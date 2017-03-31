The Flaming Lips announce Fetus shaped soap
waynecoyne5 And... A few of these will be available at the merch booth tonight !! Everyone You Know,Someday,Will Die.. Soap and Soap Dish.. Fetus soap is hand made with Shea Butter and Goats Milk with Honeysuckle and Fruit Loops scents and Skull soap dish is hand poured red resin.. Comes with an excellent paperback book about the truth and lies of modern taboo subjects like having orgies and taking drugs by badass counterculture author Robert Arthur.. his book comes wrapped in an poster of an the original art that I drew on his cover!! And comes silk screened box that we printed in the shoppe at my house !! Cool stuff!! Hope y'all like it!!
what kind of bath/shower products do you use ontd? I'm into bath bombs rn
i keep using this gif but it's just so appropriate for so many posts
i'm making it sound like i don't like it, but if i was rich i'd totally wear it. >_>
BLL just used one of their songs really effectively.
but fruit loops and shea butter sounds nice...
It looks like it tastes terrible, tho.
Editing to add: He was with his wife (they were around the same age) for 20+ years and then he got together with a girl who was 30ish years younger.
(Also just want to clarify - I knew him socially, not through his music)
https://www.thelostogle.com/2014/12/2
Sometimes, if I'm having a bad day, I watch this Pink Pony performance on YouTube and end up wheezing.
https://youtu.be/gbuBbJOklU4 embedding is disabled by request, okay girl.
I've always wanted to try Lush bath bombs but they're so expensive here and you only get one use out of them? Like you're paying $8-$12 just to have a colourful bath.
you can break the bath bombs up and get multiple uses. i get them sometimes and always feel like I'm in heaven when i use them so it's worth it imo.
also, besides the colors, there's usually something to make your skin feel very silky while you're bathing and you get some aromatherapy out of it
The Froot Loop scent is an interesting choice. It's good tie in to the childhood theme (though obvs adults can/do eat Froot Loops, it's something I associate with children).
Overall it's very try hard, though (I thought is was too much already but then I read the bits about the skull soap dish the book, etc. and it managed to get even more ridiculous).
Shea Butter and Goats Milk with Honeysuckle and Fruit Loops scents
^NGL that sounds lovely.^
And I loved that album so much that I named my first cat after that album.
(For the fetus)