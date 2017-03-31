



so what are you guys doing tonight Reply

Trying to regain my sanity from studying. Only a month left of this hellish school year. Reply

good luck Reply

Being here Reply

grocery shopping, food prep and some studying. Reply

helping a friend deal with her landlord over mold issues Reply

Relaxing. I had midterms back to back this week along with moderating this week's discussion for my online class and I am just EXHAUSTED. I might go to the gym again later but right now I have The Sims 2 open. Reply

cleaning my kitchen



probably some netflix Reply

re-watching buffy Reply

nothing. last night a friend and I just hung out from midnight-7 am straight through without even realizing it, so imma catch up on more sleep and some hw. i'm going out tomorrow night though. Reply

going to work :( Reply

coloring! I just bought some coloring books and new markers! And probably either watching a movie or YT for background noise.



I live a wild and crazy lifestyle! Reply

a bit of job search, but lbr i'll probably just netflix something Reply

watching tv. i gave up on my book, it was too miserable! Reply

Cleaning so I don't feel like a total trashperson when my put-together bff visits tomorrow. Reply

having a nice bday dinner with my SO (: Reply

getting stoned af. Reply

Celebrating my birthday which was yesterday. Reply

posting here, watching 112 weddings ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4A07v LA-dI ), and going to eat dinner and drink beer when my BF gets home. Reply

Watching the Grimm finale and eating pizza Reply

eating & napping and eating n napping also eating nd napping Reply

taking some pain pills and relaxing tbh (my back hurts k) Reply

i just got here as in 3 hours late from the beginning from laundry + dinner. Reply

Oh my god that third gif has me cracking up! A very good reaction gif tbh Reply

perfect for the controversial topics! Reply

I actually laughed at the 4th gif....



aren't these things in Jurassic Park? They feel familiar Reply

they're so cool Reply

catch that lizard lmao Reply

i love these!!! ever since i saw rescuers down under lmao



Happy Friday bbs!!!!



I'm hanging out with a friend of mine in LIttle Tokyo today and I'm super excited!!!!!!!



Ugh, ONTD! I have had A WEEK.



Last Sunday night I received an outrageously inappropriate and mildly sexist email from the Board Vice Chair of my nonprofit. The email was sent in error - it was from the Board Vice Chair to the Board Chair, but was about me and accidentally sent to me. After bringing it to my Executive Director, filing an official complaint, and having a meeting with the Vice Chair, there has been no resolution nor genuine apology (he quite literally told me he was sorry only for the "clerical error" of sending the email to the wrong party and did not acknowledge the offensive or derogatory language used against my character. He also told me he was a "good guy" because he's an arts advocate and that I could "google him" AND that his language in the email was "not hostile nor did it merit a complaint." Like cool cool cool, rich old white man, that's not your call). My ED is on my side but there's only so much he can do. I'll likely resign as soon as I can get something else lined up (I've been looking to leave for awhile because the org is shady af and this is a real catalyst) but is there anything else I can do in the interim? Reply

Holy shit. I don't know what you can do in the meantime but that's so fucked up Reply

i know, bb. i know. it's the fucking worst. but i'm just trying to stay calm and logically/strategically plan my next step. blergh. Reply

OMG fucking assholes



Seriously, and people wonder why employees set places on fire.





that is so messed up :( Reply

Go to your local news station? Shame those fuckers! Reply

aren't there like--- bylaws or a code of conduct to slap him with? That's some bullshit. Although, I guess it's nice to know who your enemies are Reply

that's so enraging and upsetting ugh



hope you line something else up really soon! Reply

good luck bb, i hope you can find smth new asap! sending positive vibes Reply

i hate to say, after working for non-profits, they can be just as nauseating as organized religions with this kind of sexist/racist/ageist/elitist bullshit. really sucks because everyone especially most of the higher ups always got that same kind of fake-positive attitude like everyone's a fucking savior when most are just two-faced, back-stabbing shitheads.



in short: get out while you can and good luck. Reply

Talk to your local district attorney's office about filing a complaint about workplace harassment/hostile workplace environment, etc. Or your city/county labor relations board. Reply

nice to see you Reply

Hey boo! Reply

hi, i missed you! Reply

i made plans to go to Palm Springs tomorrow with some friends but we're leaving at 9am and i want to sleep in 😩 Reply

stay awake Reply

That sounds fun~ except for the early call thing lol Reply

"Dodgson! Dodgson! We've got Dodgson here!" Reply

I KNEW IT! Reply

My favorite scene in Jurassic Park, those things are so cool Reply

sup ONTD. What’re you up to tonight?



sup ONTD. What're you up to tonight?

I didn't get around to working out, I decided coloring for hours was more productive.

I should do some laundry but I don't want to. Reply

I have to put away dishes and do laundry. Being an adult sucks. Reply

fack this reminds me i need to wash my bedding. dammit. Reply

hanging out with a friend in Little Tokyo :D Reply

Slowly dying from the vicious cold my boyfriend gave me



Also, binging on Golden Girls because it makes me feel better Reply

Happy Friday! I hope everyone's doing well. Reply

Me too Reply

They should start at the White House. Reply

at the rate i'm eating these mashed potatoes i'll probably be competing with the spiders at some point. Reply

omg this warms my heart. That Pommy is so cozy too. Reply

AWWWWWWWWW. I want a newfie so badly. Reply

That pom is like "can i help u?" Reply

I took my dog into target because his groomer is in the same parking lot and we needed more dog food and he got lots of compliments about how cute/well behaved he was and I felt like a proud mom tbh Reply

Awww, that's so cute. What kind of dog do you have? Reply

I saw a puppy at Target today, I wanted to steal her. Reply

You got: Ruby Sharp



Your MPDG name is "Ruby Sharp." You love to play in fountains and break the rules. No one can stop Ruby, not even the FBI, and they've been trying for a decade....because you also steal rubies on the side of your full time job as a librarian.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/lorynbrantz/wh ats-your-manic-pixie-dream-girl-name?utm _term=.pcoe2j1DP#.jwkBon3pQ Your MPDG name is "Ruby Sharp." You love to play in fountains and break the rules. No one can stop Ruby, not even the FBI, and they've been trying for a decade....because you also steal rubies on the side of your full time job as a librarian. Reply

You got: Winter Moonbeam

Your MPDG name is "Winter Moonbeam." Your frosty looks could ice over the moon if you stared at it too long. People are attracted to your mysteriousness. A select few get to see the real Winter, but the ones that do, see that the real Winter can melt your heart with one smile. Reply

Winter Moonbeam



Your MPDG name is "Winter Moonbeam." Your frosty looks could ice over the moon if you stared at it too long. People are attracted to your mysteriousness. A select few get to see the real Winter, but the ones that do, see that the real Winter can melt your heart with one smile. Reply

You got: Winter Moonbeam

Your MPDG name is "Winter Moonbeam." Your frosty looks could ice over the moon if you stared at it too long. People are attracted to your mysteriousness. A select few get to see the real Winter, but the ones that do, see that the real Winter can melt your heart with one smile. Reply

Winter Moonbeam - a bit lazy. Reply

You got: Clementine Spice

Your MPDG name is "Clementine Spice." Much like your name, you are VERY spicy. You speak your mind and your straight shooting is irresistible to your many lovers. You also always wear orange, and it's VERY quirky. Reply

Clementine Spice



Which is hilarious bc I almost dated a guy who was named Joel and I had crazy colored hair and we both loved Eternal Sunshine. Reply

my real name is my MPDG name Reply

I got winter moonbeam too rip Reply

Lila Rose





Your MPDG name is "Lila Rose." Which is super adorable and ironic because you have rosy cheeks and always wear lilac perfume. You draw people in with your charm then crush them with your commitment issues. Reply

also winter moonbeam Reply

Ruby Sharp

Your MPDG name is "Ruby Sharp." You love to play in fountains and break the rules. No one can stop Ruby, not even the FBI, and they've been trying for a decade....because you also steal rubies on the side of your full time job as a librarian.



lmao librarian ? Reply

Winter Moonbeam. Nice to meetcha! Reply

You got: Ruby Sharp

Clementine Spice



Also, I love that Drake is a soft boy up for ruination in that quiz Reply

Winter Moonbeam Reply

Clem Spice. Reply

Lila Rose



Your MPDG name is "Lila Rose." Which is super adorable and ironic because you have rosy cheeks and always wear lilac perfume. You draw people in with your charm then crush them with your commitment issues. Reply

You got: Clementine Spice



Your MPDG name is "Clementine Spice." Much like your name, you are VERY spicy. You speak your mind and your straight shooting is irresistible to your many lovers. You also always wear orange, and it's VERY quirky.

omg I knew a girl who legit wore orange every single day in high school. It was her ~thing Reply

You got: Lavender Bell



Your MPDG name is "Lavender Bell" which is very fitting because you sing with a voice as clear as a bell. You wear lavender eyeliner to match your name and also have a white cat that you dyed lavender. People love you until you realize you'll never love them as much as you love your lavender cat. Reply

Winter Moonbeam #52793857295 reporting for duty Reply

You got: Ruby Sharp Reply

Clementine Spice Reply

I got Winter Moonbeam Reply

Winter Moonbeam Reply

Winter Moonbeam Reply

Happy Friday babies! Reply

