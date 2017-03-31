March 31st, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 32943294 comments Add comment
happy friday everyone!
Edited at 2017-03-31 11:00 pm (UTC)
probably some netflix
I live a wild and crazy lifestyle!
I'm hanging out with a friend of mine in LIttle Tokyo today and I'm super excited!!!!!!!
Last Sunday night I received an outrageously inappropriate and mildly sexist email from the Board Vice Chair of my nonprofit. The email was sent in error - it was from the Board Vice Chair to the Board Chair, but was about me and accidentally sent to me. After bringing it to my Executive Director, filing an official complaint, and having a meeting with the Vice Chair, there has been no resolution nor genuine apology (he quite literally told me he was sorry only for the "clerical error" of sending the email to the wrong party and did not acknowledge the offensive or derogatory language used against my character. He also told me he was a "good guy" because he's an arts advocate and that I could "google him" AND that his language in the email was "not hostile nor did it merit a complaint." Like cool cool cool, rich old white man, that's not your call). My ED is on my side but there's only so much he can do. I'll likely resign as soon as I can get something else lined up (I've been looking to leave for awhile because the org is shady af and this is a real catalyst) but is there anything else I can do in the interim?
Seriously, and people wonder why employees set places on fire.
hope you line something else up really soon!
in short: get out while you can and good luck.
Always here when you need me bb
time for a rewatch!
sup ONTD. What’re you up to tonight?
I didn’t get around to working out, I decided coloring for hours was more productive.
Also, binging on Golden Girls because it makes me feel better
What's Your Manic Pixie Dream Girl Name?
Your MPDG name is "Ruby Sharp." You love to play in fountains and break the rules. No one can stop Ruby, not even the FBI, and they've been trying for a decade....because you also steal rubies on the side of your full time job as a librarian.
Your MPDG name is "Winter Moonbeam." Your frosty looks could ice over the moon if you stared at it too long. People are attracted to your mysteriousness. A select few get to see the real Winter, but the ones that do, see that the real Winter can melt your heart with one smile.
Your MPDG name is "Clementine Spice." Much like your name, you are VERY spicy. You speak your mind and your straight shooting is irresistible to your many lovers. You also always wear orange, and it's VERY quirky.
Which is hilarious bc I almost dated a guy who was named Joel and I had crazy colored hair and we both loved Eternal Sunshine.
Your MPDG name is "Lila Rose." Which is super adorable and ironic because you have rosy cheeks and always wear lilac perfume. You draw people in with your charm then crush them with your commitment issues.
lmao librarian ?
Also, I love that Drake is a soft boy up for ruination in that quiz
Your MPDG name is "Lavender Bell" which is very fitting because you sing with a voice as clear as a bell. You wear lavender eyeliner to match your name and also have a white cat that you dyed lavender. People love you until you realize you'll never love them as much as you love your lavender cat.
