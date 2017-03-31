eugenia volodina

The Flaming Lips announce Fetus shaped soap


waynecoyne5 And... A few of these will be available at the merch booth tonight !! Everyone You Know,Someday,Will Die.. Soap and Soap Dish.. Fetus soap is hand made with Shea Butter and Goats Milk with Honeysuckle and Fruit Loops scents and Skull soap dish is hand poured red resin.. Comes with an excellent paperback book about the truth and lies of modern taboo subjects like having orgies and taking drugs by badass counterculture author Robert Arthur.. his book comes wrapped in an poster of an the original art that I drew on his cover!! And comes silk screened box that we printed in the shoppe at my house !! Cool stuff!! Hope y'all like it!!
source
what kind of bath/shower products do you use ontd? I'm into bath bombs rn
Tagged: ,