Perrie Edwards from Little Mix gets 'dreadlocks', deletes comments when fans call her out
Perrie posted photos of herself with 'dreadlocks' (again) on her Instagram and Snapchat, apparently fans comments trying to educate her or complaining about it were deleted (again).
This isn't the first time the singer has showcased her love for loccs, even declaring them her favorite hairstyle.
Loads to update you on mixers! First off... Dreadlocks! ;) @aaroncarlohair Perrie <3 pic.twitter.com/1aoqE8kmr8— Little Mix (@LittleMix) January 25, 2014
source source
appropriation or appreciation ontd?
Does she have a checklist?
Edited at 2017-04-01 12:45 am (UTC)
and of course it was used in Scandinavian countries and stuff...
so this is the one I am confused about.
(shorter);
http://the-wolfbats.tumblr.com/post/157
c
edit*
well actually now I'm still a bit lost. because the tumblr posts say that about dreads, but other sites have conflicting/opposite information.
And why does that random person get to decide what dreads are and what dread's are not?
And why is it that because one culture made the hairstyle more popular means the other cultures are no longer allowed to partake in it?
These are questions I don't expect you to give me, I guess I need to find out more for myself.
Edited at 2017-04-01 01:01 am (UTC)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcK0MYg