01:01 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

White hair does not dread. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still don't see what the issue is, but wtv. Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcK0MYg nHjo i dont know how to put a video in a comment so i'm leaving a bit of mystery for you guys! Reply

Thread

Link

This whole band has turned me off. I can't stand them anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

This is probably mean but I honestly can't help feeling that... they're on their way out? I get the sense that the public is getting over girl groups or boybands, like it feels dated. Also their sound still remains kind of tween/teen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, their last album sucked and their tween sound hasn't died down yet, so I'm guessing that they will. But they sold well in the U.K., so they will only be hot there, and then they'll die off in a few years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link