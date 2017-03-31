IRINA PANTAEVA

Perrie Edwards from Little Mix gets 'dreadlocks', deletes comments when fans call her out


Perrie posted photos of herself with 'dreadlocks' (again) on her Instagram and Snapchat, apparently fans comments trying to educate her or complaining about it were deleted (again).
This isn't the first time the singer has showcased her love for loccs, even declaring them her favorite hairstyle.


source source
